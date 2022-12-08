ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

BBC

Nintendo lands Call of Duty in 10-year Microsoft deal

Microsoft has entered into a 10-year agreement to bring Call of Duty to Nintendo consoles, following its plan to acquire the game's publisher. Microsoft wants to buy Activision Blizzard, which also makes Overwatch and Warcraft, for $68.7bn (£56.5bn). The deal would enable Microsoft to stop Call of Duty from...
itechpost.com

FTC Sues Microsoft To Block $69 Billion Activision Blizzard Deal

The Fair Trade Commission (FTC) is taking legal action to try and prevent Microsoft's plan to acquire Activision Blizzard for almost $69 billion. According to The Verge, the FTC argues that the purchase will let the videogame giant suppress competitors in the industry, harming it in the process. The Lawsuit...
TechSpot

Microsoft compares Sony to Blockbuster, confirms 10-year CoD-PlayStation offer

A hot potato: Microsoft's president and vice-chair Brad Smith says that the FTC suing the company to block its $69 billion acquisition of Activision Blizzard would hurt competition, consumers, and thousands of game developers. He also compared Sony's objections to the deal to Blockbuster complaining about the rise of Netflix.
AFP

US sues to block Microsoft's blockbuster buyout of gaming giant Activision

The US Federal Trade Commission on Thursday sued to block Microsoft's $69 billion buyout of gaming giant Activision Blizzard, maker of the blockbuster "Call of Duty" title, over concerns that it would stifle competition. The move by Washington follows an intervention by the European Union, which opened an in-depth probe into the transaction over its concerns that the deal would see Activision Blizzard's popular games become exclusive to Microsoft, the maker of the Xbox console.
WASHINGTON STATE
decrypt.co

FTC Could Curb Microsoft's Metaverse Ambitions with Activision Lawsuit

On Thursday, the Federal Trade Commission announced a lawsuit to block Microsoft from acquiring Activision Blizzard, developers of the Call of Duty and Overwatch franchises. The FTC alleges the deal would give Microsoft an unfair advantage over its competitors in the gaming industry, essentially creating a monopoly. Microsoft announced the...
Gamespot

Sony Wants To Grow PlayStation By Making Xbox Smaller, Phil Spencer Says

Microsoft Gaming CEO Phil Spencer has offered some strong words about rival Sony amid the battle over whether or not regulators allow Microsoft's bid to buy Activision Blizzard to go through. He said on the Second Request podcast that Sony is trying to grow its own business by making Xbox smaller.
ComicBook

PlayStation Reportedly Casts Doubt on Xbox's Call of Duty Plans for Nintendo Consoles

PlayStation has reportedly cast some doubt on Xbox's ability to bring Call of Duty to Nintendo consoles such as the Nintendo Switch. Call of Duty is one of the biggest gaming franchises out there and it routinely rakes in billions of dollars every single year. It's massive and it has done that without the assistance of one of the major platforms: Nintendo. Call of Duty used to be featured prominently on Nintendo hardware with ports for the Nintendo DS, Wii, and Wii U. However, the last one was Call of Duty: Ghosts for Wii U in 2013. This entry also marked the franchise's transition to Xbox One and PS4, where the series started to get much bigger in scope and scale. Many have hoped to see the series on Nintendo Switch, but it hasn't happened.
dotesports.com

None of your Warzone 2 games have mattered, Activision confirms with combat record incoming

Stats are finally coming to the combat record feature in Warzone 2, but with one very specific and potentially upsetting revelation attached to it. Activision outlined everything coming to Warzone 2, Modern Warfare 2, and DMZ in the upcoming Season 01 Reloaded update that will drop on Dec. 14, and one line in today’s blog post about the patch is likely to upset many battle royale fans.
Ars Technica

FTC files suit to stop Microsoft’s $69 billion Activision purchase

The Federal Trade Commission has filed a lawsuit seeking to block the proposed $69 billion merger between Microsoft and Activision Blizzard. By a 3–1 vote, the regulatory commissioners approved the filing of an "administrative complaint" showing they have "reason to believe" antitrust law is being violated and will argue as much in front of an administrative law judge.

