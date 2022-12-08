ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Framingham Police: Driver Cited in Winter Street Crash

FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police have cited a driver involved in a 2-vehicle crash at the intersection of Winter Street and Salem End Road. The two-vehicle crash happened at 7:39 a.m. on December 9 at the intersection. One person was injured and transported to MetroWest Medical Center in Framingham, said...
Framingham Police Cite Driver in Cochituate Road Crash

FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police cited a driver in a crash over the weekend. The 2-vehicle crash happened at 8:46 a.m. on December 11 at 725 Cochituate Road in Framingham. No one was injured, said the Framingham Police spokesperson. One driver was “cited for failure to yield,”said Lt. Rachel Mickens....
Police Summons Driver in 2-Vehicle Route 126 Crash

FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police have summonsed one driver after a 2-vehicle crash on Route 126 on December 2. The crash happened at 419 Concord Street at 2:50 p.m. SOURCE requested the report multiple times but it was not made available until today, December 13. It was a 2-vehicle, rear-end...
Framingham Police Summons 2 For Breaking & Entering

FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police have summonsed two individuals after they were found in a “vacant apartment.”. Police were called to 15 Highland Street for a breaking & entering on December 9 at 10:50 a.m. Highland Street is in the Coburnville neighborhood of the City. The Police spokesperson said...
Framingham Police: Man Threatened To Cut Man At Gas Station

FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police arrested a man on assault with a dangerous weapon charge, after he threatened to cut another man at a Framingham gas station. Police arrested at 7:20 a.m. yesterday, December 12, Anthony Bell, 51, of Framingham, listed with no know address. He was charged with trespassing and assault with a dangerous weapon.
Framingham Extinguishes Fire at Farm Pond Boat Launch

FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Firefighters and Police responded to Farm Pond over the weekend for a small fire along the tracks. The fire was reported at 2:55 p.m. at 90 Mt. Wayte Avenue. “A small fire was observed near tracks,” said Framingham Police spokesperson Lt. Rachel Mickens. An unidentified...
Pedestrian Struck at Concord & Pond Streets

FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police and Framingham Fire responded to a pedestrian struck at Concord and Pond streets yesterday morning, December 8. FraminghamEngine 5 & Ambulance 1 responded to the intersection at 6;24 a.m. Firefighters “provided for care and transport of a 20-year-old-male, complaining of left leg pain,” said Framingham...
Ashland & Hopkinton Received Most Snow in MetroWest

ASHLAND – According to the National Weather Service out of Boston/Norton, Ashland received the most snow from Sunday’s storm – 2 inches as of 7 a.m. Monday, December 12. Hopkinton also recorded 2 inches of snow as of 9:46 a.m. In the Commonwealth, Plainfield in Hampshire County...
