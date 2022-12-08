ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

kitco.com

Rep. Maxine Waters insists that Bankman-Fried attend Dec. 13 FTX hearings

Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. “The collapse of FTX has harmed over one million people,” wrote Waters in a series of testy tweets...
NBC News

Trump D.C. hotel receipts reveal $10,500-a-night rooms for foreign officials seeking to influence U.S. policy

During Donald Trump’s presidency, the governments of Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Turkey, China and Malaysia spent hundreds of thousands of dollars at Trump International Hotel in Washington at the same time they were trying to influence U.S. foreign policy, according to investigative findings released Monday by the House Oversight and Reform Committee.
WASHINGTON STATE
Vice

Trump’s Criminal Nightmare Officially Begins

Former President Donald Trump long ago honed his ability to narrowly escape legal consequences into his own personal brand of rare and exceptional performance art. But like Elvis in his Vegas years, Trump’s act is growing old. Prosecutors are after him like never before—and legal experts, including some who once doubted Trump would ever be charged with a crime, increasingly say the first indictment of a former U.S. president is now a real possibility.
GEORGIA STATE
The Independent

Judge declines DoJ request to hold Trump team in contempt of court over Mar-a-Lago papers subpoena

A federal judge in Washington DC declined to hold Donald Trump or his legal team in contempt of court as the Department of Justice had requested at a court hearing on Friday, ABC News first reported.The judge instead urged the Justice Department and the Trump legal team to resolve the dispute themselves.Judge Beryl Howell was asked by prosecutors to hold the former president’s team in contempt over their failure to fully comply with a May subpoena for documents with classified markings that was directed to Trump’s custodian of records.Friday’s proceedings were under seal and not public, despite lawyers for...
WASHINGTON, DC
The Daily Reflector

Robert B. Reich: People must be informed of democracy threats

Sometimes I feel like screaming at the mainstream media for failing to alert people to crucial (although complicated) issues affecting our democracy coming from different parts of government simultaneously. Case in point: Moore v. Harper, argued Dec. 7 before the Supreme Court, and the Electoral Reform Act, which must be enacted before the end of this Congress because Republicans won’t touch it once they control the House. The two are...
ARIZONA STATE
The Daily Reflector

Cynthia Tucker: Bill a wake up call to remember the 'Dreamers'

It would be a shame for Congress to adjourn leaving the “Dreamers,” as they have come to be known, in a lurch. If a handful of Republican senators could find their way to a compromise on immigration and border protection, approximately 2 million model residents of the United States would get a path toward citizenship. They have waited long enough. While a xenophobic Republican base tends to stereotype all undocumented immigrants as criminals and grifters, the “Dreamers” are neither. (Nor, for that matter, are most...
Washington Examiner

A warning for the FBI and hope for the nation

The FBI has one last chance to reform itself. The Republican minority on the House Judiciary Committee released a report on Friday, Nov. 4, which runs over 1,000 pages. It damningly details cultural rot within the FBI. Its opening statement asserts the rot emanates from the top of the Bureau and the centralization of decision-making in Washington. The report includes new information from whistleblowers describing "a systematic culture of unaccountability" and specifically cites the FBI’s continuing lack of responsiveness to congressional inquiries.
OHIO STATE
AOL Corp

Both parties are teeing up investigations into Corporate America for 2023

Corporate America is poised to be in the spotlight next year on Capitol Hill with a series of events this week confirming that investigations will come from all sides. House Republicans formally laid out plans to sweep businesses into their investigations when they take control next month. Meanwhile, with the re-election of Sen. Raphael Warnock (D-GA), Senate Democrats are set to have the votes to control committees and do their own investigations of business there — even with Arizona Sen. Kyrsten Sinema changing her party affiliation to independent in a surprise twist.
ARIZONA STATE
The Independent

Impeachment talk at Trump Org. trial: Did witness misspeak?

There was talk of impeachment Monday at the Trump Organization’s criminal tax fraud trial — not former President Donald Trump's, which happened twice — but whether lawyers for his company were angling to impeach their own witness, longtime Trump accountant Donald Bender.Defense lawyer Susan Necheles said Bender, a partner at Mazars USA LLP who spent years overseeing tax returns for Trump’s hundreds of entities, “surprised” her when he testified that he didn’t actually do much work on the company’s tax returns.Bender indicated he delegated some work to other firm employees. “That answer surprised me because it’s just not true,”...

