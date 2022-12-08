ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Turnto10.com

Massachusetts police officer pleads guilty to indecent assault

(AP) — Prosecutors say a Natick police sergeant has pleaded guilty to three counts of indecent assault and battery related to the inappropriate touching of a female dispatcher. The county prosecutor and Natick police chief say the officer remains on unpaid administrative leave and that the Select Board is...
NATICK, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Massachusetts police officer sentenced to probation after pleading guilty to indecent assault and battery on dispatcher

A Massachusetts police officer has been sentenced after pleading guilty to indecent assault and battery on a dispatcher. According to Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan and Natick Chief of Police James Hicks, Natick Police Sergeant James Quilty Monday pled guilty to three counts of indecent assault and battery in connection with inappropriately touching a 28-year-old female dispatcher at the Natick Police Department.
NATICK, MA
NECN

Former Peabody Police Sergeant Convicted of Domestic Assault, Strangulation

A former police sergeant in Peabody, Massachusetts, was convicted Monday of domestic assault and battery, strangulation and violation of a restraining order. The Peabody Police Department said Brendan O'Brien was placed on administrative leave after the 2019 incident and resigned a year later. A jury at Salem District Court found him guilty at the conclusion of the trial that started last week.
PEABODY, MA
NECN

3 Women Stabbed in Medford, Alleged Attacker Arrested at South Station: Police

Three women were stabbed Monday night in Medford, Massachusetts, and police have arrested the man believed to be the attacker, according to authorities. Police in Medford responded to a home on Doane Road just after 9 p.m. Monday for a report of an attack there, a news release from the agency said. The person who called told the dispatcher that a household member attacked another household member in the house and in the driveway, according to the release.
MEDFORD, MA
NECN

Boston Officer's Arm Hit While Suspect Takes Off From Drug Investigation, BPD Says

A Boston police officer had his arm struck when a suspect took off from a drug investigation Tuesday morning on Beach Street, according to the city's police force. The officer was conducing a drug investigation around 1 a.m. Tuesday, when the suspect took off in his vehicle, the Boston Police Department said. The officer's arm was hit, but he was not taken to the hospital, the agency said.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

22-year-old man accused of stabbing 3 women in Medford

MEDFORD -- A 22-year-old Medford man was arrested after allegedly stabbing three women at his home Monday night. Jace Pietro Cherchi is facing a number of charges. Police said they were called to a Doane Road home around 9 p.m. by someone reporting that one household member had just stabbed another.Alfredo Vilar told WBZ-TV that Cherchi is his nephew who has lived with him for about 15 years. He said it started when Cherchi asked his mother to go for a walk with him, a daily occurrence so they thought nothing of it. But when the pair got outside, Cherchi attacked and...
MEDFORD, MA
whdh.com

Activists calling for Boston City Council to pass reparations bill

BOSTON (WHDH) - Community activists are calling for Boston’s mayor and City Council to pass a reparations bill. The bill would create a committee to study the city’s Black community and figure out how to best support the descendants of enslaved people. “The legacy of those slaves still...
BOSTON, MA
YAHOO!

Holbrook repair shop incident leads to indictments on gun, drug charges

A Norfolk County grand jury has indicted a Malden man on charges stemming from an incident at a Holbrook car repair shop. Brian Enwonwu, 28, is accused of displaying firearms and threatening bodily harm during a discussion about his car, which was undergoing repairs Sept. 1, according to documents on file in Norfolk Superior Court.
HOLBROOK, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Well-known Massachusetts boat captain agrees to plea deal concerning illegal sale of blue fin tuna

Gloucester – A well-known Massachusetts boat captain has agreed to a plea deal concerning the illegal sale of blue fin tuna. According to Massachusetts Enivronmental Police, in October of 2021, Officers assigned to the Massachusetts Environmental Police Offshore Patrol Boats initiated an investigation into the illegal sale of Blue Fin Tuna, a federally regulated highly migratory species.
GLOUCESTER, MA
NECN

Woman Found Dead in Apparent Homicide in Building Behind Stoughton Home, DA Says

A woman was found dead with "significant injuries" in a building behind a home in Stoughton, Massachusetts, Tuesday, authorities said. No one has been arrested but what authorities have called an apparent homicide is believed to be an isolated incident, according to Norfolk County District Attorney Michael Morrissey. He asked for people who were in the area overnight to share with police anything they might have seen.
STOUGHTON, MA
whdh.com

Death investigation underway in Roxbury

BOSTON (WHDH) - A death investigation is underway at 35 Northampton Street in Roxbury, according to the Boston Police Department. On Sunday just after 8 p.m., officers responded to the 12th floor of the building for a wellbeing check. Upon arrival, they knocked and announced their presence and purpose multiple times with no response.
BOSTON, MA

