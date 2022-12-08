PlayStation has reportedly cast some doubt on Xbox's ability to bring Call of Duty to Nintendo consoles such as the Nintendo Switch. Call of Duty is one of the biggest gaming franchises out there and it routinely rakes in billions of dollars every single year. It's massive and it has done that without the assistance of one of the major platforms: Nintendo. Call of Duty used to be featured prominently on Nintendo hardware with ports for the Nintendo DS, Wii, and Wii U. However, the last one was Call of Duty: Ghosts for Wii U in 2013. This entry also marked the franchise's transition to Xbox One and PS4, where the series started to get much bigger in scope and scale. Many have hoped to see the series on Nintendo Switch, but it hasn't happened.

5 DAYS AGO