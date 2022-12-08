Read full article on original website
syr.edu
Therapeutic ‘Mob Podcast’ Connects Football Team With Fans, Strengthens Team Bonds
To better connect with fans of the Syracuse University football team while showcasing the human side of being a Division I student-athlete, redshirt junior defensive end Caleb Okechukwu, sophomore defensive back Ja’Had Carter and sophomore linebacker Marlowe Wax launched “The Mob Podcast” earlier this football season. While...
syr.edu
Syracuse Ranked #5 on LawnStarter’s Best Cities for Veterans
To commemorate Veterans Day this year, LawnStarter ranked 2023’s Best Cities for Veterans, where they looked at cities with high populations of veterans and determined it by ease of navigation of resources, housing affordability, employment, educational opportunities, and other metrics. The city of Syracuse was ranked #5 overall on this list of 200.
syr.edu
Matthew J. Ter Molen to Conclude Tenure at Syracuse, Tracy Barlok to Serve as Interim Chief Advancement Officer
After more than seven years at the helm of Syracuse University’s fundraising and alumni engagement efforts, Matt Ter Molen, senior vice president and chief advancement officer, today announced he will step down from his post on Dec. 31. Ter Molen will assume the role of vice president for institute advancement at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute. Tracy Barlok, who currently serves as special advisor to the chancellor on advancement and external affairs, will serve as interim chief advancement officer. Barlok joined Syracuse University in September, bringing with her more than 35 years of experience, having most recently served as vice president for advancement at the College of the Holy Cross.
syr.edu
‘Active Repair’ Exhibition Launches
Organized around the theme of “repair,” the School of Information Studies (iSchool) and Humanities Center are excited to announce, in conjunction with the Syracuse Symposium, “Active Repair: Works from the Social Justice Sewing Academy (SJSA),” running now through Friday, Feb. 17, 2023. iSchool associate professor Rachel...
syr.edu
Maggie Sardino Named a 2023 Marshall Scholar
Maggie Sardino, a senior majoring in writing and rhetoric in the College of Arts and Sciences and citizenship and civic engagement in the Maxwell School of Citizenship and Public Affairs, has been named a 2023 Marshall Scholar. Founded in 1953, the Marshall Scholarships finance young Americans of high ability to...
syr.edu
Community Folk Art Center Celebrates 50 Years of Community, Service and Collaboration with Award Ceremony and Ailey II Performance
The Community Folk Art Center (CFAC), a unit of the Department of African American Studies in the College of Arts and Sciences, continued its 50th anniversary celebration recently by honoring its community and supporters and highlighting the creative arts with a visually stunning and empowering performance by Ailey II. At...
syr.edu
School of Design Professor Receives 2022 AASHE Sustainability Award
The Association for the Advancement of Sustainability in Higher Education (AASHE) recently announced that Seyeon Lee, an associate professor of environmental and interior design in the College of Visual and Performing Arts’ School of Design, received a 2022 AASHE Sustainability Award for outstanding research in higher education sustainability. Lee...
syr.edu
2022-23 Winter Break/Orange Appreciation Days Operating Schedule
The University will be operating under its Orange Appreciation Days format for the Winter Break period beginning at 5 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 23, 2022, through Monday, Jan. 2, 2023, resuming normal building occupancy schedules on Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023. During the Winter Break/Orange Appreciation Days period:. All academic and...
syr.edu
Maxwell Student Delegation Honored at Model UN Conference
A 15-member Maxwell School delegation was honored at the National Model United Nations Conference recently held in Washington, D.C. The delegation represented the Russian Federation during the annual high-profile simulation of international diplomacy. They were honored with a Distinguished Delegates award based on votes cast by organization volunteers who consider, for example, how accurately teams represent their assigned county’s diplomatic style.
syr.edu
COVID Research Project Garners $2.2M NIH Award
Emily Wiemers, associate professor of public administration and international affairs in the Maxwell School, is the principal investigator for a COVID-19-related research project that is expected to receive up to $2.2 million from the National Institutes of Health (NIH) over the next five years. The project, “Tracing the Health Consequences...
syr.edu
Sustainability Updates: Interactive Campus Map, New Electric Vehicle Charging Stations and More
Sustainability Management has been hard at work to enhance efforts to protect the environment at Syracuse University. A new Sustainability feature has been added to the University’s interactive map, helping users identify all things sustainable on campus. New electric vehicle charging stations—and upgrades to the existing ones—are coming soon, and a refresh of the sustainability website will help educate community members about current projects, best practices, and the Climate Action Plan.
