Better Business Bureau warns about the '12 scams of Christmas'
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Protecting yourself and your wallet. As we get deeper into the holiday season, the Better Business Bureau is warning shoppers to be aware of several different types of scams. The BBB came up with a list called "The 12 Scams of Christmas," which are scams most...
BBB warns holiday shoppers of 12 scams of Christmas – Here’s what to watch out for
With 2022 winding down, holiday shopping has been ramping up. The Better Business Bureau (BBB) has released a list of what it says are the top 12 scams of Christmas, so shoppers can stay alert and avoid being conned this holiday season.
12 Scams of Christmas: Fake shipping notifications
Mail delays, supply chain issues, shortages. Any or all could delay shipments of things you order this holiday season.
What might look like an ordinary checkout stand could actually be a card-skimming device intended to steal your bank card information.
OFFICIALS have released an urgent warning about an uptick in thefts of holiday gift deliveries after "porch pirates" continue to lift packages from people's homes. Luckily, police have provided some easy steps to protect your purchases as shoppers race to prepare for Christmas. A massive 43 percent of Americans said...
This holiday season, most Americans would like gift cards please. According to the National Retail Federation (NRF), 54% of Americans surveyed said gift cards are the most-wanted gift of the holiday...
Former Canadian police officer and current business owner Nichelle Laus has gone viral after exposing a hidden scam on certain gift cards: a false barcode taped on the back. Laus joins CBS News to discuss the trick and how to stay safe while holiday shopping.
Studies show that over half of people regret at least one holiday purchase. According to Finder's Black Friday Shopping Report, 60% of individuals surveyed said they later regretted a sale item they...
The Grinch could be stealing your Christmas checks
The United States Postal Service has seen a rash of “mailbox fishing,” the practice of thieves filching letters out of mailboxes, finding checks and then altering and cashing them. “Where there’s a will, there’s a way, and crime won’t stop,” says U.S. Postal Inspector Glen McKechnie. “They all use the darkness. They’ll go at night when the streets are empty and there is nobody out, and that’s when we find that they are conducting their fishing expeditions.” One New Yorker confronted a man who was allegedly mail fishing by apparently slipping his belt coated with sticky stuff through the narrow mailbox slot. As she videoed him with her...
Doorbusters, Black Friday, Cyber Monday and giant shopping "events": With holiday items hitting shelves before you've even decided on a Halloween costume and retail marketing machines going into their...
Kurt "CyberGuy" Knutsson gives you the best advice on how to keep your packages and yourself safe from "porch pirates" over the upcoming holidays.
Package theft of deliveries from Amazon and UPS has risen by 15% this year, according to a new Circuit study. According to research reported by GOBankingRates, Washington D.C. consumers have...
Our editors independently select the products we recommend. We may earn a commission on items bought through our links. You didn’t wear out your credit card limit button during Black Friday and Cyber Week, did you? That’d be a real shame, because we did some browsing and found some brand-new, utterly incomprehensible deals at Walmart and on Amazon. And we’re not talking little stocking stuffers, either. Big brands like Ecovacs, Roomba, GE, and DeWalt have stepped up their sale game in ways that seem too good to be true. (We checked — they’re real!) Premium self-emptying robot vacuums for $300 and under,...
Tis the Season…for Holiday Scams
It is everyone’s favorite time of the year, especially scammers who seek to capitalize on people’s general goodwill and the influx of online shopping during this time. The Pennsylvania Office of Attorney General is warning consumers to be on the lookout for the following holiday scams:. • The...
Tis the season to be shopping! This year, savvy holiday shoppers will be heading to their favorite retailers with wish lists, budgets and apps that can help them save extra money. If you don't already...
Give your neighbors a gift they'll remember this holiday. From gags to tasteful sweets, we've got the 12 best gifts for your block
Survey: Over Half of Consumers Plan to Spend Less on Holidays
More than half of consumers plan to spend less than $500 on holiday shopping, according to a new survey by Jungle Scout. Over half of consumers said they were looking for discounts and sales when shopping this year. The majority of in-store shoppers were headed to Walmart, while online shoppers...
"When they called for a job interview, they loved me. But when they did a background check, they said they didn't want to hire me any more."
Who says Cyber Monday is the only time to score big online? Amazon keeps their deals rolling for a good portion of the holiday season. These Prime exclusive offers make gift giving or stocking up on doggy goods for your own pup quick, easy, and painless. Whether you’re looking to buy for a coworker, a […] The post 26 Amazon Prime Holiday Deals for Dog Parents to Take Advantage Of appeared first on DogTime.
This time of year, to say delivery drivers are overworked is an understatement. Especially since the onset of the pandemic, with more people shopping online than ever before. Now, Amazon has created an easy way for customers to show their delivery drivers some appreciation this holiday season. Earlier this week...
