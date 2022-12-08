Read full article on original website
nbcboston.com
Person Stabbed in Mass. and Cass Area of Boston
A person was stabbed in Boston Tuesday near the troubled Mass. and Cass area of the city. Boston police confirmed they responded to the stabbing on Southampton Street around 1:15 p.m. The victim has injuries that are not life-threatening, police said. More details on what happened were not immediately available.
whdh.com
Police identify pedestrian fatally struck in Tewksbury
TEWKSBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities have identified the 58-year-old Boston man who was fatally struck by a vehicle in Tewksbury last week. Officers responding to a reported pedestrian crash on Main Street around 5 p.m. Thursday found William Snelbaker suffering from life-threatening injuries, according to Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan and Tewksbury Police Chief Ryan Columbus.
Driver dies in multi-vehicle crash on New Hampshire highway
DOVER, N.H. — The driver of a car died in a crash involving a tractor-trailer and another car on Route 16 in Dover, New Hampshire State Police said. The southbound tractor-trailer went off the road, over a guardrail and into the northbound lane on Monday afternoon, police said. It collided with the two cars. An additional vehicle ran into a guardrail in an attempt to avoid a collision with the tractor-trailer.
whdh.com
Neighbors on edge after 3 people stabbed in Medford
MEDFORD, MASS. (WHDH) – Neighbors are on edge after three people were stabbed in Medford Monday night. Police said they responded to a home on Doane Road around 9 p.m. for a report of a stabbing. Investigators were seen going in and out of the house. They also placed...
whdh.com
State police clearing tractor-trailer rollover in Bridgewater
BRIDGEWATER, MASS. (WHDH) - State police are investigating a tractor-trailer rollover on Route 24 in Bridgewater, officials said. Motorists are urged to seek an alternate route until the scene is clear. This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details. (Copyright (c) 2022...
WCVB
Maine man last seen after getting locked out of vehicle reported missing in Peabody
PEABODY, Mass. — Peabody police are searching for a man who was last seen after he was locked out of his vehicle in the Massachusetts town. What makes this case unusual is that a Peabody police officer was one of the last people to see this man before he disappeared.
whdh.com
whdh.com
Death investigation underway in Roxbury
BOSTON (WHDH) - A death investigation is underway at 35 Northampton Street in Roxbury, according to the Boston Police Department. On Sunday just after 8 p.m., officers responded to the 12th floor of the building for a wellbeing check. Upon arrival, they knocked and announced their presence and purpose multiple times with no response.
whdh.com
Police investigating apparent homicide in Stoughton
STOUGHTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities are investigating an apparent homicide after a woman was found dead in an outbuilding on Park Street in Stoughton, officials said. Officers were called to the area around 11 a.m. Tuesday after a person living at the address found a woman unresponsive in an unattached structure behind a house.
WCVB
whdh.com
whdh.com
Green Line Extension’s Medford Branch now open
MEDFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - The MBTA Green Line Extension’s long-awaited Medford Branch is officially up and running. The $2.3 billion project, which opened to the public at 4:45 a.m. Monday, extends the northern end of the Green Line to Union Square in Somerville and College Avenue in Medford. “We...
whdh.com
Suspect arraigned in Medford triple stabbing
MEDFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - A man accused of stabbing several of his family members with scissors in Medford late Monday night was ordered to undergo a mental health evaluation after he faced a judge on Tuesday. Jace Pietro Cherchi, 22, was arraigned on multiple assault and kidnapping charges after he...
WCVB
Massachusetts man behind wheel of tractor-trailer involved in deadly New Hampshire crash
DOVER, N.H. — A Massachusetts man was driving a tractor-trailer that was involved in a deadly crash on the Spaulding Turnpike Monday afternoon, according to the New Hampshire State Police. State police said the multivehicle crash happened at about 2:35 p.m. on Route 16 in Dover. According to authorities,...
Worker, 58, Dies After 150-Foot Fall At Boston Construction Site: Police
A 58-year-old construction worker from Methuen has died after they fell 150 feet from a crane at a South Boston construction site, authorities said.The man was said to have collapsed or fallen from a platform at Conley Container Terminal, located at 700 Summer Street in Boston, just before 9:45 a.m…
Worcester police respond to 43 car crashes, 3 injured during snowstorm
Worcester saw its first real winter accumulation of snow Sunday into Monday and as the 2.5 inches of snow fell, police responded to 43 car crashes, according to Worcester Police Department spokesperson Lt. Sean Murtha. Between 4 p.m. and midnight on Sunday, dispatch records show there were 39 crashes, according...
whdh.com
Police investigation underway in Allston after incident leaves person hospitalized
BOSTON (WHDH) - One person was rushed to the hospital following an incident overnight in Allston that has launched a police investigation. Crime scene tape could be seen stretched across Brighton Avenue as detectives scoured the area and left evidence markers in the street. No additional information was immediately available.
whdh.com
Suspect Hangs From 12th Floor Window In Escape Attempt From Boston Police
SWAT officers pulled a suspect off the ledge after they tried to escape an altercation with police, authorities reported. Officers performing a wellbeing check on 35 Northampton Street in Roxbury found a "nonviable victim" at the scene around 8:00 p.m. on Sunday, Dec 11, according to the …
Man Apprehended For Stabbing 3 Women During Attack At Medford Home: Police
Three woman are recovering and one man is in police custody following a triple stabbing at a Medford home this week, authorities said.Police responded to a report of an attack inside a home at 22 Doane Road just after 9 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 12, Medford Police report. A caller told police that …
