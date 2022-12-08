Read full article on original website
Related
a-z-animals.com
Watch A Crocodile Try To Death Roll A Komodo Dragon
When you think about wild animals going head-to-head with a crocodile, the vast majority of the time, the croc will come out on top. Viewers of a Youtube Short featuring a Komodo dragon and a crocodile leave viewers shocked!. The Komodo dragon, which can grow up to 10 feet long...
New York Post
Crazy moment worker almost eaten by crocodile in Australia
A man working in the Northern Territory of Australia has escaped a potential attack from a saltwater crocodile. Traveling across the Arnhem Land region, Kane Marcus and his friend spotted the massive reptile while driving to work. In footage later shared with the ABC, Marcus exits his truck to try to take a photo with the crocodile. At this point the animal leaps off the ground and can be seen snapping at him. This prompts the man to jump back onto the truck, while his friend continues filming. Eventually, after hiding underneath the truck, the crocodile crosses the road and disappears into the...
Newsweek
Giant Crocodile Said To Have Eaten 300 People: 'They Never Kill for Fun'
Gustave the Nile crocodile has not been since since 2016, but experts say he could still be out there.
‘The Whale’ Might Be 2022’s Most Offensive Film, Despite Its Good Intentions
Not sure what to watch next? Subscribe to The Daily Beast’s Obsessed See Skip newsletter here and get the latest show and movie recommendations every Tuesday.There are roughly 47,000—oh, wait, a new Netflix Original just dropped; make that 47,001—TV shows and movies coming out each week. At Obsessed, we consider it our social duty to help you see the best and skip the rest.We’ve already got a variety of in-depth, exclusive coverage on all of your streaming favorites and new releases, but sometimes what you’re looking for is a simple Do or Don’t. That’s why we created See/Skip, to tell...
‘The White Lotus’ Finale: All the Clues to [That Character’s] Shocking Death
Were the signs there the whole time?The explosive Season 2 finale of The White Lotus finally aired, revealing the mystery of who was the unfortunate soul that Daphne (Meghann Fahy) found while swimming in the ocean on the last day of her vacation in Sicily all the way back in Episode 1.After all the infidelity, the inferiority and superiority complexes, the nudity, the scamming and the sexual politics of it all, we ended up at “Arrividerci.” We also found out just how well this web of chaos has been woven by creator Mike White, as the seeds hinting at the...
DoYouRemember?
Prince Harry Remembers Princess Diana’s “Cheeky” Side In Docuseries
The docuseries Harry & Meghan has started dropping on Netflix, with the first volume going up on December 8 and the second part on December 15. In the first wave of episodes, Prince Harry remembers his mother Princess Diana as a mother, who he says had a “cheeky” side to her.
39 Tweets About "The White Lotus" Finale That Knocked Me Out Cold, Kind Of Like [REDACTED]
"I can’t believe we all decided to be that tense for fun. Is this what watching sports is like?"
wegotthiscovered.com
A bloodthirsty historical epic mounts a ferocious dash for freedom on streaming
As South Park famously put it; “Say what you want about Mel Gibson, but the son of a bitch knows story structure”. With two Academy Awards to his name for Best Picture and Best Director, that’s been proven true, but he arguably showcased it better than ever with the thunderous Apocalypto.
CNET
A Lizard Fossil, Found in a Storeroom Cupboard, Rewrites History
The entryway to the Natural History Museum in London houses one of the most impressive skeletons on Earth, suspended high above the ground. The 82-foot, 356-bone display is a monument to the planet's biggest creature, the blue whale. It's impossible to miss. If you're working in the museum's storeroom, poring...
The Guardian
Frogs hopping to knock Taylor Swift and Paul Kelly from Aria chart
An album made up of sounds from more than 60 species of Australian frogs is hoping to bring attention to the plight of endangered amphibians
Decider.com
Stream It Or Skip It: ‘Troll’ on Netflix, a Silly Norwegian Twist on the Giant-Monster-Stomps-Around Genre
Troll (now on Netflix) posits the burning question: What if Godzilla, but Norway? This film, from director Roar Uthaug (the 2018 Tomb Raider reboot), finds its origins in regional folklore, which asserts that giants made of earth and stone dwell in the mountains. These trolls are vulnerable to sunlight and can smell the blood of Christians, which inspires in them a nationalistic fervor that makes them angry and violent, so quick, everybody convert to paganism and maybe they’ll go away! But that isn’t what happens in this movie, not at all; if only it showed such creativity.
Okay, Literally Every Single One Of These Pictures Completely And Totally Blew My Dumb Little Brain Last Week
These pictures are absolutely stunning, I tell ya.
thecinemaholic.com
Is Pinocchio Immortal? Why Can’t He Die? Explained
Netflix’s ‘Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio’ is set in Italy between the First and the Second World Wars. The film begins with a ten-year-old boy named Carlo, whose death breaks his father Geppetto’s spirit. Years later, the old man carves a wooden puppet out of the tree planted near the grave of his son. This puppet turns into a living boy and is named Pinocchio. At first, people are scared of the wooden boy, but soon, it is revealed that he is just as human as them. Still, there are some ways in which he differs from normal people. Death is one of them. If you are wondering whether Pinocchio is immortal or if he can die, then here’s what you should know about him. SPOILERS AHEAD!
The Atlantic
Stubborn, Determined, and Dying
In a 2004 essay, the late writer Hilary Mantel considered the story of Gemma Galgani, a 19th-century Italian mystic who refused food, bore wounds on her hands and feet that she claimed were stigmata—a doctor declared them to be self-inflicted with a sewing needle—and believed that enduring periods of intense physical suffering could expiate all the sins ever committed by priests. There is something unnervingly timeless, Mantel writes, about young women who “starve and purge themselves, and … pierce and slash their flesh,” even if we no longer endorse such behavior as spiritual devotion. Galgani was canonized as a saint in 1940. While venerating her, few people noticed that she was terrified of doctors, hated being examined, and wrote once of a servant who “used to take me into a closed room and undress me.” It’s easier, maybe, to believe in miracles than to reckon with the pain of a girl whom someone is quite conventionally hurting.
Comments / 0