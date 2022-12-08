Read full article on original website
BBC
Nintendo lands Call of Duty in 10-year Microsoft deal
Microsoft has entered into a 10-year agreement to bring Call of Duty to Nintendo consoles, following its plan to acquire the game's publisher. Microsoft wants to buy Activision Blizzard, which also makes Overwatch and Warcraft, for $68.7bn (£56.5bn). The deal would enable Microsoft to stop Call of Duty from...
itechpost.com
FTC Sues Microsoft To Block $69 Billion Activision Blizzard Deal
The Fair Trade Commission (FTC) is taking legal action to try and prevent Microsoft's plan to acquire Activision Blizzard for almost $69 billion. According to The Verge, the FTC argues that the purchase will let the videogame giant suppress competitors in the industry, harming it in the process. The Lawsuit...
game-news24.com
The Xbox and Activision Blizzard acquisition will likely go ahead after all claims last report comes
One of the FTC’s four persons panel must approve the deal to go through (pic: Microsoft). The US regulatory body can argue that it’s not possible to block Microsofts Activision Blizzard buyout claims a new report. As soon as it became clear that Microsoft would buy Activision Blizzard...
TechSpot
Microsoft compares Sony to Blockbuster, confirms 10-year CoD-PlayStation offer
A hot potato: Microsoft's president and vice-chair Brad Smith says that the FTC suing the company to block its $69 billion acquisition of Activision Blizzard would hurt competition, consumers, and thousands of game developers. He also compared Sony's objections to the deal to Blockbuster complaining about the rise of Netflix.
CNBC
Microsoft offers Sony 10-year deal for Call of Duty on PlayStation if Activision deal goes through
Microsoft President Brad Smith said the company offered Sony a 10-year contract to make each new release of the Call of Duty available on Sony's PlayStation console at the same time as the Xbox. Microsoft is hoping the move will assuage regulators' and its rivals' antitrust fears over its proposed...
kalkinemedia.com
UPDATE 4-U.S. seeks to stop Microsoft's $69 bln bid for games maker Activision
WASHINGTON, Dec 8 (Reuters) - The Biden administration filed a complaint on Thursday aimed at blocking tech giant Microsoft's $69 billion bid to buy "Call of Duty" games maker Activision, over concerns the deal would deny rivals access to popular games. Microsoft, which owns the Xbox, said in January 2022...
game-news24.com
Microsoft is ready to take legal action if the US Trade Commission attempts to block the deal with Activision
At least that’s what Bloomberg claims citing sources familiar with that issue. Last week, Microsoft was ready to offer the Sony 10-year deal to a charge to reduce the tax bill, but a Bloomberg source says there haven’t been any negotiations with the FTC to provide remedies or concessions.
Apparently Microsoft also thinks GTA 6 is coming in 2024
Microsoft seems to echo rumors around the GTA 6 release window
US sues to block Microsoft's blockbuster buyout of gaming giant Activision
The US Federal Trade Commission on Thursday sued to block Microsoft's $69 billion buyout of gaming giant Activision Blizzard, maker of the blockbuster "Call of Duty" title, over concerns that it would stifle competition. The move by Washington follows an intervention by the European Union, which opened an in-depth probe into the transaction over its concerns that the deal would see Activision Blizzard's popular games become exclusive to Microsoft, the maker of the Xbox console.
geekwire.com
Microsoft challenges Sony’s ‘Call of Duty’ stance in attempt to avoid FTC suit over Activision deal
Microsoft says it has offered Sony a 10-year contract to make new “Call of Duty” games available on PlayStation at the same time as their release on Xbox if the Redmond company completes its proposed acquisition of Activision Blizzard. Brad Smith, Microsoft president and vice chair, revealed the...
IGN
Activision Acquisition: UK Govt Shares All Arguments From Microsoft and Sony; May Get US FTC Approval
Sony is confident that the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) of the UK will seek to block Microsoft’s acquisition of Activision Blizzard. Sony has published a response upon CMA’s request on how the deal could be bad for competition in the gaming industry. Sony’s document says that the...
decrypt.co
FTC Could Curb Microsoft's Metaverse Ambitions with Activision Lawsuit
On Thursday, the Federal Trade Commission announced a lawsuit to block Microsoft from acquiring Activision Blizzard, developers of the Call of Duty and Overwatch franchises. The FTC alleges the deal would give Microsoft an unfair advantage over its competitors in the gaming industry, essentially creating a monopoly. Microsoft announced the...
US agency moves to block landmark merger of Microsoft and Activision Blizzard
Regulators voted 3-1 to stop the biggest acquisition in video game history, citing concerns over thwarting of competition
Gamespot
Sony Wants To Grow PlayStation By Making Xbox Smaller, Phil Spencer Says
Microsoft Gaming CEO Phil Spencer has offered some strong words about rival Sony amid the battle over whether or not regulators allow Microsoft's bid to buy Activision Blizzard to go through. He said on the Second Request podcast that Sony is trying to grow its own business by making Xbox smaller.
ComicBook
PlayStation Reportedly Casts Doubt on Xbox's Call of Duty Plans for Nintendo Consoles
PlayStation has reportedly cast some doubt on Xbox's ability to bring Call of Duty to Nintendo consoles such as the Nintendo Switch. Call of Duty is one of the biggest gaming franchises out there and it routinely rakes in billions of dollars every single year. It's massive and it has done that without the assistance of one of the major platforms: Nintendo. Call of Duty used to be featured prominently on Nintendo hardware with ports for the Nintendo DS, Wii, and Wii U. However, the last one was Call of Duty: Ghosts for Wii U in 2013. This entry also marked the franchise's transition to Xbox One and PS4, where the series started to get much bigger in scope and scale. Many have hoped to see the series on Nintendo Switch, but it hasn't happened.
dotesports.com
dotesports.com
Gabe Newell trusts Microsoft after Call of Duty commitment to Steam, even if the FTC doesn’t
It’s been a wild week for Microsoft, capped off with an official lawsuit by the U.S. Federal Trade Commission aimed at blocking the company’s $69 billion acquisition of video game publisher Activision Blizzard. In the lawsuit, the FTC remarked that the company was capable of “acquiring and using...
Ars Technica
FTC files suit to stop Microsoft’s $69 billion Activision purchase
The Federal Trade Commission has filed a lawsuit seeking to block the proposed $69 billion merger between Microsoft and Activision Blizzard. By a 3–1 vote, the regulatory commissioners approved the filing of an "administrative complaint" showing they have "reason to believe" antitrust law is being violated and will argue as much in front of an administrative law judge.
