Effective: 2022-12-11 20:39:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-12 04:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Avoid travel if possible. If you do travel, carry chains and be prepared for possible delays. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1 or downloading the Quickmap app on your phone. Target Area: Mono WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST MONDAY * WHAT...Additional overnight snow accumulations of up to two inches. * WHERE...Mono County. * WHEN...Until 4 AM PST Monday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slick road conditions. Travel restrictions and/or road closures may still be in place so be sure to check with Caltrans for the latest road conditions. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...While the heavy snowfall has ended, a few snow showers overnight remain possible. Additionally, roads will remain slick and icy through the early morning hours as overnight temperatures drop into the single digits.

MONO COUNTY, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO