Contract Terminated For ‘Put A Roof On It’ Project
Following a pair of unfortunate events at the “Put A Roof On It” project site in downtown Cadiz — including the December injury of one construction worker — Mayor Todd King confirmed to the News Edge Tuesday afternoon that Bluegrass Construction and Contracting has had its efforts terminated.
PADD Closes Calendar Year With Christmas Luncheon, Legislative Updates
For the first time since 2019, noted dignitaries and local authorities were able to enjoy strong fellowship and a Christmas meal — when on Monday the Pennyrile Area Development District convened for its year-end review at Pennyrile Forest State Park in Dawson Springs. A global pandemic and a natural...
Tribble Bids Farewell To Christian County Fiscal Court
First elected to serve as Christian County’s judge-executive in 1994, Steve Tribble naturally wasn’t going to do the job forever. But Tuesday morning’s fiscal court meeting was his last in the seat, ending the longest-ever tenure in the court’s proud history. Judge-Elect and current magistrate Jerry...
One Year Later, Pembroke ES Nearly 100% Repaired
One year after an EF3 tornado roared through southern Christian County and made its way to Bowling Green, a place of hope and learning finds itself almost back to the way things were. According to Christian County Superintendent Chris Bentzel, Pembroke Elementary School needs only a restoration coat on its...
Cadiz Police Department Hires New Officer
The Cadiz Police Department has added an officer to its force with nearly 20 years of law enforcement experience. Robert Harris was sworn in Tuesday morning by Mayor Todd King after it was confirmed by an oath that Harris had never fought in a duel or served as a second in a duel.
New Livestock Pavilion Coming To Western Kentucky State Fair
A new livestock barn for the Western Kentucky State Fair in Hopkinsville is in the plans with a grant from the Kentucky Department of Agriculture to help make the barn a reality. The Kentucky Department of Agriculture award a $100,000 grant to the Western Kentucky State Fair this week. The...
Mayor Lynch Honored Sunday
The MC pointed out it was a roast, but that didn’t stop a few presenters from delivering some friendly jabs at the Hopkinsville Mayor’s Farewell reception. Family, friends, and community members packed a room at the Bruce Convention Center to wish Mayor Wendell Lynch a happy retirement. Christian...
Hopkinsville Marks 37th Anniversary Of Gander Crash
On December 12, 1985, eight flight crew and 248 soldiers lifted off from Newfoundland’s Gander International Airfield, bound for the home of the 101st Airborne Division’s home in Fort Campbell. Returning from a peace-keeping mission in the Sinai Peninsula, their charter Arrow Air DC-8 plane crashed soon after...
PHOTOS – 2022 Hopkinsville HES Christmas Parade
Here is a gallery of the sights and more sights of the 2022 Hopkinsville HES Christmas Parade held on December 10 in downtown Hopkinsville.
90 Entries in 90 Minutes: Hopkinsville Christmas Parade Brings Holiday Spirit
Over 90 parade entries took nearly 90 minutes to traverse the city streets for the Hopkinsville HES Christmas Parade. The move Friday to push back the start of Saturday’s parade two hours due to rain proved to be a wise one as spectators packed the downtown sidewalks to get a look at the nighttime parade.
Todd County Home Destroyed In Sunday Nigt Fire
A home on Stringtown Road in Todd County was destroyed in a fire Sunday night. Fairview Firefighters say the home was fully engulfed in flames when they arrived just after 9 pm. The owners were reportedly eating with family in a house next to their property when a neighbor contacted them about a fire at their home.
Four Injured, Three Severely Injured In Dawson Springs Road Crash
A wreck on Dawson Springs Road in Christian County sent four people to the hospital three with severe injuries Tuesday afternoon. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say around 5 pm a car and a dump truck collided head-on at the 5000 block of Dawson Springs Road ejecting one person from the dump truck.
