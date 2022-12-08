ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Auburn Football's top offensive players according to Pro Football Focus

By Taylor Jones
 4 days ago
Following Sunday’s official bowl announcements, it is now certain that Auburn Football played its last game of the 2022 season on Nov. 26, when they fell to rival Alabama, 49-27.

It was a wild season, to say the least. The Tigers opened with a 2-0 record before dropping a game to Penn State at Jordan-Hare Stadium in blowout fashion. Auburn bounced back by narrowly escaping Missouri to close the month of September out, but would go on to lose its next five games. The streak resulted in the dismissal of Bryan Harsin, who was canned following Auburn’s 41-27 loss to Arkansas at home.

The Tigers saw a resurgence following Harsin’s firing, as Cadillac Williams led Auburn to a 2-2 record over the final four games of the season as interim head coach, which included an SEC win over Texas A&M.

One of the biggest improvements under Williams was the running game. Two players would reach the 100-yard mark in rushing in each of the final three games, which is the first that’s happened in program history. Jarquez Hunter had the best three-game stretch offensive, rushing for 357 yards over the period.

Now that the season has officially concluded, Auburn Wire takes a look back at the ten most impactful offensive players of the season according to Pro Football Focus data (subscription required). Here is a look at Auburn’s highest-graded offensive players, who appeared in ten or more games during the 2022 season.

10

Jay Fair

Games Played: 10

2022 stats: 2 catches, 34 yards

PFF grade: 58.0

9

Robby Ashford

Games played: 12

Season stats:

123-of-250 passing for 1,613 yards, 7 TD, 7 INT

153 attempts, 710 yards, 7 TD

PFF grade: 58.6

8

Camden Brown

Games played: 12

2022 stats: 9 catches, 123 yards, 2 TD

PFF grade: 61.3

7

Kilian Zierer

Games played: 12

Snap count: 813

PFF grade: 61.5

6

Omari Kelly

Games played: 12

2022 stats: 3 catches, 56 yards

PFF grade: 61.9

5

Damari Alston

Games played: 11

2022 stats: 14 rushes, 85 yards

PFF grade: 65.8

4

Brandon Frazier

Games played: 11

2022 stats: 2 catches, 19 yards

PFF grade: 67.8

3

Ja'Varrius Johnson

Games played: 12

2022 stats: 26 catches, 493 yards, 3 TD

PFF grade: 70.3

2

Jarquez Hunter

Games played: 12

2022 stats: 104 carries, 668 yards, 7 TD

PFF grade: 79.6

1

Tank Bigsby

Games played: 12

Season stats: 179 carries, 970 yards, 10 TD

PFF grade: 82.5

