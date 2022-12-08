ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woman killed in hit-and-run on Texas 183, Fort Worth police say

By Archiebald Browne
Fort Worth Star-Telegram
A woman was stuck and killed by a vehicle Sunday morning while attending to hers in a separate crash in Fort Worth, and police are looking for the driver who left the scene .

The Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office identified the woman who was killed as Vanessa Jane Amend, 27.

At about 3:25 a.m. Sunday, Amend was involved in a crash that police said disabled her vehicle. She was then hit by another car on Texas 183 westbound at the 360 southbound ramp.

The unidentified vehicle was described by witnesses as being a “newer” white Ford Mustang with blue or dark-colored racing stripes. Witnesses also said the driver fled the scene without helping the woman, police said in a news release Thursday.

Anyone who witnessed the hit-and-run or has any information on a suspect is encouraged to call detectives at 817-392-4892, police said.

