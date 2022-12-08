Manhattan D.A. Alvin Bragg tapped a former DOJ official on Monday to lead the city’s criminal investigation into Donald Trump, probing whether the former president illegally inflated the value of his assets. Matthew Colangelo, who acted as third in command at the Justice Department and previously worked in the Obama administration as a Labor Department official, has his own experience investigating the House-impeached president, having led and overseen the New York attorney general’s civil inquiry into Trump and various lawsuits against his administration over immigration and LGBTQ+ issues. Colangelo was also behind the lawsuit that led to the dissolution of the Trump Foundation. “Matthew Colangelo brings a wealth of economic justice experience combined with complex white-collar investigations, and he has the sound judgment and integrity needed to pursue justice against powerful people and institutions when they abuse their power,” Bragg said in a statement announcing Colangelo’s hire.

MANHATTAN, NY ・ 8 DAYS AGO