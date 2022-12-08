JJS Photography opens downtown

Jasmine Jeanette Sweo has a grand opening Saturday, Dec. 10, from 3-6 p.m. at her new business, JJS Photography, at 135 N. Main St., Rice Lake. It will include free raffle prizes and light refreshments. She specializes in senior, engagement, wedding, newborn and fashion photos.

From Eagle River, she introduces herself on her website, jjsphotography2008.com, as follows: "I started taking photos of my friends in high school, then upgraded to a better camera and educated myself with classes from N.A.T.C., learning the fundamentals and how to use the camera on manual mode. Shooting is my favorite thing to do.

"When I’m not taking pictures of people, I enjoy long walks, honing my skills by watching my favorite YouTube fashion photographers Jessica Whittaker and Jessica Kobeissi, training my puppy Wilson to sit still for an impromptu model session and chasing after waterfalls — to take pictures of them of course."

Sweo noted, "My philosophy towards taking pictures is ensuring that my subjects feel comfortable, natural and candid while editing the picture later to emphasize the emotions I want to convey. Photography, to me, is a mix of science and art. It is the science of knowing my camera, the play of light and the editing software to perfect the way I want to portray the beauty of art and my subject."

Other than during the grand opening, her studio in downtown Rice Lake is open by appointment only. To make an appointment or for more information, call Sweo at 715-671-3151.