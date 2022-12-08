ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Calcasieu Parish, LA

Southerly

Community Meeting: Restore Louisiana

Meeting Name: Community Meeting- Restore Louisiana Program. Location: The Foundation House; 720 Enterprise Blvd. LC, LA, 70601. Date: December 6, 2022, 6:00 PM to 8 P.M. A packed room of residents had many questions about the Restore Louisiana program that provides financial assistance to homeowners impacted by recent hurricanes and flooding.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
kalb.com

Rapides Parish Police Jury votes to leave R.R.A.B.B. Levee District

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Red River, Atchafalaya and Bayou Boeuf Levee District serves the parishes of Avoyelles, Rapides and St. Landry. Rapides Parish has been a member of RRABB for more than 100 years and accounts for most of the funds that are allocated for levee projects. Now they want to leave the district.
ALEXANDRIA, LA
houmatimes.com

Louisiana passes all three Constitutional Amendments

Voters in Louisiana have voted to change the State Constitution again. All three amendments passed with a statewide voter turnout of around 14%. Amendment 1 would require U.S. citizenship in order to register and vote in Louisiana. Amendment 2 would require Senate confirmation of gubernatorially appointed members of the State Civil Service Commission. Amendment 3 would require Senate confirmation of certain members of the State Police Commission.
LOUISIANA STATE
horseandrider.com

Botulism Suspected in 15 Horses in Louisiana

Since December 3, 15 horses have become acutely ill at a Quarter Horse breeding farm in Vermilion Parish County, Louisiana. Two horses died within 48 hours of onset of clinical signs. Ten horses were euthanized within the same time frame due to rapid decline. Two horses are still alive at the LSU veterinary teaching hospital.
VERMILION PARISH, LA
WDSU

Louisiana Dec. 10 election results

The polls close at 8 p.m. for Louisiana's congressional general election. Don't see results? Tap here. The position of public service commissioner for District 3 will be decided in a runoff. Public service commissioners help regulate utilities. Commissioner Lambert C. Boissiere, III is seeking reelection in a runoff against Davante...
LOUISIANA STATE
Lake Charles American Press

UPDATE: Tornado advisory issued for Beauregard, Vernon

A tornado advisory has been issued for Southwest Louisiana to include Beauregard and Vernon Parishes until 10 p.m. tonight. Just after 2 p.m., officials with the National Weather Service issued the advisory and classified the severe weather threat as “extreme”, with an “extraordinary threat to life or property.”
BEAUREGARD PARISH, LA
theadvocate.com

Severe thunderstorms expected to roll through southeast Louisiana starting Tuesday

A cold front will blow through southeast Louisiana starting Tuesday, bringing severe thunderstorms with the potential for tornadoes and flash floods through Wednesday. National Weather Service forecasters say the storm will be blowing in from the northwest, most likely hitting Baton Rouge late Tuesday. There will likely be an elevated threat of damaging winds, tornadoes and hail Tuesday night when the storm first enters the area.
BATON ROUGE, LA
fox8live.com

Newcomer unseats longtime public service comissioner; voters elect Hinkley in Plaquemines, approve amendments

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Polls closed at 8 p.m. on Election Day (Dec. 10) in Louisiana. Voters largely approved three proposed amendments to the Louisiana State Constitution, requiring U.S. citizenship to register and vote in the state, Senate confirmation of gubernatorial appointees to the Civil Service Commission, and Senate confirmation of certain unelected members of the State Police Commission. All three amendments had more than 70% approval.
PLAQUEMINES PARISH, LA
bigeasymagazine.com

Davante Lewis’ Victory in LPSC Race Will Force Much Needed Change

“I will be Entergy’s worst nightmare,” a jubilant Davante Lewis told dozens of supporters in his victory speech Saturday, December 10 at the Holy Grail Coffee House. With the help of national organizations such as the Environmental Defense Fund, Lewis put together an extraordinary come-from-behind campaign to easily overwhelm 18-year incumbent Lambert Boissiere III for the District 3 seat on the Louisiana Public Service Commission. Lewis’ lopsided win will force the LPSC to address dozens of issues they have consistently swept under the rug including the profit margin of utility companies and the need to prioritize the use of alternatives to fossil fuels.
LOUISIANA STATE
KTBS

3 amendments approved statewide

Voters across the state approved three proposed amendments to the Louisiana State Constitution. The proposed amendments pertain to the voting rights of non-U.S. citizens and the selection processes for members of the State Civil Service and State Police commissions. LA Amend 1- US Citizenship to Vote 3505 of 3937 Precincts...
LOUISIANA STATE
bizmagsb.com

Report ranks Louisiana as a ‘judicial hellhole’

(The Center Square) — A new report on America’s “judicial hellholes” ranks Louisiana in seventh, citing coastal litigation, staged accidents, COVID-19 lawsuits and judicial misconduct as top concerns. The American Tort Reform Foundation recently released its annual Judicial Hellholes report to highlight “places where judges in...
LOUISIANA STATE

