Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A new lobster boat hits the water in Stonington MaineDoug StewartSouth Bristol, ME
Things To Do In Maine Friday 12/9 to Sunday 12/11The Maine WriterMaine State
4 Great Steakhouses in MaineAlina AndrasMaine State
Things to Do This Weekend 11/26 and 11/27 in MaineThe Maine WriterMaine State
Things to Do Friday, November 25th in MaineThe Maine WriterMaine State
Related
truecountry935.com
Occupants Identified in Castine Fatal Crash
A tragic crash in Castine over the weekend resulted in four fatalities and three others being injured, all students at Maine Maritime Academy. On Saturday, December 10, 2022, at approximately 2:07 am, the Maine State Police responded to a single vehicle crash that involved four fatalities on Shore Rd (Route 166) in Castine. Preliminary investigation indicates that the driver of the vehicle, 20-year-old Joshua Goncalves-Radding of North Babylon, NY was traveling south on Rt. 166 when his vehicle left the road and struck a tree before erupting in flames. Four passengers in the vehicle were pronounced dead and taken to the Office of Chief Medical Examiner in Augusta.
lcnme.com
No Injuries in Wiscasset Fire
Everyone was able to exit safely, including some pet birds, from a suspected furnace fire at 288 Birch Point Road in Wiscasset on the morning of Saturday, Dec. 10. The blaze started in the furnace closet and spread to the roof of the home before firefighters arrived on the scene, according to Wiscasset Fire Department Capt. Steven Smith.
How Likely Is Maine To See A White Christmas In 2022?
Unless you are big into skiing, boarding, or snowmobiling, there is a good chance that you are not a massive fan of snow. However, I think we can all agree that there is something magical about a Christmas Eve or Christmas Day snowstorm. Right?. Many people don't feel like it...
WMTW
Man injured in shooting outside Portland nightclub
PORTLAND, Maine — Portland police are investigating a shooting that left one man injured. According to investigators, a group was denied entry to Rick's Cabaret on Riverside Street around 2 a.m. “As they were leaving the parking lot, several gunshots were fired from their car towards the entrance,” a...
railfan.com
State Ponders Future of Former Maine Central ‘Lower Road’ Main Line
AUGUSTA, Maine — Stakeholders in central Maine are asking the state to do something with 33 miles of former Maine Central track through the scenic Kennebec Valley. The trackage is owned by the state and was once part of the MEC’s “Lower Road” main line. MEC maintained two main lines connecting Portland and Waterville. Guilford Rail System used both into the late 1980s but then decided to abandon the middle section of the Lower Road in favor of what was called the “Back Road,” which served a number of papermill branches. The state specifically owns the section of track between Brunswick and Augusta.
Grease fire shuts down Portland café
PORTLAND, Maine — A cafe in Portland was forced to close Sunday afternoon after a fire started in the kitchen. Portland Fire Department Chief John Hendricks told NEWS CENTER Maine, the department got a call from Rose Foods on Forest Avenue around 3:08 p.m. that employees were trying to put out a fire in the kitchen,
WMTW
Trucks believed to be racing prior to deadly head-on crash in Androscoggin County
TURNER, Maine — A 79-year-old woman was killed in a head-on crash in Androscoggin County Sunday morning. Officials confirmed Carol Ivers, of Fayette, was killed, and two others were hurt in a crash on Route 4 in Turner. According to emergency responders, Jacob Diaz and a passenger were heading...
The Governors Restaurant in Bangor, ME
Get your morning started with breakfast at the Governor’s Restaurant and Bakery. From eggs to pancakes and waffles, there is something for everyone. But a lobster roll for dinner can be delicious too!
4 Maine Maritime Academy Students Killed in Crash
Four Maine Maritime Academy died in a one-vehicle crash early Saturday morning including one from York County. A 2013 Range Rover with seven people driving south on Shore Road (Route 166) in Castine went off the road, struck a tree and burst into flames around 2:05 a.m., according to Maine State Police spokeswoman Shannon Moss.
Four People Dead, Three Hospitalized after Fiery Crash in Castine, Maine
UPDATE: Maine State Police say four students from Maine Maritime Academy were killed and three others were injured in a single-vehicle crash early Saturday morning in Castine. Police and paramedics responded to the crash on the Shore Road in Castine shortly after 2:00 a.m., according to the Maine Department of Public Safety. The preliminary investigation indicates that a 2013 Range Rover was traveling south on Route 166 when it left the road and struck a tree before erupting in flames, spokesperson Shannon Moss reported.
A ‘Box Of Maine’ Is The Perfect Holiday Gift Idea
Do you have friends or family who are from Maine, but have moved away, and miss some of the comfort of home? Let’s face it, there are some things that are so unique to this state, that sometimes you have to come here to enjoy them...This is why Box of Maine the perfect idea for a gift, for Christmas, or any time of the year.
Community mourns Maine Maritime students killed in Castine crash
MAINE, USA — News of Saturday's deadly car crash in Castine that took the lives of four Maine Maritime Academy students and injured three others has left many Maine communities shaken. The victims have been preliminarily identified as 20-year-old Brian Kenealy of York, Maine, 21-year-old Chase Fossett of Gardiner,...
4 Maine Maritime Academy students killed, 3 hurt after car crashes into tree in Castine, officials say
CASTINE, Maine — Four students are dead, and three were hurt following a single-car crash in Castine early Saturday morning. 20-year-old Joshua Goncalves-Radding of North Babylon, NY was driving with multiple passengers on Shore Road (Route 166) around 2:07 a.m. when the 2013 Range Rover allegedly went off the road before hitting a tree and bursting into flames, according to an email by the Maine Department of Public Safety Public Information Officer Shannon Moss.
boothbayregister.com
Boothbay Harbor Police make 2 arrests
Boothbay Harbor Police Department made two arrests between Nov. 3 and Dec. 5. On Nov. 14, officer Doug Snyder arrested Jacob Kaler, 43, of Boothbay Harbor for violating condition of release and operating while license suspended. On Dec. 1, officer Jenn Gosselin arrested Norma Weeks, 65, of Boothbay for illegal...
wabi.tv
Unique market in Augusta brings makers, community together
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - A unique holiday market was held today in Augusta. At the Ritual Maine Market at the Augusta Armory, over 30 vendors gathered to share their talents with the people of Maine. Described as a ‘high-vibe eclectic makers market’, items included dried flower bouquets, crystals, pottery, and...
WGME
Maine bird watchers seeing more species moving north
PORTLAND (WGME) – As we start to see more impacts from climate change, more birds from the south are moving north. Bird expert Bob Duchesne says the red-bellied woodpecker is a good example of that. It's been in southern Maine for years but is now moving to Downeast and...
Surprising Blue Crab Population Develops in Maine
Around the Chesapeake Bay, the blue crab, Callinectes sapidus, is an immediately recognizable and. iconic species. It is the Maryland State Crustacean, the namesake and mascot of a team in the Atlantic. League of Professional Baseball, and the base of the most valuable fishery in the Bay. Up in the...
newstalknewengland.com
Wayne Smith Of Bangor, Maine Pleads Guilty To Distribution Of Methamphetamine And Fentanyl
At the United States District Court in Bangor, Maine, Wayne Smith, 31, of Bangor, Maine pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine and fentanyl. Between January 2018 and December 2021, Smith, along with others, trafficked methamphetamine and fentanyl in Penobscot County, Maine, and Aroostook...
Lubec man pleads guilty to stealing pistols from Machias hardware store
BANGOR, Maine — A Lubec man pleaded guilty Friday to stealing three Colt pistols from Pineo's True Value in Machias in October 2021. Jeremy C. Lyons, 29, also pleaded guilty to witness tampering and retaliating against a witness, Assistant U.S. Attorney Andrew Lizotte said in a release. He faces up to 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine.
mainebiz.biz
With CEO set to retire, a Bangor engineering-architecture firm announces new leadership
Soon to close out its 120th year and following a recent move into larger quarters in Portland, engineering, architecture and design firm WBRC Inc. is transitioning its leadership to advance its vision for the future. President and CEO Doug Whitney, a senior principal, will retire after leading the firm for...
Comments / 0