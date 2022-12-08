This rental is located at Holbrook Terace near Queen. The Craigslist ad says:. “$3,800 / 3br – 2100ft2 – Spacious Light Filled Duplex NE DC (Trinidad/Noma/Gallaudet) Spacious light filled Duplex condo in the Trinidad neighborhood. This is a very unique space that’s laid out perfectly for lounging or entertaining friends. It’s a bit overwhelming 2,000 square feet so you’ll have plenty of space to relax, work or do a little of both. It’s on a quiet tree lined street and is close to just about everything NE DC has to offer. Union Market District, H street Corridor, Ivy City, Capitol Hill and Gallaudet are all within walking distance. I look forward to hearing from you. The space will not disappoint.

WASHINGTON, DC ・ 1 DAY AGO