Jordan threatens to subpoena ex-FBI official after she backs out of interview before House Judiciary Committee
EXCLUSIVE: House Judiciary Committee Ranking Member Jim Jordan is threatening to subpoena former FBI official Jill Sanborn who backed out of a scheduled interview before the committee Friday.
Pence calls appointment of special counsel to investigate Trump 'very troubling'
Former Vice President Mike Pence called the Justice Department's appointment of a special counsel to investigate former President Trump “very troubling."
New DHS Disinfo Board documents reveal deep Big Tech collusion, contradict Mayorkas testimony: Sen. Hawley
In an open letter to DHS Secretary Mayorkas Wednesday, Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., said newly obtained documents reveal a more extensive scope of the Disinformation Governance Board.
Bronx Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez under investigation by House Ethics Committee
Congressmember Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, of the Bronx, is currently under investigation by the House Ethics Committee.
Manhattan DA hires former DOJ official who previously investigated Trump Foundation
Matthew Colangelo served in the Department of Justice and the New York attorney general's office.
Trump Had Hidden $19.8 Million Loan From North Korea-Linked Company As President: Report
Trump failed to disclose the loan, which was paid off months after he took office, Forbes reported.
Trump D.C. hotel receipts reveal $10,500-a-night rooms for foreign officials seeking to influence U.S. policy
During Donald Trump’s presidency, the governments of Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Turkey, China and Malaysia spent hundreds of thousands of dollars at Trump International Hotel in Washington at the same time they were trying to influence U.S. foreign policy, according to investigative findings released Monday by the House Oversight and Reform Committee.
Trump Organization's outside accountant testifies he 'would have had a heart attack' if he'd seen the 'secret' Christmas bonus lists
There was so much fuzzy math at Trump's company each holiday season, that an outside accountant told jurors "I'd have had a heart attack" if he'd known.
Republicans call for investigation into NY attorney general's handling of misconduct allegations against chief of staff
Republican lawmakers in New York state are calling for an investigation into Democratic Attorney General Letitia James days after her chief of staff resigned amid allegations of sexual harassment.
Trump’s Criminal Nightmare Officially Begins
Former President Donald Trump long ago honed his ability to narrowly escape legal consequences into his own personal brand of rare and exceptional performance art. But like Elvis in his Vegas years, Trump’s act is growing old. Prosecutors are after him like never before—and legal experts, including some who once doubted Trump would ever be charged with a crime, increasingly say the first indictment of a former U.S. president is now a real possibility.
POLITICO
Maxine Waters says a subpoena is "definitely on the table" for Sam Bankman-Fried if he does not testify before Congress.
In announcing his appointment, McCarthy called the Chinese Communist Party the "greatest geopolitical threat of our lifetime." "As a Member who served in uniform as a Marine Counterintelligence officer and has dedicated his time in Congress to understanding, educating, and defending America from the threat the CCP poses, Mike Gallagher is exceptionally qualified and is the right person to lead and advance this important agenda at this vital moment.”
Judge prevents Trump Organization lawyers from filing additional motions
New York Judge Juan Merchan has told the lawyers for the Trump Organization he will not accept any additional motions from them.
Trump Org. fraud trial juror tells CNN the panel was 'serious' and didn't focus on Donald Trump
The jury who convicted Donald Trump's namesake companies earlier this week was "serious" and tried to focus on the law -- not the former president, one of the jurors said in an interview with CNN.
kitco.com
Rep. Maxine Waters insists that Bankman-Fried attend Dec. 13 FTX hearings
Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. “The collapse of FTX has harmed over one million people,” wrote Waters in a series of testy tweets...
FBI arrests former Congressman David Rivera for Venezuela lobbying
Federal authorities on Monday arrested former U.S. Rep. David Rivera, accusing him of secretly working for a Venezuelan state-run oil company to pitch the prospects of an improved relationship between the United States a
Manhattan District Attorney Hires Former DOJ Official to Take on Trump Case
Manhattan D.A. Alvin Bragg tapped a former DOJ official on Monday to lead the city’s criminal investigation into Donald Trump, probing whether the former president illegally inflated the value of his assets. Matthew Colangelo, who acted as third in command at the Justice Department and previously worked in the Obama administration as a Labor Department official, has his own experience investigating the House-impeached president, having led and overseen the New York attorney general’s civil inquiry into Trump and various lawsuits against his administration over immigration and LGBTQ+ issues. Colangelo was also behind the lawsuit that led to the dissolution of the Trump Foundation. “Matthew Colangelo brings a wealth of economic justice experience combined with complex white-collar investigations, and he has the sound judgment and integrity needed to pursue justice against powerful people and institutions when they abuse their power,” Bragg said in a statement announcing Colangelo’s hire.
AOL Corp
Both parties are teeing up investigations into Corporate America for 2023
Corporate America is poised to be in the spotlight next year on Capitol Hill with a series of events this week confirming that investigations will come from all sides. House Republicans formally laid out plans to sweep businesses into their investigations when they take control next month. Meanwhile, with the re-election of Sen. Raphael Warnock (D-GA), Senate Democrats are set to have the votes to control committees and do their own investigations of business there — even with Arizona Sen. Kyrsten Sinema changing her party affiliation to independent in a surprise twist.
Washington Examiner
A warning for the FBI and hope for the nation
The FBI has one last chance to reform itself. The Republican minority on the House Judiciary Committee released a report on Friday, Nov. 4, which runs over 1,000 pages. It damningly details cultural rot within the FBI. Its opening statement asserts the rot emanates from the top of the Bureau and the centralization of decision-making in Washington. The report includes new information from whistleblowers describing "a systematic culture of unaccountability" and specifically cites the FBI’s continuing lack of responsiveness to congressional inquiries.
'Donald Trump knew exactly what was going on' in Trump Org. tax fraud, Manhattan prosecutor says in summations
In blistering closings in the Trump Org. tax-fraud trial, a Manhattan prosecutor told jurors that Trump knew his executives ran a tax-fraud scheme.
Loyal ex-CFO Allen Weisselberg is done testifying at Trump Org tax-fraud trial that Trump calls 'VERY UNFAIR!'
Trump "truthed" Friday that the prosecution case in the Trump Org tax-fraud trial "has fallen apart." Actually, the DA had perhaps its best day yet.
