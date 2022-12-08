The United States Postal Service has seen a rash of “mailbox fishing,” the practice of thieves filching letters out of mailboxes, finding checks and then altering and cashing them. “Where there’s a will, there’s a way, and crime won’t stop,” says U.S. Postal Inspector Glen McKechnie. “They all use the darkness. They’ll go at night when the streets are empty and there is nobody out, and that’s when we find that they are conducting their fishing expeditions.” One New Yorker confronted a man who was allegedly mail fishing by apparently slipping his belt coated with sticky stuff through the narrow mailbox slot. As she videoed him with her...

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 8 DAYS AGO