Shaquille O'Neal Once Shamelessly Hit On This Basketball Player's Mom
The star explains his actions on a podcast.
Shaquille O'Neal Slams Larsa Pippen's Romance With Michael Jordan's Son: 'It Just Looks Really Bad'
NBA icon Shaquille O’Neal didn’t mince words while discussing the controversial relationship between Larsa Pippen, the ex-wife of former Chicago Bulls star Scottie Pippen, and Marcus Jordan, the son of fellow Chicago basketball legend Michael Jordan.Last week, the Miami Heat alum stopped by “The Big Podcast” where he questioned the optics of the unlikely fling between the 48-year-old reality TV staple and the 31-year-old former collegiate basketball star. “It just looks bad,” Shaq told hosts Nischelle Turner and Spice Adams when asked about Larsa and Marcus’ budding romance. “I like to mind my business, but it just looks really bad.”...
Natalia Bryant Shows Off 'Soft Cinnamon' Hair Color Transformation — See Her New Look!
The model and daughter of late NBA star Kobe Bryant lightened her locks for the holiday season Natalia Bryant is heading into winter with a new 'do. The model and daughter of late NBA star Kobe Bryant showed off her "soft cinnamon" hair color on Instagram this week, a subtle change from her traditionally dark hue. In a photo shot in her car, Bryant, 19, wears her long hair in soft waves with her curtain bangs framing her face. The sunlight catches the subtle hints of red in her...
Football World Reacts To The Maria Taylor Announcement
Amid her first season at NBC, Maria Taylor is reportedly going to be an even bigger part of the network's sports coverage going forward. According to Andrew Marchand of the New York Post, Taylor will be leading NBC's Big Ten college football coverage as its studio host. NBC is one of several networks to have secured Big Ten college football rights in a deal running from 2023 to 2030.
La La Anthony Has 'Proudest Mom' Moment After Son Kiyan, 15, Gets College Basketball Scholarship
La La Anthony's son Kiyan, 15, received a basketball scholarship to Syracuse, the same school where his dad Carmelo Anthony won a national championship La La Anthony and Carmelo Anthony's son Kiyan is following in his dad's footsteps. On Monday, the TV personality, 40, celebrated her 15-year-old son with a sweet post on Instagram after he received a basketball scholarship to Syracuse University, the same school where Carmelo won a national championship with the team in 2003. The mom of one, who filed for divorce from Carmelo in June...
Brittney Griner had one request on flight home
WNBA star Brittney Griner was extremely happy to be on a plane heading back to the United States last week after spending 10 months detained by Russian authorities over a scant amount of cannabis oil. While there were many things she was likely looking forward to doing once she got home, she apparently had one Read more... The post Brittney Griner had one request on flight home appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Larsa Pippen Defends Marcus Jordan Romance After Being Heckled At Football Game
Larsa Pippen, 48, spoke out about her romance with Michael Jordan‘s 31-year-old son, Marcus Jordan, after the couple was heckled at a football game on Nov. 20. Footage of the incident — which involved the heckler calling Scottie Pippen‘s ex-wife a “cold m*****f*****” — was posted on The Shade Room‘s Instagram, and Larsa promptly left a comment to defend her relationship with Marcus.
Lakers trade rumors: Multiple trade targets revealed
The Los Angeles Lakers have turned their season around, but a trade target could push them right over the edge into Finals contention. The Los Angeles Lakers started the season 0-5 and then went 2-10 in their first 12 games. Since then, they’ve gone 9-5 in the subsequent 14 games.
YoungBoy Never Broke Again Says He’ll Quit Rapping If Someone Buys His Hard Drive for $100 Million
If you have deep pockets, you could own YoungBoy Never Broke Again's music catalog and help him retire. Recently, the Louisiana rapper announced that he will quit rapping if someone buys his hard drive for $100 million. On Friday (Nov. 23), NBA YoungBoy shared a photo on his Instagram Story...
hotnewhiphop.com
LeBron James Reacts To Carmelo’s Son Playing Against His Own
Kiyan Anthony is set to play the James brothers tonight. LeBron James has been in the NBA for 20 seasons now. Even now, he still has a lot to give the game. For instance, Dennis Schroeder recently made the claim that LeBron wants to play until the age of 45. This would be an incredible feat, however, who knows if Schroeder’s comments are accurate?
"My daddy used to tell me all the time, ‘You got to rebound like Barkley and get some elbows up" — Shaquille O'Neal on why Charles Barkley is perfect for NBA on TNT
As NBA on TNT stars, Shaq knows what Barkley brings to the table.
hotnewhiphop.com
Nia Long Finds “New Places And Spaces” After Fiancé Ime Udoka’s Cheating Scandal
The actress hadn’t commented on her fiancé’s behavior, but some new IG posts seem to indicate she’s over him. Some people take seconds, others take a lifetime, but we all have to move on from failed relationships. Nia Long seems to be doing so, or at least that’s what a few new Instagram posts suggest. Long had not addressed her fiancé Ime Udoka’s infidelity, which caused his suspension as head coach for the Boston Celtics. At least, to any significant extent. However, a new Instagram post of an empty kitchen and gratitude for “new places and spaces” hints at a split.
Nia Long: ‘Heart jumped out of my body’ after alleged Ime Udoka affair went public
Nia Long can vividly remember the moment that sent shockwaves through the sports world in September, when her longtime partner, Celtics coach Ime Udoka, was suspended by the organization over an alleged affair. “I literally felt like my heart had jumped out of my body,” Long recounted of the media onslaught in a new interview published Thursday by The Hollywood Reporter. Udoka, who helped lead the Celtics to an NBA Finals appearance in June, was barred from the team for a year after reportedly engaging in an improper and consensual relationship with a female member of the team staff, violating the franchise’s...
Sporting News
Bronny James vs. Kiyan Anthony results, highlights: Sierra Canyon defeat Christ The King in star-studded game
Just over 20 years removed from the legendary high school showdown between LeBron James and Carmelo Anthony, their sons squared off Monday night in a much-anticipated matchup in Chatsworth, California. There was no shortage of stars in the packed-out building with both LeBron and Carmelo on hand, alongside Scottie Pippen,...
Lakers Rumors: Kyle Kuzma "Wants Out" Of D.C., Interested In Big Market Teams
Could an L.A. reunion be in the 2020 champ's future?
Pelicans Land 76ers’ Joel Embiid In Bold Trade Scenario
Some NBA trades are like a whisper in the wind. Diehard fans of the teams involved will debate them, but otherwise, nobody really cares. Other NBA trades are like an earthquake. They change everything fo everyone. Those trades have a ripple effect that the entire Association feels. Those are the...
calmatters.network
Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry moves across Atherton to $30M home
On the heels of news that Warriors star Stephen Curry sold his Atherton home in 2021 for $31.15 million, the website Dirt is reporting that he and wife Ayesha Curry bought a $30 million home near the Lloyden Park neighborhood in 2020. The Currys bought the new seven-bedroom, nine-bath home,...
Popculture
Los Angeles Lakers Player Files Restraining Order Against Friend
Lakers point guard Kendrick Nunn is seeking assistance from the police. According to Yahoo News, Nunn sought a restraining order against a former friend that he claims has made terrorist threats toward and attempted to extort him. He also alleges the man has threatened his family. Per the restraining order, the man in question is named Miles Harrison. Nunn is asking a judge to grant an order of protection against his friend to stay 300 yards away from himself, his partner Blen Mekonnen, and his two children. Nunn says his family needs immediate protection because of the "threats Miles has made I fear he could harm me and my family."
Yardbarker
Giannis Antetokounmpo's Subtle Warning Message To His Teammates After Shocking Defeat Against The Rockets
The 2022-23 NBA season is full of amazing teams that are legit contenders to win the title. The Milwaukee Bucks are certainly among those and have proven that by maintaining a good record so far this season. But even the best of the teams can have off days, and that...
Yardbarker
Boston Celtics Wanted To Land Anthony Davis But Were Warned Against It By A Prominent Member Of The Pelicans Organization
The Boston Celtics have nothing to complain about so far this season, they are the best team in the NBA so far. Despite a loss in one of their recent outings, the Celtics look like the team to beat this season after going all the way to the NBA Finals last season. But Boston's team could have looked a lot different if certain things had gone differently.
