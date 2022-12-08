After more than seven years at the helm of Syracuse University’s fundraising and alumni engagement efforts, Matt Ter Molen, senior vice president and chief advancement officer, today announced he will step down from his post on Dec. 31. Ter Molen will assume the role of vice president for institute advancement at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute. Tracy Barlok, who currently serves as special advisor to the chancellor on advancement and external affairs, will serve as interim chief advancement officer. Barlok joined Syracuse University in September, bringing with her more than 35 years of experience, having most recently served as vice president for advancement at the College of the Holy Cross.

SYRACUSE, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO