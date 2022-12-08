Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Belen man charged with breaking into Albuquerque cookie store
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque police arrested a Belen man for breaking into a local cookie shop early Monday morning. According to the criminal complaint, Joshua Sena went into Insomnia Cookies on Central in southeast Albuquerque around 11:30 p.m. Sunday asking for water. Some employees gave him a bottle and he left the store. Then around […]
New details emerge on Rio Rancho teen accused of killing his father
RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE) – We’re learning more about the New Mexican teen accused of killing his father over the weekend. Rio Rancho police officers responded to a home on North Pole Loop on December 10 and found Michael Skinner dead in a bathtub off the master bedroom. According to the criminal complaint, Michael’s 19-year-old […]
Las Cruces woman charged with stabbing man in groin
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – A Las Cruces woman was arrested after police say she stabbed her supposed boyfriend in the groin repeatedly. Amiee Boughton-Martinez, 31, is charged with attempted murder after police say he stabbed the man three times with a 10-inch blade on Saturday. The man told police the two had dated for around […]
Hunt on for Hobbs man accused of killing girlfriend
HOBBS, N.M. (KRQE) – U.S. Marshals are searching for a man accused of murdering his girlfriend in Hobbs. According to a criminal complaint, Guadalupe Navarrete and his girlfriend Vanessa Najera were in a fight, and he had left multiple threatening voicemails and texts. Najera was found dead in her vehicle on November 18. Police say Navarrete […]
New evidence brings more charges for Jeannine Jaramillo
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Jeannine Jaramillo, the woman charged with the murder of two first responders after telling police she had been kidnapped leading them on a wrong way chase down I-25 is facing more charges. The criminal complaint also shows there was a second person in the vehicle with Jaramillo that day before the chase […]
2 hit-and-runs under investigation in Valencia County
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Valencia County deputies are investigating two deadly hit-and-runs earlier this month. The first one was reported on December 3 in Rio Communities. The other happened on December 10 in El Cerro Mission/Monterey Park. News 13 reached out to the sheriff’s office for more information and is waiting to hear back.
Men from Juarez, Las Cruces accused of robbing 4 migrants while they were waiting for bus
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Two men were arrested and accused of robbing four migrants while waiting for a bus on Sunday. The incident happened at the Greyhound bus station in downtown El Paso. Police arrested 49 -year-old Guillermo Hernandez of Las Cruces, New Mexico and 27 -year old...
Teen attacks people at Rail Runner stop
BERNALILLO, N.M. (KRQE) – A man is charged with attacking people with a knife at a Rail Runner station. According to a criminal complaint, 19-year-old Santiago Crispin started punching a man at the stop on Highway 550 in Bernalillo Sunday. Investigators say he then tried to take his bike and chased him with a knife. Four […]
Suspect arrested in death of teen hit by SUV in Las Cruces
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (AP) — Las Cruces police have arrested an 18-year-old suspect in the death of a teenage boy who was killed by an SUV that investigators say veered off a Highway 70 frontage road and struck him while he was walking on the sidewalk. Isaiah Angel Anthony Gutierrez of Las Cruces was being held Saturday in the Dona Ana County Detention Center where he was booked on suspicion of involuntary manslaughter in Friday’s death of the 16-year-old boy. Police say the victim was a student at Organ Mountain High School. They found the boy dead when they responded to a report of a vehicle-pedestrian crash on Bataan Memorial East at about 4 p.m. Friday.
Child Flown to El Paso Hospital from Alamogordo Christmas Float Accident Updated 6 am Reporting
Alamogordo Police Department said around 6:13 p.m., they were alerted to a child being hit by a float during the annual holidays Christmas Parade. The parade was heading west on 10th Street. The incident stopped the parade for about 15 minutes.
Albuquerque woman accused of murder pleads not guilty
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Anjanette Martinez, 29, accused of murder and involved in a SWAT standoff last month, was arraigned Friday. Martinez is accused of shooting and killing Miguel Sanchez at a motel near Menaul and I-25 in April. Martinez is accused of killing Sanchez after he tried to stop her and another man during a […]
ABQ police say speed played role in deadly rollover
It's unknown if alcohol was involved.
16-year-old Organ Mountain High School student killed in pedestrian crash
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – According to Las Cruces Police, 18-year-old Isaiah Angel Gutierrez was arrested Friday Dec. 9, after a 16-year-old Organ Mountain High School student was killed in a vehicle vs. pedestrian crash on Bataan Memorial East in Las Cruces. As KTSM 9 News has previously reported, police were dispatched at 4 p.m. […]
Organ Mountain High School student killed in Las Cruces car crash
A sixteen year-old student from Organ Mountain High School was killed in a car crash Friday afternoon in Las Cruces. Police have arrested the driver believed to be responsible for the crash. Isaiah Angel Anthony Gutierrez faces one count of involuntary manslaughter, and is being held without bond at the...
New Mexico chef highlights biscochito on national television
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque woman not only got to showcase her baking skills on national television but got to show off something special. The food is known as New Mexico’s cookie. Chef Marie Yniguez is no stranger to the spotlight, showcasing her skills on the Food Network’s cooking show, “Chopped”. “It’s exciting no matter […]
Lawsuit filed against Governor, alleging retaliation for public record request
Lawsuit filed against Governor, alleging retaliation for public record request. Lawsuit filed against Governor, alleging retaliation …. Lawsuit filed against Governor, alleging retaliation for public record request. Hiker hit by rock rescued from Organ Mountains. Hiker hit by rock rescued from Organ Mountains. Grants offered for veteran and military arts...
Police: 2 dead in SE Albuquerque rollover
The area was closed while authorities investigate.
Authorities: Missing man found dead in Santa Fe County
Deputies said the man had been reported missing in November.
Albuquerque Fire Rescue responds to apartment fire
According to AFR, they were called to an apartment around 3:21 p.m.
Most Famous Blazer In El Paso Shows Up In Court
Embattled, and as of December 14th, 2022 - former - El Paso District Attorney Yvonne Rosales entered the courtroom in person for the first time since July. There were many shocking events that transpired. Rosales chose to assert her fifth amendment rights, among other things. She also seemed to be wearing the exact same blazer she wore in court on July 1, 2022.
