Chapel Hill High teacher earns top awardThe Triangle TribuneChapel Hill, NC
Duke University denies 14 year-old girl’s kidney surgery due to being unvaccinated against COVID-19The Modern TimesDurham, NC
Experience the Unique and Social Dining of Seol Grille - An All-You-Can-Eat Korean BBQ Restaurant in CaryJames TulianoCary, NC
Staying Safe While Walking in the Dark: Tips for Cary, NC ResidentsJames TulianoCary, NC
A substitute teacher in Wake County arrested for taking indecent liberties with studentsEdy ZooWake County, NC
Zebulon officer dragged by car, shot while arresting woman at park
ZEBULON, N.C. — A Zebulon police officer was shot Monday night while attempting to arrest a woman at a park. He was dragged by the woman's car and shot as she fled the scene. At approximately 9:45 p.m., Officer Colby James with the Zebulon Police Department located Deserie Ann...
Woman who injured Zebulon police officer had history of fleeing arrest
ZEBULON, N.C. — A woman facing a long list of charges was captured Monday night in Johnston County after police said she fled from a Zebulon police officer trying to arrest her. Deserie Ann Byrum, 51, appeared in court on Tuesday, where prosecutors said the police officer accidentally shot...
Woman dragged Zebulon police officer 50 yards while trying to avoid arrest
ZEBULON, N.C. — A woman facing a long list of charges was captured Monday night in Johnston County after police said she fled from a Zebulon police officer trying to arrest her. Deserie Ann Byrum, 51, appeared in court on Tuesday, where prosecutors said the police officer accidentally shot...
'This is a man that cannot be allowed to drive:' Suspect in cyclist's death being sued for role in crash on I-540
DURHAM, N.C. — For the second time in a week, a Wake Forest man appeared in court for his role in a crash. Blake Nichols Grady, 33, has more than 40 convictions and multiple DWIs. He was charged last week with DWI and driving without a license in connection...
Moore County man charged with selling drugs to man who overdosed, died
BEAR CREEK, N.C. — Nathanial Lynn Rush, 28, was arrested Dec. 6 in connection with an overdose death that occurred in the Bear Creek area of Chatham County. Authorities said an autopsy was performed on the victim and revealed the cause of death to be a fatal mixture of methamphetamine and fentanyl. According to Chatham County investigators, the victim bought the drugs from Rush the day he died.
Woman wanted in Durham, Orange counties for forcing drivers to go to bank, withdraw money at gunpoint
ORANGE COUNTY, N.C. — Chapel Hill police and Hillsborough police are searching for a woman linked to two armed robberies from Monday. Alicia Inez Moles, 38, is wanted for crimes in Durham and Orange counties that occurred about 12 hours apart on Monday. Around 6 a.m. in Hillsborough, police...
'Now I've hit a man.' Driver shaken up after striking pedestrian in Johnston County
SMITHFIELD, N.C. — WRAL News spoke to the driver who hit a man early Monday morning. The crash occurred around 1 a.m. on N.C. Highway 210, outside of Smithfield. The driver hit a pedestrian who had been walking in the road. The person who was hit was transported to WakeMed with what appeared to be serious injuries.
Sheriff: Johnston County deputies detain suspect after chase along Hwy 96
JOHNSTON COUNTY, N.C. — A suspect is in custody after a chase in Johnston County Monday night. Johnston County Sheriff Steve Bizzell told WRAL News a suspect was detained on site on Highway 96 in Johnston County after a chase Monday night. Bizzell did not say what lead to...
Man charged in multiple assaults at NC State's Wolf Village apartments
RALEIGH, N.C. — A man linked to two sexual assaults in two weeks on the campus of North Carolina State University is no banned from that property while he awaits trial. Hasan Abdullah Faheemud-Dean, 21, was arrested Monday night near the campus and charged with first-degree kidnapping, felony breaking and entering and second-degree forced sex offense. He was being held of $550,000 bond.
Woman charged with shooting 75-year-old mother, kicking deputy in Orange County
A woman was charged Sunday in the shooting of her 75-year-old mother in eastern Orange County. Around midnight, deputies with the Orange County Sheriff’s Office responded to a home on Spruce Pine Trail, where an argument and shooting was reported. Cheryl Medlin, 75, was taken to Duke Hospital with...
Car crashes into parked car, catches fire
GARNER, N.C. — A car hit a parked car then caught fire Sunday morning in Raleigh. According to the Raleigh Police Department, the crash occurred around 4 a.m. near a home on Muxbere Way near Jones Sausage Road and Rock Quarry Road. The car that crashed then caught fire,...
North Raleigh community uses social media to lead police to alleged stalker
RALEIGH, N.C. — Neighbors on high alert in a North Raleigh community banded together to get an alleged stalker off the streets. Monday, Raleigh police arrested 42-year-old Ufuk Kiser for stalking in the Valley Estates neighborhood. "It’s really creepy," a victim told WRAL News. "My heart’s racing remembering it."...
Driver dies after crashing into Amazon truck
JOHNSTON COUNTY, N.C. — A driver has died after crashing into an Amazon truck Monday. Police told WRAL News an Amazon delivery truck backed out of a rural Johnston County driveway directly into the path of a southbound car on North Carolina Highway 50, south of the Meadow Community, Monday evening.
'Everybody was just in here enjoying themselves.': Bullet fired into downtown Raleigh business with customers inside
RALEIGH, N.C. — Jimmy Fleck, the owner of Roshambo Beverage Company, was shocked and frustrated Tuesday over gunshots fired inside his store with customers inside. "I got a phone call from my bartender and my bartender said ‘the place has been shot,’" said Fleck. A frightening call...
Person dies after being struck by train in Benson
The Benson Police Department said Monday that a person is dead after being struck by a train. The train hit the pedestrian somewhere in the area of Railroad and Market Street in Benson. Police told WRAL News that person has died from the result of the crash. The identity of...
'He was just looking at me': Teacher shares the moments that led to her disarming Fuquay-Varina Middle School student who fired gun in school
FUQUAY-VARINA, N.C. — It's a teacher's worst fear: a student shooting a gun, inside a classroom. But for Lynn Guilliams, a language arts teacher at Fuquay-Varina middle, that fear became reality last week. Guilliams lives in Johnston County, but makes the hour long commute to Fuquay-Varina Middle School every...
As Moore County investigators ask for tips, lawmakers consider ways to protect power grid
Ten days after the attack on Moore County's power grid, investigators are still urging the public to come forward with any information that might lead to an arrest. Shots were fired into two electrical substations on Dec. 3, leaving 40,000 homes and businesses in the dark for days. As the...
Wake County school bus shortage leaves some parents scrambling to get students to school
CARY, N.C. — Some students wait and wait for their bus only to realize the bus isn’t coming; This has played over and over again and parents and students are frustrated. Lately, Luis Perez’s seven-passenger SUV has had every seat filled with students who need a ride to school.
Duke Energy: More than 1,500 without power in Durham after crash
DURHAM, N.C. — Duke Energy's website reports more than 1,500 customers are without power in Durham after a vehicle damaged power equipment. The crash and outage were reported Sunday around 9 a.m. At 10 a.m., 1,549 customers were without power. The outage was in northwest Durham, impacting the American...
Rats, mold and electrical hazards: Renter says home in Raleigh has had problems for nearly three years
RALEIGH, N.C. — Rats, mold and electrical hazards are just three of several violations that city inspectors found at a rental property in Raleigh. Renter Tnisha Wilson said the issues at the three-bedroom, two-bathroom home at 2422 Ellerbe Lane have lasted for nearly three years. The only reason Wilson...
