Massachusetts police officer pleads guilty to indecent assault
(AP) — Prosecutors say a Natick police sergeant has pleaded guilty to three counts of indecent assault and battery related to the inappropriate touching of a female dispatcher. The county prosecutor and Natick police chief say the officer remains on unpaid administrative leave and that the Select Board is...
DA: Man arrested on assault charge following suspicious death investigation in Roxbury highrise
BOSTON — A man was arrested on an assault charge after Boston Police investigated a Roxbury high rise for a suspicious death Sunday night. 37-year-old Michael Perry is charged with assault with a dangerous weapon and will be arraigned tomorrow in Boston Municipal Court, according to the Suffolk County DA.
'Monster' Convicted Of Stabbing Ex-Girlfriend In Boston Gets Decade Behind Bars: DA
A judge ruled on Tuesday, Dec. 13, that a 54-year-old Boston man convicted of stabbing his then-girlfriend with a kitchen knife will spend the next 10 to 12 years behind bars, authorities said. The victim in the case had the final word as she called him a "cruel insane ... monster" and a "coward."G…
Wrongfully convicted Massachusetts man wins another legal victory over lawyers' fees
BOSTON — A judge ruled Monday that the state will have to pay the legal bills of Fred Weichel, wrongfully convicted in a mob-related murder, totaling more than $1 million. The decision means Weichel can collect the full $1 million award that stemmed from his civil trial in October.
Boston Man Convicted With 'Breaking Bad' Quality Meth Gets Nearly 10 Years: Feds
A 33-year-old Boston man who police arrested with pounds of fentanyl and methamphetamines in a hotel room was sentenced to nearly a decade behind bars, federal authorities said. Daniel Lennon pleaded guilty over the summer to one count of distribution of five grams or more of methamphetam…
Former Peabody Police Sergeant Convicted of Domestic Assault, Strangulation
A former police sergeant in Peabody, Massachusetts, was convicted Monday of domestic assault and battery, strangulation and violation of a restraining order. The Peabody Police Department said Brendan O'Brien was placed on administrative leave after the 2019 incident and resigned a year later. A jury at Salem District Court found him guilty at the conclusion of the trial that started last week.
3 Women Stabbed in Medford, Alleged Attacker Arrested at South Station: Police
Three women were stabbed Monday night in Medford, Massachusetts, and police have arrested the man believed to be the attacker, according to authorities. Police in Medford responded to a home on Doane Road just after 9 p.m. Monday for a report of an attack there, a news release from the agency said. The person who called told the dispatcher that a household member attacked another household member in the house and in the driveway, according to the release.
Convicted felon sentenced for bringing loaded gun into Boston Logan Airport
A man with a felony conviction on drug charges among others was sentenced for bringing a loaded gun into Boston Logan Airport back in Sept. 2021, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Massachusetts. Sanusie M. Kabba, 37, of Stoughton was sentenced on Dec. 8 to...
Boston Officer's Arm Hit While Suspect Takes Off From Drug Investigation, BPD Says
A Boston police officer had his arm struck when a suspect took off from a drug investigation Tuesday morning on Beach Street, according to the city's police force. The officer was conducing a drug investigation around 1 a.m. Tuesday, when the suspect took off in his vehicle, the Boston Police Department said. The officer's arm was hit, but he was not taken to the hospital, the agency said.
Boston police looking for suspect in assault that left victim needing brain surgery
After a November assault left a victim requiring brain surgery, the Boston police are looking for the public’s help identifying the alleged assailant. On Nov. 5 at 1:49 a.m., police arrived at 279 Tremont St. to find a man suffering from serious injuries, according to the Boston Police Department.
Natick police officer pleads guilty to assault that officials reportedly tried to keep a secret
Natick Police Sergeant James Quilty remains on unpaid administrative leave. A Natick Police Sergeant pleaded guilty Monday to charges of indecent assault and battery stemming from a 2020 incident where he allegedly groped a female dispatcher at the Natick Police Department. The sergeant, James Quilty, was sentenced to three years...
Activists calling for Boston City Council to pass reparations bill
BOSTON (WHDH) - Community activists are calling for Boston’s mayor and City Council to pass a reparations bill. The bill would create a committee to study the city’s Black community and figure out how to best support the descendants of enslaved people. “The legacy of those slaves still...
Holbrook repair shop incident leads to indictments on gun, drug charges
A Norfolk County grand jury has indicted a Malden man on charges stemming from an incident at a Holbrook car repair shop. Brian Enwonwu, 28, is accused of displaying firearms and threatening bodily harm during a discussion about his car, which was undergoing repairs Sept. 1, according to documents on file in Norfolk Superior Court.
Well-known Massachusetts boat captain agrees to plea deal concerning illegal sale of blue fin tuna
Gloucester – A well-known Massachusetts boat captain has agreed to a plea deal concerning the illegal sale of blue fin tuna. According to Massachusetts Enivronmental Police, in October of 2021, Officers assigned to the Massachusetts Environmental Police Offshore Patrol Boats initiated an investigation into the illegal sale of Blue Fin Tuna, a federally regulated highly migratory species.
Woman Found Dead in Apparent Homicide in Building Behind Stoughton Home, DA Says
A woman was found dead with "significant injuries" in a building behind a home in Stoughton, Massachusetts, Tuesday, authorities said. No one has been arrested but what authorities have called an apparent homicide is believed to be an isolated incident, according to Norfolk County District Attorney Michael Morrissey. He asked for people who were in the area overnight to share with police anything they might have seen.
