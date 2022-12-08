Read full article on original website
Related
Jordan threatens to subpoena ex-FBI official after she backs out of interview before House Judiciary Committee
EXCLUSIVE: House Judiciary Committee Ranking Member Jim Jordan is threatening to subpoena former FBI official Jill Sanborn who backed out of a scheduled interview before the committee Friday.
Pence calls appointment of special counsel to investigate Trump 'very troubling'
Former Vice President Mike Pence called the Justice Department's appointment of a special counsel to investigate former President Trump “very troubling."
Bronx Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez under investigation by House Ethics Committee
Congressmember Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, of the Bronx, is currently under investigation by the House Ethics Committee.
Judge prevents Trump Organization lawyers from filing additional motions
New York Judge Juan Merchan has told the lawyers for the Trump Organization he will not accept any additional motions from them.
New DHS Disinfo Board documents reveal deep Big Tech collusion, contradict Mayorkas testimony: Sen. Hawley
In an open letter to DHS Secretary Mayorkas Wednesday, Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., said newly obtained documents reveal a more extensive scope of the Disinformation Governance Board.
Trump Had Hidden $19.8 Million Loan From North Korea-Linked Company As President: Report
Trump failed to disclose the loan, which was paid off months after he took office, Forbes reported.
Trump D.C. hotel receipts reveal $10,500-a-night rooms for foreign officials seeking to influence U.S. policy
During Donald Trump’s presidency, the governments of Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Turkey, China and Malaysia spent hundreds of thousands of dollars at Trump International Hotel in Washington at the same time they were trying to influence U.S. foreign policy, according to investigative findings released Monday by the House Oversight and Reform Committee.
Trump’s Criminal Nightmare Officially Begins
Former President Donald Trump long ago honed his ability to narrowly escape legal consequences into his own personal brand of rare and exceptional performance art. But like Elvis in his Vegas years, Trump’s act is growing old. Prosecutors are after him like never before—and legal experts, including some who once doubted Trump would ever be charged with a crime, increasingly say the first indictment of a former U.S. president is now a real possibility.
Trump Organization's outside accountant testifies he 'would have had a heart attack' if he'd seen the 'secret' Christmas bonus lists
There was so much fuzzy math at Trump's company each holiday season, that an outside accountant told jurors "I'd have had a heart attack" if he'd known.
Republicans call for investigation into NY attorney general's handling of misconduct allegations against chief of staff
Republican lawmakers in New York state are calling for an investigation into Democratic Attorney General Letitia James days after her chief of staff resigned amid allegations of sexual harassment.
POLITICO
Maxine Waters says a subpoena is "definitely on the table" for Sam Bankman-Fried if he does not testify before Congress.
In announcing his appointment, McCarthy called the Chinese Communist Party the "greatest geopolitical threat of our lifetime." "As a Member who served in uniform as a Marine Counterintelligence officer and has dedicated his time in Congress to understanding, educating, and defending America from the threat the CCP poses, Mike Gallagher is exceptionally qualified and is the right person to lead and advance this important agenda at this vital moment.”
Trump Org. fraud trial juror tells CNN the panel was 'serious' and didn't focus on Donald Trump
The jury who convicted Donald Trump's namesake companies earlier this week was "serious" and tried to focus on the law -- not the former president, one of the jurors said in an interview with CNN.
Judge declines DoJ request to hold Trump team in contempt of court over Mar-a-Lago papers subpoena
A federal judge in Washington DC declined to hold Donald Trump or his legal team in contempt of court as the Department of Justice had requested at a court hearing on Friday, ABC News first reported.The judge instead urged the Justice Department and the Trump legal team to resolve the dispute themselves.Judge Beryl Howell was asked by prosecutors to hold the former president’s team in contempt over their failure to fully comply with a May subpoena for documents with classified markings that was directed to Trump’s custodian of records.Friday’s proceedings were under seal and not public, despite lawyers for...
Manhattan DA hires former DOJ official who previously investigated Trump Foundation
Matthew Colangelo served in the Department of Justice and the New York attorney general's office.
Matt Gaetz associate Joel Greenberg gets 11 years as probe into congressman stalls, sources say
ORLANDO, Fla. — Joel Greenberg, the former Florida tax collector who sources say agreed to cooperate in the federal probe into his one-time close associate, Rep. Matt Gaetz, was sentenced Thursday to 11 years in prison after pleading guilty to crimes ranging from wire fraud to sex trafficking a minor.
FBI arrests former Congressman David Rivera for Venezuela lobbying
Federal authorities on Monday arrested former U.S. Rep. David Rivera, accusing him of secretly working for a Venezuelan state-run oil company to pitch the prospects of an improved relationship between the United States a
Washington Examiner
A warning for the FBI and hope for the nation
The FBI has one last chance to reform itself. The Republican minority on the House Judiciary Committee released a report on Friday, Nov. 4, which runs over 1,000 pages. It damningly details cultural rot within the FBI. Its opening statement asserts the rot emanates from the top of the Bureau and the centralization of decision-making in Washington. The report includes new information from whistleblowers describing "a systematic culture of unaccountability" and specifically cites the FBI’s continuing lack of responsiveness to congressional inquiries.
Manhattan District Attorney Hires Former DOJ Official to Take on Trump Case
Manhattan D.A. Alvin Bragg tapped a former DOJ official on Monday to lead the city’s criminal investigation into Donald Trump, probing whether the former president illegally inflated the value of his assets. Matthew Colangelo, who acted as third in command at the Justice Department and previously worked in the Obama administration as a Labor Department official, has his own experience investigating the House-impeached president, having led and overseen the New York attorney general’s civil inquiry into Trump and various lawsuits against his administration over immigration and LGBTQ+ issues. Colangelo was also behind the lawsuit that led to the dissolution of the Trump Foundation. “Matthew Colangelo brings a wealth of economic justice experience combined with complex white-collar investigations, and he has the sound judgment and integrity needed to pursue justice against powerful people and institutions when they abuse their power,” Bragg said in a statement announcing Colangelo’s hire.
AOL Corp
Both parties are teeing up investigations into Corporate America for 2023
Corporate America is poised to be in the spotlight next year on Capitol Hill with a series of events this week confirming that investigations will come from all sides. House Republicans formally laid out plans to sweep businesses into their investigations when they take control next month. Meanwhile, with the re-election of Sen. Raphael Warnock (D-GA), Senate Democrats are set to have the votes to control committees and do their own investigations of business there — even with Arizona Sen. Kyrsten Sinema changing her party affiliation to independent in a surprise twist.
Cynthia Tucker: Bill a wake up call to remember the 'Dreamers'
It would be a shame for Congress to adjourn leaving the “Dreamers,” as they have come to be known, in a lurch. If a handful of Republican senators could find their way to a compromise on immigration and border protection, approximately 2 million model residents of the United States would get a path toward citizenship. They have waited long enough. While a xenophobic Republican base tends to stereotype all undocumented immigrants as criminals and grifters, the “Dreamers” are neither. (Nor, for that matter, are most...
Comments / 0