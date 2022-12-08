ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waldoboro, ME

truecountry935.com

Occupants Identified in Castine Fatal Crash

A tragic crash in Castine over the weekend resulted in four fatalities and three others being injured, all students at Maine Maritime Academy. On Saturday, December 10, 2022, at approximately 2:07 am, the Maine State Police responded to a single vehicle crash that involved four fatalities on Shore Rd (Route 166) in Castine. Preliminary investigation indicates that the driver of the vehicle, 20-year-old Joshua Goncalves-Radding of North Babylon, NY was traveling south on Rt. 166 when his vehicle left the road and struck a tree before erupting in flames. Four passengers in the vehicle were pronounced dead and taken to the Office of Chief Medical Examiner in Augusta.
CASTINE, ME
lcnme.com

No Injuries in Wiscasset Fire

Everyone was able to exit safely, including some pet birds, from a suspected furnace fire at 288 Birch Point Road in Wiscasset on the morning of Saturday, Dec. 10. The blaze started in the furnace closet and spread to the roof of the home before firefighters arrived on the scene, according to Wiscasset Fire Department Capt. Steven Smith.
WISCASSET, ME
B98.5

How Likely Is Maine To See A White Christmas In 2022?

Unless you are big into skiing, boarding, or snowmobiling, there is a good chance that you are not a massive fan of snow. However, I think we can all agree that there is something magical about a Christmas Eve or Christmas Day snowstorm. Right?. Many people don't feel like it...
MAINE STATE
WMTW

Man injured in shooting outside Portland nightclub

PORTLAND, Maine — Portland police are investigating a shooting that left one man injured. According to investigators, a group was denied entry to Rick's Cabaret on Riverside Street around 2 a.m. “As they were leaving the parking lot, several gunshots were fired from their car towards the entrance,” a...
PORTLAND, ME
railfan.com

State Ponders Future of Former Maine Central ‘Lower Road’ Main Line

AUGUSTA, Maine — Stakeholders in central Maine are asking the state to do something with 33 miles of former Maine Central track through the scenic Kennebec Valley. The trackage is owned by the state and was once part of the MEC’s “Lower Road” main line. MEC maintained two main lines connecting Portland and Waterville. Guilford Rail System used both into the late 1980s but then decided to abandon the middle section of the Lower Road in favor of what was called the “Back Road,” which served a number of papermill branches. The state specifically owns the section of track between Brunswick and Augusta.
AUGUSTA, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Grease fire shuts down Portland café

PORTLAND, Maine — A cafe in Portland was forced to close Sunday afternoon after a fire started in the kitchen. Portland Fire Department Chief John Hendricks told NEWS CENTER Maine, the department got a call from Rose Foods on Forest Avenue around 3:08 p.m. that employees were trying to put out a fire in the kitchen,
PORTLAND, ME
97.5 WOKQ

Big Country 96.9

101.9 The Rock

A ‘Box Of Maine’ Is The Perfect Holiday Gift Idea

Do you have friends or family who are from Maine, but have moved away, and miss some of the comfort of home? Let’s face it, there are some things that are so unique to this state, that sometimes you have to come here to enjoy them...This is why Box of Maine the perfect idea for a gift, for Christmas, or any time of the year.
MAINE STATE
NEWS CENTER Maine

boothbayregister.com

Boothbay Harbor Police make 2 arrests

Boothbay Harbor Police Department made two arrests between Nov. 3 and Dec. 5. On Nov. 14, officer Doug Snyder arrested Jacob Kaler, 43, of Boothbay Harbor for violating condition of release and operating while license suspended. On Dec. 1, officer Jenn Gosselin arrested Norma Weeks, 65, of Boothbay for illegal...
BOOTHBAY HARBOR, ME
wabi.tv

Unique market in Augusta brings makers, community together

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - A unique holiday market was held today in Augusta. At the Ritual Maine Market at the Augusta Armory, over 30 vendors gathered to share their talents with the people of Maine. Described as a ‘high-vibe eclectic makers market’, items included dried flower bouquets, crystals, pottery, and...
AUGUSTA, ME
WGME

Maine bird watchers seeing more species moving north

PORTLAND (WGME) – As we start to see more impacts from climate change, more birds from the south are moving north. Bird expert Bob Duchesne says the red-bellied woodpecker is a good example of that. It's been in southern Maine for years but is now moving to Downeast and...
MAINE STATE
ChesapeakeBayMagazine

Surprising Blue Crab Population Develops in Maine

Around the Chesapeake Bay, the blue crab, Callinectes sapidus, is an immediately recognizable and. iconic species. It is the Maryland State Crustacean, the namesake and mascot of a team in the Atlantic. League of Professional Baseball, and the base of the most valuable fishery in the Bay. Up in the...
MAINE STATE

