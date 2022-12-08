ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

9NEWS

Blizzard conditions cause mass road closures in eastern Colorado

WELD COUNTY, Colo. — Blizzard conditions with blowing snow have led to a mess on the roads on the eastern plains of Colorado. Colorado State Patrol (CSP) in Sterling said Tuesday morning that there were no open roads in northeast Colorado. Drivers are asked to not drive around road closed gates or signs.
COLORADO STATE
KDVR.com

Denver weather: Blizzard warnings for parts of Colorado

Snow is in the future for Denver and nearly all of Colorado, but how much you see could depend on a few slight variations. Pinpoint Weather Chief Meteorologist Dave Fraser has the full forecast. Denver weather: Blizzard warnings for parts of Colorado. Snow is in the future for Denver and...
DENVER, CO
Heather Willard

Monday snowstorm expected to head north of DougCo

Heather Willard / NewsBreak Denver / Dec. 12, 2022. (Douglas County, Colo.) Blizzard conditions are projected for the I-76 corridor and the northeast corner of Colorado Monday night into Tuesday. Still conditions are not anticipated to reach Douglas County — unless the storm shifts during the day Monday.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, CO
KDVR.com

Northeastern Colorado prepares for heavy snow

The incoming snowstorm will bring blizzard-like conditions. Vicente Arenas reports. The incoming snowstorm will bring blizzard-like conditions. Vicente Arenas reports. Denver weather: Snow, strong winds stay on northeast …. Denver’s weather will stay cold and breezy Tuesday night as snow showers, strong winds, and blizzard conditions continue on the Eastern...
DENVER, CO
OutThere Colorado

Extreme weather closes multiple state parks in Colorado

According to Colorado Parks and Wildlife, multiple state parks in northeast Colorado have been closed today as severe winter weather rolls through the area. Blizzard conditions have resulted in widespread road closures and limited visibility in this part of the state. Jackson Lake State Park, located in Morgan County and...
COLORADO STATE
coloradosun.com

A lot of people ride e-scooters in Denver — and a new study shows a lot of them are getting seriously hurt

People in Denver ride rentable scooters an average of more than 17,000 times a day, sometimes as many as 30,000 times a day, according to the city’s Micromobility Dashboard. And while the city says the electric scooters have replaced about 4.2 million automobile trips on Denver’s busiest streets, a grimmer statistic tempers that progress: Since the scooters first appeared in May 2018, more than 2,500 riders have arrived at Denver Health Emergency Department with scooter-related injuries, including broken bones and fractured skulls. And there have been five deaths.
DENVER, CO
OutThere Colorado

Whiteout conditions to continue, with Coloradans told to avoid travel in some regions

According to the National Weather Service, a blizzard taking place on the Northeast Plains is set to continue through the rest of the day and into tonight. While there's uncertainty in exactly how much snow will fall, whiteout conditions are expected to continue, as well as road closures. Much of the eastern plains region has faced serious travel issues implications due to the weather thus far today.
COLORADO STATE
CBS Denver

City of Denver asks for help meeting needs of newly arriving migrants

The City of Denver continues to call on nonprofits and religious groups to help out as it struggles to meet the needs of migrants. They are arriving by the dozens this month, and it's likely this is just the beginning. The city says 600 migrants have arrived in Denver in the recent months. Right now more than 150 are being accommodated at the city's emergency shelter. A total of 48 others have been relocated to a church-run shelter, and another 52 migrants arrived earlier this week at local homeless shelters. The city's main focus now is getting those who need it a place to stay, especially as the cold temperatures settle in this week."As the days continue we'll make sure that we're able to respond to whatever needs may come up," said Jill Lis, a spokeswoman for the city's Join Information Center. "We want to make sure that everyone has a safe and warm place to stay.City leaders say community support is critical right now. They are collecting a number of items, with a special need for winter weather clothing.
DENVER, CO
Craig Daily Press

50 northern gray wolves to be released in Colorado over 5 years, according to draft plan

A little more than two years after Colorado voters narrowly directed Colorado Parks and Wildlife to reintroduce wolves to the Western Slope, the agency has a plan. Colorado Parks and Wildlife dropped its 293-page draft plan for wolf reintroduction on Friday morning, launching a public process to adjust details before a final plan is proposed in February next year and approved in May. The plan calls for transferring 30 to 50 gray wolves from northern Rockies states over three to five years beginning in 2024.
COLORADO STATE
weather5280.com

Colorado weather: Snow storm to hit Monday through Tuesday

Although the brunt of the next system will slam the Dakotas and Nebraska with deep snow, Colorado will have its own impacts as we continue to watch for any changes to the storm's path that could dramatically increase the hazards here across the state. As it stands now, the storm...
COLORADO STATE
1310kfka.com

Snow, gusty winds to create tricky travel in parts of Weld County

Residents in some parts of northern Colorado could be waking up Tuesday to blizzard-like conditions or at the very least some snow depending on where you live. The National Weather Service issued a Blizzard Warning for the Eastern Plains and the eastern half of Weld County. But this storm is a strange one with forecasters saying there will be vast differences between the eastern and western parts of Weld County. Eastern Weld County can expect between 4 and 10 inches while Greeley could see anywhere from 1 to 5 inches of snow depending on how far west the storm moves. Winds of up to 45 miles per hour are also possible. Snow is expected to taper off near I-25 by midday though blowing and drifting snow could create issues on the roadways.
WELD COUNTY, CO
Westword

Denver Warns Marijuana Business Owners of Increased Code Enforcement

Denver officials have warned local marijuana businesses to prepare for fines and other forms of licensing discipline if compliance mistakes continue. In a virtual meeting with pot industry representatives on December 8, leaders of the Denver Department of Excise and Licenses reminded marijuana product manufacturers and retailers of recent storage and odor filtration regulations. According to Excise and Licenses Inspector Robert Darrow, a number of dispensaries still aren't following new rules that require at least one safe secured to their buildings for holding cash and marijuana products, as well as increased surveillance measures.
DENVER, CO

