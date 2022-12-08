NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – With so many families in need this holiday season, you've probably seen a lot of charitable efforts offering assistance. Most of this help is coming from adults, but even the younger generations are getting involved.8-year-old Reilly Nachowiak is using his allowance to help others – saying he saved up by doing chores and pet sitting.Books, clothing, gift cards and toys are being donated to the Society of St. Vincent de Paul of North Texas' Christmas Angel Program, giving these items to families in need. "So we are Catholic and we've always known about the Society of St. Vincent...

TEXAS STATE ・ 4 DAYS AGO