Read full article on original website
Related
40 Christmas Traditions To Make Your Family’s Holiday Season Merry and Bright
More than ever in a climate of what seems like constant uncertainty, traditions are making a big comeback—especially Christmas traditions. They're a source of comfort and nostalgia for when the world felt safer, cozier and, if we're being honest, just happier. Embracing Christmas traditions is one way to make the holiday season merrier and brighter, and creating your own can make your loved ones feel even closer than they did before.
Holiday gifts that give back
The holiday season is a lot different this year, but it's still a time of love, giving and gratitude. So why not start some new holiday traditions to maintain the good cheer? Here are some gifts you can put together during this time when so many are apart.
WRGB
iCARE students host holiday lights event for Toys for Tots
COLONIE, NY (WRGB) — This holiday season, Colonie Central High School iCARE students want to show their support for the Capital Region Toys for Tots program. The students hosted a very special holiday lights event that included a parade, caroling, and first responders in festive clothing. Families came by the school and donated gifts as they watched on.
I decorated my Christmas tree with McDonald’s toys — my kids are lovin’ it
A Florida mom on a shoestring budget is patting herself on the back for transforming her kids’ old McDonald’s Happy Meal toys into Christmas ornaments. Rachael Harrison, 31, said she spent about $15 — or roughly the cost of four Happy Meals — to repurpose the trinkets using a small screwdriver, screws and black ribbon. While some parents might grimace at the cheesy decorations, Harrison said her kids, Madeline, 6, and Drake, 2, relished the result. “I’m very sentimental as a mom, and I was cleaning my kids’ toy bin, and it was like a light bulb went off,” Harrison told SWNS. “I just...
7 Best Dollar Tree Items To Stock Up on For Christmas
With the holiday season in full swing, there's a lot to do -- and shop for -- the next few weeks. From gifts to decorations to gift wrap and baking items, a Christmas shopping list seems like it's...
10 tips for wrapping your holiday gifts
Kurt "CyberGuy" Knutsson provides ways to spruce up holiday gift wrapping with different organizational tools and ways to wrap gifts in the weeks before Christmas..
macaronikid.com
8 December Events & Holidays To Celebrate or Learn More About
Happy December! There are many wonderful ways to celebrate this month, from Christmas to Hanukkah to Kwanzaa. All are wonderful excuses to bring family and friends together. But those aren't the only three holidays happening this month — there are other meaningful and important events and holidays happening in December as well, some of which you've heard of, and some of which might be new to you!
Easy Ways to Share Holiday Cheer and Create Family Memories
This holiday season Alessandra Martinez is focused on being intentional about creating memories and moments together with her family. The creator of @livin.mivida.ale partnered with Macy’s to share her plans and ideas for a memorable day of holiday family fun. Create a Cozy and Relaxed Mood “It’s been our tradition...
Christmas joy: Incredible festive lights at Bristol house raise money for charity
A Bristol house has been transformed into a magical Christmas display to raise money for charity and spread festive cheer.This video shows the amazing winter wonderland scene made with 50,000 lights in the Brentry area of the city.All money raised by brothers Lee and Paul Brailsford will go to The Grand Appeal for Bristol Children’s Hospital.Some of the lit-up figures in the garden include Santa, reindeer, elves, and snowmen.The brothers have been running the show since 1994.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Beauty advent calendars 2021: Our guide to this year’s top treats13 best tech gifts to spoil a gadget geek this Christmas10 best luxury Christmas crackers for dressing up your dining table
10-Year-Old Black Girl Gives 1,000 Dolls Away This Holiday Season
Ten-year-old Zoe Oli is giving 1,000 dolls away this holiday season to young girls in need. She has partnered with several non-profit organizations including Atlanta Children’s Shelter, Partners for Southern Equity, Girls Who Brunch Tour and others to distribute the dolls. A sixth grader, author and entrepreneur, Zoe Oli is the CEO of Beautiful Curly Me, an Atlanta-based mission-driven toy company empowering girls through natural hair dolls, puzzles and storybooks.
KXLY
5 tips for donating your time or money this holiday season | PennyWise podcast
The holidays are coming, and just like every year before this one, there's sure to be a new gift craze or fad taking the country by storm. To celebrate, Stacker researched the crazes and fads of years past, from 1919 until today. The information comes from lists of the hardest-to-find...
How Mutual Aid Creates a Gift Economy Through Free Stores, Community Fridges, and Buy Nothing Groups
As the saying goes, there’s no such thing as a free lunch — but there is such a thing as mutual aid, which involves community members providing their fellow neighbors with items and services for free, as an act of solidarity. These services include free stores, community fridges, free flea markets, and Buy Nothing groups, all of which support a gift economy, reduce waste, and build community.
Bring the block together with the 12 best neighbor Christmas gifts this holiday season
Give your neighbors a gift they'll remember this holiday. From gags to tasteful sweets, we've got the 12 best gifts for your block
Gifts for neighbors—bring together the block this holiday season with these 12 gifts
Give your neighbors a gift they'll remember this holiday. From gags to tasteful sweets, we've got the 12 best gifts for your block
North Texas church gives back to families in need with Christmas Angel Program
NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – With so many families in need this holiday season, you've probably seen a lot of charitable efforts offering assistance. Most of this help is coming from adults, but even the younger generations are getting involved.8-year-old Reilly Nachowiak is using his allowance to help others – saying he saved up by doing chores and pet sitting.Books, clothing, gift cards and toys are being donated to the Society of St. Vincent de Paul of North Texas' Christmas Angel Program, giving these items to families in need. "So we are Catholic and we've always known about the Society of St. Vincent...
momjunky.com
Christmas Crafts for Older kids
It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas everywhere you go… I bet you sang that in your head, didn’t you? Who said that the holiday season is just for your little babies? Christmas season is for kids of all ages, and for us all! So, let me help you out and offer you the best ideas for Christmas crafts for older kids.
dcnewsnow.com
Best Christmas tabletop decor
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated. Which Christmas tabletop decor is best?. There is nothing quite...
ETOnline.com
27 Best Amazon Holiday Gift Deals for Kids of All Ages: LEGO, Barbie, LOL Surprise Dolls and More
Making memories that will last a lifetime, the holidays are even more magical when you're a child. Learning the significance behind holiday traditions, bundling up to play in a snowy winter wonderland, spending time with family in the kitchen whipping up festive foods, and waiting up on Christmas Eve for Santa are a few pastimes many of us can look back on fondly. Now it's your turn to create these enchanting moments for your child, and what's more exciting for them than unwrapping the gift they've been wanting all year?
'I'm an Event Designer—Decorate for Christmas on a Budget With My 4 Tips'
Event designer Edward Perotti tells Newsweek how he decorates for the holidays on a budget.
aarp.org
Holiday gift ideas for people with Alzheimer's and their caregivers
Holidays can be stressful enough, but when you add in a person living with dementia, gatherings with family and friends become more complex. Finding the right gift for our loved ones can be challenging. The Alzheimer's Association offers a caregiver holiday guide that shows how, with careful planning, family celebrations can continue to be a meaningful part of the holidays while ensuring safety, comfort and enjoyment for everyone.
Comments / 0