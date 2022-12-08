ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Durham, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WRAL News

Moore County man charged with selling drugs to man who overdosed, died

BEAR CREEK, N.C. — Nathanial Lynn Rush, 28, was arrested Dec. 6 in connection with an overdose death that occurred in the Bear Creek area of Chatham County. Authorities said an autopsy was performed on the victim and revealed the cause of death to be a fatal mixture of methamphetamine and fentanyl. According to Chatham County investigators, the victim bought the drugs from Rush the day he died.
CHATHAM COUNTY, NC
WRAL News

Man charged in multiple assaults at NC State's Wolf Village apartments

RALEIGH, N.C. — A man linked to two sexual assaults in two weeks on the campus of North Carolina State University is no banned from that property while he awaits trial. Hasan Abdullah Faheemud-Dean, 21, was arrested Monday night near the campus and charged with first-degree kidnapping, felony breaking and entering and second-degree forced sex offense. He was being held of $550,000 bond.
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL News

Car crashes into parked car, catches fire

GARNER, N.C. — A car hit a parked car then caught fire Sunday morning in Raleigh. According to the Raleigh Police Department, the crash occurred around 4 a.m. near a home on Muxbere Way near Jones Sausage Road and Rock Quarry Road. The car that crashed then caught fire,...
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL News

Driver dies after crashing into Amazon truck

JOHNSTON COUNTY, N.C. — A driver has died after crashing into an Amazon truck Monday. Police told WRAL News an Amazon delivery truck backed out of a rural Johnston County driveway directly into the path of a southbound car on North Carolina Highway 50, south of the Meadow Community, Monday evening.
JOHNSTON COUNTY, NC
WRAL News

Person dies after being struck by train in Benson

The Benson Police Department said Monday that a person is dead after being struck by a train. The train hit the pedestrian somewhere in the area of Railroad and Market Street in Benson. Police told WRAL News that person has died from the result of the crash. The identity of...
BENSON, NC
WRAL News

'He was just looking at me': Teacher shares the moments that led to her disarming Fuquay-Varina Middle School student who fired gun in school

FUQUAY-VARINA, N.C. — It's a teacher's worst fear: a student shooting a gun, inside a classroom. But for Lynn Guilliams, a language arts teacher at Fuquay-Varina middle, that fear became reality last week. Guilliams lives in Johnston County, but makes the hour long commute to Fuquay-Varina Middle School every...
JOHNSTON COUNTY, NC
WRAL News

WRAL News

Raleigh, NC
70K+
Followers
76K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

WRAL.com is the most visited local media site in North Carolina, with more than 7 million unique visitors a month. The site covers Central and Eastern North Carolina, with a focus on local news, breaking news and weather. Local coverage includes public safety, schools, state and local government, business and ACC and high school sports.

 https://www.wral.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy