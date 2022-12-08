Read full article on original website
Leslie Kriewald
5d ago
instead should be turned into world renoun hospital and inpatient care for the precious and in critical need for drug addiction souls
Reply
2
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This City in Maryland Has Been Ranked as One of the Most Rat-Infested Cities in AmericaJoe MertensBaltimore, MD
Famous restaurant chain opens another Maryland locationKristen WaltersBaltimore, MD
This Diner Has Been Named the Best in MarylandTravel MavenMaryland State
This Buffet has Been Named the Best in MarylandTravel MavenBaltimore, MD
Former Baltimore City Assistant State’s Attorney Pleads Guilty To Federal Charges For Unlawfully Obtaining Phone RecordsCops And CrimeBaltimore, MD
Related
Wbaltv.com
Northeast Baltimore landmark known for its snowballs hits the market
A 100-year-old snowball landmark in northeast Baltimore is up for grabs. Walther Gardens is hitting the market on Monday after its current owners decided to hang up their garden trowels and snowball recipes and move on. "I'm ready for another project that is a little less work," said Matthew Wittek,...
baltimorefishbowl.com
Park Heights farm to be featured on Maryland Public Television’s ‘Farm & Harvest’ episode Tuesday
A Baltimore City farm will be featured this week in an episode of Maryland Public Television’s “Maryland Farm & Harvest” series. The episode airing on Tuesday will highlight the Plantation Park Heights Urban Farm in northwest Baltimore. Richard Francis, also known as “Farmer Chippy,” and a group...
southbmore.com
Great Plates of Late Around South Baltimore
With so much talk about fried chicken sandwiches in recent years, the Buttermilk Fried Chicken Sandwich at Hull Street Blues certainly warrants a visit to Locust Point. It comes on a brioche bun and has a delicious brine, a tasty crisp, and is really juicy. So good! It also goes great with the hand-cut fries.
foxbaltimore.com
$250,000 lottery ticket sold in Baltimore leads list of big winners
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A $250,000-winning scratch-off ticket sold in Baltimore led the list of the Maryland Lottery’s biggest winners in the past week, and another five players also landed six-digit prizes in Glen Burnie, Havre de Grace, Prince Frederick, Silver Spring and Waldorf. In all, 48 tickets across...
WBOC
Paid Segment By Simmons Center Market
It's not Christmas time until we pay a visit to our favorite family-owned grocery store! We're off to Simmons Center Market in Cambridge to see what's on their shelves that's special for this season!
southbmore.com
Casual Restaurant ‘Tre Fratelli Italian Ristorante’ Coming to Federal Hill
Casual restaurant Tre Fratelli Italian Ristorante is opening in Federal Hill at 1121 Light St. in a space previously occupied by Light Street Cafe. Tre Fratelli is a concept from Pedro Lovo, who opened Brendali Italian Ristorante in Federal Hill with his wife Brenda Salgado, and his two brothers Elmer Lovo and Julio Lovo. Tre Fratelli means three brothers in Italian.
This City in Maryland Has Been Ranked as One of the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Earlier this year, one city in the beautiful state of Maryland was ranked among the most rat-infested cities in America.
manhattanexpressnews.nyc
Jewelry chain shifts HQ to Times Square from Baltimore
There’s life in the Times Square office market despite recent exits of several large tenants. Trend-setting lab-made jewelry chain Pandora is moving its US headquarters from Baltimore to 1540 Broadway, the former Bertelsmann Building, taking 27,936 square feet on the 35th floor. The asking rent on the 15-year lease was $82 per square foot, sources said.
baltimorebrew.com
Church’s plan to demolish “unusual and wonderful” Preston Street houses draws opposition
Preservationists and community leaders call a plan to raze the 1890s structures “heartbreaking.” Leaders of the Greek Orthodox Cathedral of the Annunciation say it is unavoidable. One more piece of Baltimore’s unique old architecture about to be clawed into rubble. One more “dead zone” – and likely...
This Diner Has Been Named the Best in Maryland
Diners have been a quintessential part of the American dining experience for decades. During the past century, they've become known for their large menu, homemade desserts, friendly service, and old-school ambiance.
PLANetizen
Baltimore’s Red Line Rail Project Back on the Table Thanks to New Governor
Maryland Governor-elect Wes Moore (D) recently promised to build the Red Line rail line planned for a 14-mile stretch in Baltimore. Moore’s predecessor, current Governor Larry Hogan (R), canceled the project in 2015. Kriston Capps has the scoop on one of the most potentially momentous outcomes for transit to...
mcknightsseniorliving.com
Brightview Senior Living to use $202 million fund to develop new properties
Baltimore-based Brightview Senior Living has raised $202 million in a new fund that the company will use to develop eight or nine new senior living communities over the next three years, CEO and President Doug Dollenberg told the McKnight’s Business Daily Friday. It is the company’s eighth private investment fund.
wypr.org
Baltimore County and University of Maryland Medical System to pay tuition for future nurses
Baltimore County and The University of Maryland Medical System are willing to pay the community college tuition for 30 students to begin as certified nursing assistants then continue to become licensed practical nurses. In exchange, they will be guaranteed a job at St. Joseph Medical Center in Towson, Baltimore County leaders announced on Monday.
Local florist provides Marylanders with the perfect floral arrangements for their holiday season
BALTIMORE- Although Christmas trees take center stage during the holidays, poinsettias and wreaths are other seasonal decor you don't want to neglect.Radebaugh Florist and Greenhouses offer all of these and more as they host a holiday open house Saturday with discounted floral arrangements.After a two-year hiatus, Radebaugh Florist and Greenhouses are opening their doors again for the holiday season.Fifty employees help grow, cut and deliver a wide selection of flowers and plants for customers.But when December rolls around, customers flock to the Towson business to pick up unique arrangements."We grow these poinsettas," Kaitlin Radebaugh, the floral shop owner, said. "We...
baltimorefishbowl.com
Hot Plate: Woodberry Tavern opens, holiday happy hour at Silver Queen, toy drive at True Chesapeake, and more.
This week is filled with opportunities to holiday shop, of course, but it’s also a great time to celebrate the best of Baltimore’s culinary scene. Here’s a look at what’s coming up:. Openings and announcements. A brand new spot – Anejo Rose Cantina & Tequila Bar...
Jalil George, young real estate investor, shot and killed in Park Heights
Jalil George was a man on a mission to make Baltimore better and the city is now worse off without him.
Shoppers, workers clash over post-pandemic expectations
NEW YORK — Before the pandemic, Cheryl Woodard used to take her daughter and her friends to eat at a local IHOP in Laurel, Maryland after their dance practice. But now they hardly go there anymore because it closes too early. “It is a little frustrating because it’s not...
baltimorefishbowl.com
Janet Jackson coming to Baltimore next spring
If you are a part of the rhythm nation, get ready for Janet Jackson to visit Baltimore next spring. The five-time Grammy Award-winner and Rock and Roll Hall of Fame member will perform at the CFG Bank Arena on May 13, 2023 as part of her “Together Again” tour.
wypr.org
Baltimore County pays $3 million to resolve dispute with city over water bill
Baltimore County is paying $3 million out of pocket to Baltimore City to resolve a long-running tiff over unpaid water bills — a fraction of the $22 million Baltimore’s Department of Public Works billed the county in 2018 to recover years of undercharged water service. Per the resolution...
Lobster food truck that won "Shark Tank" deal is coming to Baltimore
A Maine-lobster-based food truck that won a deal on "Shark Tank" is now planning to set up shop in Maryland.
Comments / 11