Framingham Police: Driver Cited in Winter Street Crash
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police have cited a driver involved in a 2-vehicle crash at the intersection of Winter Street and Salem End Road. The two-vehicle crash happened at 7:39 a.m. on December 9 at the intersection. One person was injured and transported to MetroWest Medical Center in Framingham, said...
Framingham Police Cite Driver in Cochituate Road Crash
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police cited a driver in a crash over the weekend. The 2-vehicle crash happened at 8:46 a.m. on December 11 at 725 Cochituate Road in Framingham. No one was injured, said the Framingham Police spokesperson. One driver was “cited for failure to yield,”said Lt. Rachel Mickens....
Framingham Police: Driver Strikes Pole on Singletary Lane
FRAMINGHAM – Singletary Road was closed for a while, after a driver struck a utility pole. The crash happened at 5:32 p.m. on December 9 at 339 Singletary Lane. The driver “struck a utility pole,” said Lt. Rachel Mickens. The driver was transported to UMass Memorial Medical...
Police Summons Driver in 2-Vehicle Route 126 Crash
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police have summonsed one driver after a 2-vehicle crash on Route 126 on December 2. The crash happened at 419 Concord Street at 2:50 p.m. SOURCE requested the report multiple times but it was not made available until today, December 13. It was a 2-vehicle, rear-end...
Framingham Police Summons 2 For Breaking & Entering
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police have summonsed two individuals after they were found in a “vacant apartment.”. Police were called to 15 Highland Street for a breaking & entering on December 9 at 10:50 a.m. Highland Street is in the Coburnville neighborhood of the City. The Police spokesperson said...
Framingham Police: Thief Breaks Into Vehicle at Clark Street Garage
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police responded to the Clark Street garage on December 9 for a vehicle burglary. The incident was reported at 8:35 a.m. at 51 Clark Street. “The vehicle was unlocked,” said Framingham Police spokesperson Lt. Rachel Mickens. “$15 was taken.”. Police did not have any...
Framingham Police: Man Threatened To Cut Man At Gas Station
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police arrested a man on assault with a dangerous weapon charge, after he threatened to cut another man at a Framingham gas station. Police arrested at 7:20 a.m. yesterday, December 12, Anthony Bell, 51, of Framingham, listed with no know address. He was charged with trespassing and assault with a dangerous weapon.
Framingham Police Arrest Westborough Man, After Encounter With K9
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police arrested a Westborough man on Saturday night, December 10. Police arrested Henry Fahnbulleh, 40, of 6224 Homestead Blvd of Westborough. He was arrested at 5:59 p.m. and charged with trespassing, mistreat/interference with police dog, and resisting arrest. Fahnbulleh was standing near the fence line of...
Framingham Police Identify Suspect Who Forged Checks For Thousands of Dollars
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police are investigating forged checks for several thousand dollars, said Police spokesperson Lt. Rachel Mickens. The incident happened at Fine Finish Inc at 110 Alexander Street. It was reported to Police at 11:27 a.m. on December 8. “A suspect has been identified and charges are pending,”...
Police Arrest Framingham Man Who Made ‘Terroristic Threat’ Towards Framingham High School
FRAMINGHAM – On Friday morning, December 9, Framingham High was under a shelter-in-place order for about an hour, while Police searched for a man who made a threat against the high school. Friday night, Framingham Police arrested a Framingham man and charged him with “making terroristic threats,” said Framingham...
Framingham Police Recover Stolen Vehicle & Arrest Man on Multiple Charges
FRAMINGHAM – On Friday, December 9, OnStar called Framingham Police with the location of a vehicle stolen from Cape Ann. The company said a 2010 GMC Terrain that was stolen out of the Town of Ipswich was in Framingham, said Framingham Police Lt. Rachel Mickens. Framingham Police officer responded...
Framingham Extinguishes Fire at Farm Pond Boat Launch
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Firefighters and Police responded to Farm Pond over the weekend for a small fire along the tracks. The fire was reported at 2:55 p.m. at 90 Mt. Wayte Avenue. “A small fire was observed near tracks,” said Framingham Police spokesperson Lt. Rachel Mickens. An unidentified...
Framingham Police: Driver Summonsed After Crash
FRAMINGHAM – A driver was summonsed for motor vehicle violation, after a crash on Wednesday night, said Framingham Police spokesperson Lt. Rachel Mickens. The 2-car crash happened at 17 Fountain Street at 5:50 p.m. on December 7. There were no injuries.
Framingham Police Arrest Peabody Driver Stuck On Train Tracks
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police arrested the driver of a vehicle struck on train tracks early Thursday morning, December 8. Police arrested at 12:57 a.m. Michael A Gutierrez, 42, of 54 Fulton Street of Peabody. “Police responded to a vehicle that was stuck on the train tracks,” said Framingham Police...
Pedestrian Struck at Concord & Pond Streets
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police and Framingham Fire responded to a pedestrian struck at Concord and Pond streets yesterday morning, December 8. FraminghamEngine 5 & Ambulance 1 responded to the intersection at 6;24 a.m. Firefighters “provided for care and transport of a 20-year-old-male, complaining of left leg pain,” said Framingham...
Framingham Police: 4 Vehicles and Trailer Broken Into With Tools Stolen
FRAMINGHAM _ Four vehicles and a Trailer were reported broken into on Wednesday, December 7, said Framingham Police. At 12:15 p.m., Police received a call from a resident about a burglary at 39 Taylor Street. “Two vehicles and a trailer were broken into,” said Framingham Lt. Rachel Mickens. “One...
Man Tries To Stab Individuals at Stop & Shop & Target
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police arrested a man on multiple assault with a dangerous weapon charges, after he tried to stab individuals at Stop & Shop & Target on Thursday afternoon. Framingham Police responded to Target yesterday, December 8, for a disturbance at 2:54 p.m. At 3:23 p.m. Police arrested...
Breaking: Framingham Apartment Building Being Evacuated
FRAMINGHAM – An apartment building on Route 9 is being evacuated this evening, December 10, just after 4. Reports have a Carbon Monoxide leak at 1500 Worcester Road. Framingham Fire & Framingham Police are responding. Carbon Monoxide (CO) is gas you cannot see or smell. It can be produced...
Ashland & Hopkinton Received Most Snow in MetroWest
ASHLAND – According to the National Weather Service out of Boston/Norton, Ashland received the most snow from Sunday’s storm – 2 inches as of 7 a.m. Monday, December 12. Hopkinton also recorded 2 inches of snow as of 9:46 a.m. In the Commonwealth, Plainfield in Hampshire County...
Framingham Police: 3 Men Steal $600 in Clothing & Leave in Florida Vehicle
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police are investigating a theft at Shoppers World that happened last Friday, December 2. Police were called to TJ Maxx at 1 Worcester Road at 5:37 p.m. for shoplifting. “Three males were observed taking clothing,” said Framingham Police Lt. Rachel Mickens. The value of the...
