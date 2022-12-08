Read full article on original website
Blizzard conditions cause mass road closures in eastern Colorado
WELD COUNTY, Colo. — Blizzard conditions with blowing snow have led to a mess on the roads on the eastern plains of Colorado. Colorado State Patrol (CSP) in Sterling said Tuesday morning that there were no open roads in northeast Colorado. Drivers are asked to not drive around road closed gates or signs.
Craig Daily Press
Draft wolf plan would release wolves in area that includes South Routt by end of next year
Colorado Parks and Wildlife’s draft wolf reintroduction plan would release 10 to 15 wolves by the end of next year in an area that includes parts of South Routt County and continue annual releases for up to five years. Based on the plan presented to the CPW Commission last...
KDVR.com
Denver weather: Blizzard warnings for parts of Colorado
Snow is in the future for Denver and nearly all of Colorado, but how much you see could depend on a few slight variations. Pinpoint Weather Chief Meteorologist Dave Fraser has the full forecast. Denver weather: Blizzard warnings for parts of Colorado. Snow is in the future for Denver and...
How much snow will Denver get by Tuesday morning?
The next round of snow is on the way for Colorado. While some parts of the state will experience blizzard conditions, the Denver metro area will see limited snowfall totals.
Is a front license plate required in Colorado?
If you are new to Colorado and trying to figure out whether or not you need one or two license plates for your vehicle, we have you covered.
Monday snowstorm expected to head north of DougCo
Heather Willard / NewsBreak Denver / Dec. 12, 2022. (Douglas County, Colo.) Blizzard conditions are projected for the I-76 corridor and the northeast corner of Colorado Monday night into Tuesday. Still conditions are not anticipated to reach Douglas County — unless the storm shifts during the day Monday.
KDVR.com
Northeastern Colorado prepares for heavy snow
The incoming snowstorm will bring blizzard-like conditions. Vicente Arenas reports. The incoming snowstorm will bring blizzard-like conditions. Vicente Arenas reports. Denver weather: Snow, strong winds stay on northeast …. Denver’s weather will stay cold and breezy Tuesday night as snow showers, strong winds, and blizzard conditions continue on the Eastern...
Extreme weather closes multiple state parks in Colorado
According to Colorado Parks and Wildlife, multiple state parks in northeast Colorado have been closed today as severe winter weather rolls through the area. Blizzard conditions have resulted in widespread road closures and limited visibility in this part of the state. Jackson Lake State Park, located in Morgan County and...
coloradosun.com
A lot of people ride e-scooters in Denver — and a new study shows a lot of them are getting seriously hurt
People in Denver ride rentable scooters an average of more than 17,000 times a day, sometimes as many as 30,000 times a day, according to the city’s Micromobility Dashboard. And while the city says the electric scooters have replaced about 4.2 million automobile trips on Denver’s busiest streets, a grimmer statistic tempers that progress: Since the scooters first appeared in May 2018, more than 2,500 riders have arrived at Denver Health Emergency Department with scooter-related injuries, including broken bones and fractured skulls. And there have been five deaths.
Spotlight on Congress Park Denver
The attractive, historic Congress Park neighborhood of Denver is known for its beautiful community park, highly rated schools, diversity and recently renovated and upgraded neighborhood pool.
Whiteout conditions to continue, with Coloradans told to avoid travel in some regions
According to the National Weather Service, a blizzard taking place on the Northeast Plains is set to continue through the rest of the day and into tonight. While there's uncertainty in exactly how much snow will fall, whiteout conditions are expected to continue, as well as road closures. Much of the eastern plains region has faced serious travel issues implications due to the weather thus far today.
City of Denver asks for help meeting needs of newly arriving migrants
The City of Denver continues to call on nonprofits and religious groups to help out as it struggles to meet the needs of migrants. They are arriving by the dozens this month, and it's likely this is just the beginning. The city says 600 migrants have arrived in Denver in the recent months. Right now more than 150 are being accommodated at the city's emergency shelter. A total of 48 others have been relocated to a church-run shelter, and another 52 migrants arrived earlier this week at local homeless shelters. The city's main focus now is getting those who need it a place to stay, especially as the cold temperatures settle in this week."As the days continue we'll make sure that we're able to respond to whatever needs may come up," said Jill Lis, a spokeswoman for the city's Join Information Center. "We want to make sure that everyone has a safe and warm place to stay.City leaders say community support is critical right now. They are collecting a number of items, with a special need for winter weather clothing.
Craig Daily Press
50 northern gray wolves to be released in Colorado over 5 years, according to draft plan
A little more than two years after Colorado voters narrowly directed Colorado Parks and Wildlife to reintroduce wolves to the Western Slope, the agency has a plan. Colorado Parks and Wildlife dropped its 293-page draft plan for wolf reintroduction on Friday morning, launching a public process to adjust details before a final plan is proposed in February next year and approved in May. The plan calls for transferring 30 to 50 gray wolves from northern Rockies states over three to five years beginning in 2024.
weather5280.com
Colorado weather: Snow storm to hit Monday through Tuesday
Although the brunt of the next system will slam the Dakotas and Nebraska with deep snow, Colorado will have its own impacts as we continue to watch for any changes to the storm's path that could dramatically increase the hazards here across the state. As it stands now, the storm...
Whiteout conditions could impact travel Tuesday
Parts of eastern and northeastern Colorado will be impacted by blizzard conditions on Monday night and Tuesday.
It Is Illegal To Throw These Things Away In Colorado
Did you know there are a handful of items that you simply can not throw out with the trash in Colorado?. In Colorado, there are 14 items that do not belong in the trash under any circumstance, and seven of them could get you in hot water if you are caught throwing dumping them at a landfill.
1310kfka.com
Snow, gusty winds to create tricky travel in parts of Weld County
Residents in some parts of northern Colorado could be waking up Tuesday to blizzard-like conditions or at the very least some snow depending on where you live. The National Weather Service issued a Blizzard Warning for the Eastern Plains and the eastern half of Weld County. But this storm is a strange one with forecasters saying there will be vast differences between the eastern and western parts of Weld County. Eastern Weld County can expect between 4 and 10 inches while Greeley could see anywhere from 1 to 5 inches of snow depending on how far west the storm moves. Winds of up to 45 miles per hour are also possible. Snow is expected to taper off near I-25 by midday though blowing and drifting snow could create issues on the roadways.
There’s a New Burger Joint in Colorado and They Look Like a “Must Eat’
It's one of America's favorite foods meeting one of America's most common first names. Are you ready to dive into some of the most mouth-watering burgers you've ever had?. These guys like to keep it simple, too. They have four burgers, a couple of sandwiches, and you can get a wagyu beef dog. It doesn't have to be complicated to be delicious, apparently.
Westword
Denver Warns Marijuana Business Owners of Increased Code Enforcement
Denver officials have warned local marijuana businesses to prepare for fines and other forms of licensing discipline if compliance mistakes continue. In a virtual meeting with pot industry representatives on December 8, leaders of the Denver Department of Excise and Licenses reminded marijuana product manufacturers and retailers of recent storage and odor filtration regulations. According to Excise and Licenses Inspector Robert Darrow, a number of dispensaries still aren't following new rules that require at least one safe secured to their buildings for holding cash and marijuana products, as well as increased surveillance measures.
Winter storm set to impact Colorado with strong winds, snow
DENVER — A winter storm will blast parts of Colorado with snow and strong winds, though exact details remain in considerable doubt as of Friday afternoon. Here's what we know and what we don't about this upcoming storm. What we know. A big area of low pressure approaches Colorado...
