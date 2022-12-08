ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

instead should be turned into world renoun hospital and inpatient care for the precious and in critical need for drug addiction souls

Wbaltv.com

Northeast Baltimore landmark known for its snowballs hits the market

A 100-year-old snowball landmark in northeast Baltimore is up for grabs. Walther Gardens is hitting the market on Monday after its current owners decided to hang up their garden trowels and snowball recipes and move on. "I'm ready for another project that is a little less work," said Matthew Wittek,...
BALTIMORE, MD
southbmore.com

Great Plates of Late Around South Baltimore

With so much talk about fried chicken sandwiches in recent years, the Buttermilk Fried Chicken Sandwich at Hull Street Blues certainly warrants a visit to Locust Point. It comes on a brioche bun and has a delicious brine, a tasty crisp, and is really juicy. So good! It also goes great with the hand-cut fries.
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

$250,000 lottery ticket sold in Baltimore leads list of big winners

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A $250,000-winning scratch-off ticket sold in Baltimore led the list of the Maryland Lottery’s biggest winners in the past week, and another five players also landed six-digit prizes in Glen Burnie, Havre de Grace, Prince Frederick, Silver Spring and Waldorf. In all, 48 tickets across...
BALTIMORE, MD
WBOC

Paid Segment By Simmons Center Market

It's not Christmas time until we pay a visit to our favorite family-owned grocery store! We're off to Simmons Center Market in Cambridge to see what's on their shelves that's special for this season!
CAMBRIDGE, MD
southbmore.com

Casual Restaurant ‘Tre Fratelli Italian Ristorante’ Coming to Federal Hill

Casual restaurant Tre Fratelli Italian Ristorante is opening in Federal Hill at 1121 Light St. in a space previously occupied by Light Street Cafe. Tre Fratelli is a concept from Pedro Lovo, who opened Brendali Italian Ristorante in Federal Hill with his wife Brenda Salgado, and his two brothers Elmer Lovo and Julio Lovo. Tre Fratelli means three brothers in Italian.
BALTIMORE, MD
manhattanexpressnews.nyc

Jewelry chain shifts HQ to Times Square from Baltimore

There’s life in the Times Square office market despite recent exits of several large tenants. Trend-setting lab-made jewelry chain Pandora is moving its US headquarters from Baltimore to 1540 Broadway, the former Bertelsmann Building, taking 27,936 square feet on the 35th floor. The asking rent on the 15-year lease was $82 per square foot, sources said.
BALTIMORE, MD
mcknightsseniorliving.com

Brightview Senior Living to use $202 million fund to develop new properties

Baltimore-based Brightview Senior Living has raised $202 million in a new fund that the company will use to develop eight or nine new senior living communities over the next three years, CEO and President Doug Dollenberg told the McKnight’s Business Daily Friday. It is the company’s eighth private investment fund.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Local florist provides Marylanders with the perfect floral arrangements for their holiday season

BALTIMORE- Although Christmas trees take center stage during the holidays, poinsettias and wreaths are other seasonal decor you don't want to neglect.Radebaugh Florist and Greenhouses offer all of these and more as they host a holiday open house Saturday with discounted floral arrangements.After a two-year hiatus, Radebaugh Florist and Greenhouses are opening their doors again for the holiday season.Fifty employees help grow, cut and deliver a wide selection of flowers and plants for customers.But when December rolls around, customers flock to the Towson business to pick up unique arrangements."We grow these poinsettas," Kaitlin Radebaugh, the floral shop owner, said. "We...
TOWSON, MD
WRAL News

Shoppers, workers clash over post-pandemic expectations

NEW YORK — Before the pandemic, Cheryl Woodard used to take her daughter and her friends to eat at a local IHOP in Laurel, Maryland after their dance practice. But now they hardly go there anymore because it closes too early. “It is a little frustrating because it’s not...
LAUREL, MD
baltimorefishbowl.com

Janet Jackson coming to Baltimore next spring

If you are a part of the rhythm nation, get ready for Janet Jackson to visit Baltimore next spring. The five-time Grammy Award-winner and Rock and Roll Hall of Fame member will perform at the CFG Bank Arena on May 13, 2023 as part of her “Together Again” tour.
BALTIMORE, MD

