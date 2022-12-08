ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

WXII 12

Better Business Bureau warns about the '12 scams of Christmas'

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Protecting yourself and your wallet. As we get deeper into the holiday season, the Better Business Bureau is warning shoppers to be aware of several different types of scams. The BBB came up with a list called "The 12 Scams of Christmas," which are scams most...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
CBS News

Viral videos expose gift card scams ahead of holiday shopping

Former Canadian police officer and current business owner Nichelle Laus has gone viral after exposing a hidden scam on certain gift cards: a false barcode taped on the back. Laus joins CBS News to discuss the trick and how to stay safe while holiday shopping.
New York Post

The Grinch could be stealing your Christmas checks

The United States Postal Service has seen a rash of “mailbox fishing,” the practice of thieves filching letters out of mailboxes, finding checks and then altering and cashing them. “Where there’s a will, there’s a way, and crime won’t stop,” says U.S. Postal Inspector Glen McKechnie. “They all use the darkness. They’ll go at night when the streets are empty and there is nobody out, and that’s when we find that they are conducting their fishing expeditions.” One New Yorker confronted a man who was allegedly mail fishing by apparently slipping his belt coated with sticky stuff through the narrow mailbox slot. As she videoed him with her...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
SPY

6 Holiday Shopping Deals That Seem Too Good To Be True (But Are 100% Legit)

Our editors independently select the products we recommend. We may earn a commission on items bought through our links. You didn’t wear out your credit card limit button during Black Friday and Cyber Week, did you? That’d be a real shame, because we did some browsing and found some brand-new, utterly incomprehensible deals at Walmart and on Amazon. And we’re not talking little stocking stuffers, either. Big brands like Ecovacs, Roomba, GE, and DeWalt have stepped up their sale game in ways that seem too good to be true. (We checked — they’re real!) Premium self-emptying robot vacuums for $300 and under,...
Franklin County Free Press

Tis the Season…for Holiday Scams

It is everyone’s favorite time of the year, especially scammers who seek to capitalize on people’s general goodwill and the influx of online shopping during this time. The Pennsylvania Office of Attorney General is warning consumers to be on the lookout for the following holiday scams:. • The...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
retailleader.com

Survey: Over Half of Consumers Plan to Spend Less on Holidays

More than half of consumers plan to spend less than $500 on holiday shopping, according to a new survey by Jungle Scout. Over half of consumers said they were looking for discounts and sales when shopping this year. The majority of in-store shoppers were headed to Walmart, while online shoppers...
DogTime

26 Amazon Prime Holiday Deals for Dog Parents to Take Advantage Of

Who says Cyber Monday is the only time to score big online? Amazon keeps their deals rolling for a good portion of the holiday season. These Prime exclusive offers make gift giving or stocking up on doggy goods for your own pup quick, easy, and painless. Whether you’re looking to buy for a coworker, a […] The post 26 Amazon Prime Holiday Deals for Dog Parents to Take Advantage Of appeared first on DogTime.

