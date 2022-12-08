ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

nbcboston.com

Person Stabbed in Mass. and Cass Area of Boston

A person was stabbed in Boston Tuesday near the troubled Mass. and Cass area of the city. Boston police confirmed they responded to the stabbing on Southampton Street around 1:15 p.m. The victim has injuries that are not life-threatening, police said. More details on what happened were not immediately available.
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

Police identify pedestrian fatally struck in Tewksbury

TEWKSBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities have identified the 58-year-old Boston man who was fatally struck by a vehicle in Tewksbury last week. Officers responding to a reported pedestrian crash on Main Street around 5 p.m. Thursday found William Snelbaker suffering from life-threatening injuries, according to Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan and Tewksbury Police Chief Ryan Columbus.
TEWKSBURY, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Driver dies in multi-vehicle crash on New Hampshire highway

DOVER, N.H. — The driver of a car died in a crash involving a tractor-trailer and another car on Route 16 in Dover, New Hampshire State Police said. The southbound tractor-trailer went off the road, over a guardrail and into the northbound lane on Monday afternoon, police said. It collided with the two cars. An additional vehicle ran into a guardrail in an attempt to avoid a collision with the tractor-trailer.
DOVER, NH
whdh.com

Neighbors on edge after 3 people stabbed in Medford

MEDFORD, MASS. (WHDH) – Neighbors are on edge after three people were stabbed in Medford Monday night. Police said they responded to a home on Doane Road around 9 p.m. for a report of a stabbing. Investigators were seen going in and out of the house. They also placed...
MEDFORD, MA
whdh.com

State police clearing tractor-trailer rollover in Bridgewater

BRIDGEWATER, MASS. (WHDH) - State police are investigating a tractor-trailer rollover on Route 24 in Bridgewater, officials said. Motorists are urged to seek an alternate route until the scene is clear. This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details. (Copyright (c) 2022...
BRIDGEWATER, MA
whdh.com

Police investigating deadly tractor-trailer crash in Dover, NH

DOVER, N.H. (WHDH) - Police are investigating a crash on Route 16 in Dover, New Hampshire on Monday that left one person dead. Motorists are asked to avoid the area while the investigation is conducted. No additional information was immediately available. This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS...
DOVER, NH
whdh.com

Death investigation underway in Roxbury

BOSTON (WHDH) - A death investigation is underway at 35 Northampton Street in Roxbury, according to the Boston Police Department. On Sunday just after 8 p.m., officers responded to the 12th floor of the building for a wellbeing check. Upon arrival, they knocked and announced their presence and purpose multiple times with no response.
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

Police investigating apparent homicide in Stoughton

STOUGHTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities are investigating an apparent homicide after a woman was found dead in an outbuilding on Park Street in Stoughton, officials said. Officers were called to the area around 11 a.m. Tuesday after a person living at the address found a woman unresponsive in an unattached structure behind a house.
STOUGHTON, MA
whdh.com

whdh.com

Green Line Extension’s Medford Branch now open

MEDFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - The MBTA Green Line Extension’s long-awaited Medford Branch is officially up and running. The $2.3 billion project, which opened to the public at 4:45 a.m. Monday, extends the northern end of the Green Line to Union Square in Somerville and College Avenue in Medford. “We...
MEDFORD, MA
whdh.com

Suspect arraigned in Medford triple stabbing

MEDFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - A man accused of stabbing several of his family members with scissors in Medford late Monday night was ordered to undergo a mental health evaluation after he faced a judge on Tuesday. Jace Pietro Cherchi, 22, was arraigned on multiple assault and kidnapping charges after he...
MEDFORD, MA

