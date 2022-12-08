ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jerry Jones Has Blunt Message For Troubled Cowboys Player

The Dallas Cowboys questionably kept troubled cornerback Kelvin Joseph this past spring when they had the option to release him. Now, the team will need him to step up after Anthony Brown suffered a season-ending Achilles tear in Week 13. Joseph has been thrust into into a starting role alongside...
Cowboys coaches put hate behind them with big wins

I remember the days earlier this season when many fans (including me) stated how the Dallas Cowboys coaches are not up to par with the job. While much gossip about Head Coach Mike McCarthy and Offensive Coordinator Kellen Moore surrounded the fan base early in the year, a lot of the doubt and rage has died down since recent success.
Jerry Rice calls out 49ers over Deebo Samuel injury

Deebo Samuel appeared to suffer a significant injury during the San Francisco 49ers’ game on Sunday, and one franchise legend seems to think the team is responsible for what happened. Samuel was carted off after his leg bent awkwardly underneath him on a running play during Sunday’s blowout win...
Oh Dear, Josh McDaniels Is Sounding Like Derek Carr Nowadays

Amid all of the losses this season, we’re starting to notice that Las Vegas Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels is lately sounding more like his quarterback Derek Carr. What exactly do we mean? We’re referring to the same pattern of putting the blame on themselves, a tune that Raider Nation is all too familiar with.
NFL World Reacts To Cowboys' Concerning Postgame Update

The Dallas Cowboys escaped Sunday with a closer-than-expected 27-23 win over the Houston Texans, but they likely lost a key contributor in the process. Terence Steele exited the Week 14 game early with a left knee injury. Per Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News, Cowboys EVP Stephen Jones said they're "concerned" about the right tackle.
