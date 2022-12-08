ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Cruces, NM

Belen man charged with breaking into Albuquerque cookie store

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque police arrested a Belen man for breaking into a local cookie shop early Monday morning. According to the criminal complaint, Joshua Sena went into Insomnia Cookies on Central in southeast Albuquerque around 11:30 p.m. Sunday asking for water. Some employees gave him a bottle and he left the store. Then around […]
Las Cruces woman charged with stabbing man in groin

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – A Las Cruces woman was arrested after police say she stabbed her supposed boyfriend in the groin repeatedly. Amiee Boughton-Martinez, 31, is charged with attempted murder after police say he stabbed the man three times with a 10-inch blade on Saturday. The man told police the two had dated for around […]
Hunt on for Hobbs man accused of killing girlfriend

HOBBS, N.M. (KRQE) – U.S. Marshals are searching for a man accused of murdering his girlfriend in Hobbs. According to a criminal complaint, Guadalupe Navarrete and his girlfriend Vanessa Najera were in a fight, and he had left multiple threatening voicemails and texts. Najera was found dead in her vehicle on November 18. Police say Navarrete […]
New evidence brings more charges for Jeannine Jaramillo

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Jeannine Jaramillo, the woman charged with the murder of two first responders after telling police she had been kidnapped leading them on a wrong way chase down I-25 is facing more charges. The criminal complaint also shows there was a second person in the vehicle with Jaramillo that day before the chase […]
2 hit-and-runs under investigation in Valencia County

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Valencia County deputies are investigating two deadly hit-and-runs earlier this month. The first one was reported on December 3 in Rio Communities. The other happened on December 10 in El Cerro Mission/Monterey Park. News 13 reached out to the sheriff’s office for more information and is waiting to hear back.
Teen attacks people at Rail Runner stop

BERNALILLO, N.M. (KRQE) – A man is charged with attacking people with a knife at a Rail Runner station. According to a criminal complaint, 19-year-old Santiago Crispin started punching a man at the stop on Highway 550 in Bernalillo Sunday. Investigators say he then tried to take his bike and chased him with a knife. Four […]
Suspect arrested in death of teen hit by SUV in Las Cruces

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (AP) — Las Cruces police have arrested an 18-year-old suspect in the death of a teenage boy who was killed by an SUV that investigators say veered off a Highway 70 frontage road and struck him while he was walking on the sidewalk. Isaiah Angel Anthony Gutierrez of Las Cruces was being held Saturday in the Dona Ana County Detention Center where he was booked on suspicion of involuntary manslaughter in Friday’s death of the 16-year-old boy. Police say the victim was a student at Organ Mountain High School. They found the boy dead when they responded to a report of a vehicle-pedestrian crash on Bataan Memorial East at about 4 p.m. Friday.
Albuquerque woman accused of murder pleads not guilty

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Anjanette Martinez, 29, accused of murder and involved in a SWAT standoff last month, was arraigned Friday. Martinez is accused of shooting and killing Miguel Sanchez at a motel near Menaul and I-25 in April. Martinez is accused of killing Sanchez after he tried to stop her and another man during a […]
Organ Mountain High School student killed in Las Cruces car crash

A sixteen year-old student from Organ Mountain High School was killed in a car crash Friday afternoon in Las Cruces. Police have arrested the driver believed to be responsible for the crash. Isaiah Angel Anthony Gutierrez faces one count of involuntary manslaughter, and is being held without bond at the...
New Mexico chef highlights biscochito on national television

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque woman not only got to showcase her baking skills on national television but got to show off something special. The food is known as New Mexico’s cookie. Chef Marie Yniguez is no stranger to the spotlight, showcasing her skills on the Food Network’s cooking show, “Chopped”. “It’s exciting no matter […]
Lawsuit filed against Governor, alleging retaliation for public record request

Lawsuit filed against Governor, alleging retaliation for public record request. Lawsuit filed against Governor, alleging retaliation …. Lawsuit filed against Governor, alleging retaliation for public record request. Hiker hit by rock rescued from Organ Mountains. Hiker hit by rock rescued from Organ Mountains. Grants offered for veteran and military arts...
Most Famous Blazer In El Paso Shows Up In Court

Embattled, and as of December 14th, 2022 - former - El Paso District Attorney Yvonne Rosales entered the courtroom in person for the first time since July. There were many shocking events that transpired. Rosales chose to assert her fifth amendment rights, among other things. She also seemed to be wearing the exact same blazer she wore in court on July 1, 2022.
