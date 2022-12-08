ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
BuzzFeed

60 Of The Absolute Dumbest Things People Actually Posted On The Internet In 2022

By Dave Stopera
BuzzFeed
BuzzFeed
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17qdoF_0jc6oW7B00

2022: What a dumb year! Don't believe me? Well, take a look at what these folks had to say...

1. On heroes:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4N1Zhp_0jc6oW7B00
u/OmenLW / Via reddit.com

2. On the world's best smell:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GGyl6_0jc6oW7B00
u/Jerbear0122 / Via reddit.com

3. On internet likes:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1neyOT_0jc6oW7B00
u/CantEverSpell / Via reddit.com

4. On atoms:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mK6Ca_0jc6oW7B00
u/Revealed_Jailor / Via reddit.com

5. On manners:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37YkdY_0jc6oW7B00
u/Scrunch_ / Via reddit.com

6. On gravy:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RIMBm_0jc6oW7B00

Though, to be fair, who can even spell "connoisseur" right on the first try?

Facebook: mccormickspice

7. On television:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mgR9X_0jc6oW7B00
Amazon

8. On construction:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FhadV_0jc6oW7B00
Facebook

9. On the letter T:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2swFP1_0jc6oW7B00
u/shadynasty94 / Via reddit.com

10. On the end of days:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cEbDO_0jc6oW7B00

Yep, that's some Bible stuff.

u/wayofthememes / Via reddit.com

11. On ear pain:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UYqkc_0jc6oW7B00
u/Psych0matt / Via reddit.com

12. On the worst possible place for salt:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4e1ZDs_0jc6oW7B00
Twitter

13. On overhearing:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dKlxv_0jc6oW7B00
u/AgentOfMediocrity / Via reddit.com

14. On phone damage:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pfY6Y_0jc6oW7B00
u/[deleted] / Via reddit.com

15. On beauty:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QB6R9_0jc6oW7B00
u/TheSentinelsSorrow / Via reddit.com

16. On signing:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aEE67_0jc6oW7B00
u/Hernik26 / Via reddit.com

17. On tragedy:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3iIdx5_0jc6oW7B00
u/scandinalian / Via reddit.com

18. On Halloween:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09wcaG_0jc6oW7B00
Facebook

19. On gas:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03H5YF_0jc6oW7B00
u/CSB103 / Via reddit.com

20. On language:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uRipF_0jc6oW7B00
u/woodwardelliott / Via reddit.com

21. On cookies:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dK9a0_0jc6oW7B00
u/[deleted] / Via reddit.com

22. On gas prices:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bxppj_0jc6oW7B00
Facebook

23. On the best of the best:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dg7ep_0jc6oW7B00
u/II-I-Hulk-I-II / Via reddit.com

24. On musical instruments:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vmrr9_0jc6oW7B00
Facebook

25. On breakfast:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2eUwWs_0jc6oW7B00
Reddit

26. On those we lost:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RJ0H3_0jc6oW7B00
Twitter

27. On manners:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13HTqQ_0jc6oW7B00
u/chunkyyeti / Via reddit.com

28. On the English language:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Jdfyn_0jc6oW7B00
Reddit

29. On chairs with nothing to lose:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NDezp_0jc6oW7B00
Facebook

30. On the Queen's legacy:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zj6Hm_0jc6oW7B00
Twitter

31. On pasta provocativeness:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mHwgq_0jc6oW7B00
Twitter

32. On delicious bread:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17YrbG_0jc6oW7B00
u/AnythingGoesBy2014 / Via reddit.com

33. On the beauty of language:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BhvJR_0jc6oW7B00
u/N3koChan21 / Via reddit.com

34. On pets:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GCcyZ_0jc6oW7B00
Twitter

35. On auctions:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10DNYH_0jc6oW7B00
u/Frank_The_Reddit / Via reddit.com

36. On simple instructions:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23T6nE_0jc6oW7B00
u/MrSquamous / Via reddit.com

37. On confidence:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13iX5E_0jc6oW7B00
Reddit

38. On the cosmos:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fbLmq_0jc6oW7B00
u/Kryssikush / Via reddit.com

39. On the worst kinda crowd:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0id1ms_0jc6oW7B00
u/Tazaroth / Via reddit.com

40. On the most perfect condition something can be in:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SCOfE_0jc6oW7B00
Facebook

41. On desolation:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Cn5gr_0jc6oW7B00
u/potatohead657 / Via reddit.com

42. On England:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0064Go_0jc6oW7B00
u/flopsychops / Via reddit.com

43. On currency:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wHVFv_0jc6oW7B00
u/Fiorux1 / Via reddit.com

44. On stunning sights:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IyXEC_0jc6oW7B00
u/CanadianWeeb5 / Via reddit.com

45. On seriousness:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XT53u_0jc6oW7B00
u/zhyuv / Via reddit.com

46. On preferences:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09V6hz_0jc6oW7B00
u/Evodius / Via reddit.com

47. On foresight:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ft5vn_0jc6oW7B00
u/celestial-doe / Via reddit.com

48. On publishing:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2inveR_0jc6oW7B00
u/Elizabeth6133 / Via reddit.com

49. On disagreements:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49bCBt_0jc6oW7B00
u/noobplantlady / Via reddit.com

50. On movie times:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IYv2k_0jc6oW7B00
u/Jadertott / Via reddit.com

51. On butts:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11vFLb_0jc6oW7B00
u/AutoEngBM86 / Via reddit.com

52. On illnesses:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04KDgo_0jc6oW7B00
u/jonytano / Via reddit.com

53. On aunts:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45MqdY_0jc6oW7B00
u/jin_of_the_gale / Via reddit.com

54. On laundry sales:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46grAV_0jc6oW7B00
u/Frog_and_Bunny / Via reddit.com

55. On water supply:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dCVwz_0jc6oW7B00
u/MemeTheGod / Via reddit.com

56. On ailments:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3iPqvp_0jc6oW7B00
u/kane2742 / Via reddit.com

57. On toilet flora:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UtAen_0jc6oW7B00
u/quinn_thomas / Via reddit.com

58. On dinner:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44IDNX_0jc6oW7B00
u/dmacmcgee / Via reddit.com

59. On comfortable seating:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dwZZI_0jc6oW7B00
u/KarrotPie / Via reddit.com

60. And on partners:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pop9H_0jc6oW7B00

Ain't it the truth.

Reddit

Did you enjoy all these pics but really wish you could've been groovin' to some Cool Tunes™ while reading them? You're in luck, my friend. Check out this playlist of my favorite songs I listened to in 2022. Bless ya!

Comments / 0

Related
New York Post

Little boy has ‘wrong’ answer when mom asks who made him ‘so cute’

When Jessica Kusske, who goes by @downiemomma on TikTok, was practicing speech skills with her four-year-old son Jax Theis, the Minnesota mom thought she had gotten him to say the cutest thing.  “Jax loves to watch videos of himself and repeat things,” Kusske told Fox News Digital. So all day long, Kusske asked him the question “Who made you so cute?”  “He said, ‘mom’ every single time,” Kusske said.  Until of course, Jax’s dad was coming home and it was time to take one last video. That’s when Jax decided to switch it up and answer, “daddy.” He took sympathy on his mom though, adding that she’s “so cute too.” “The shock you hear in my voice is genuine,” she said. “He [Jax] had never answered ‘daddy’ until that moment. Now he only answers, ‘daddy.'” Kusske said the reaction to her video, viewed 350,000 times on TikTok, has been overwhelmingly positive. She said she’s happy to share Jax’s videos with the world.  “He’s got quite a following,” Kusske added. Previous 1 of 2 Next
MINNESOTA STATE
Ingram Atkinson

A book has predicted how the world will end and it’s not the Bible

This book knows exactly how the world will end, down to the last detail. This book contains information on everything from the attire you'll wear to your wedding to the precise day and hour you'll pass away. I'll explain. Jonathan Basile created the website known as The Library of Babel. That is all that has ever been written and all that is capable of being written.
Vice

The photographer couple documenting other lovers at home

Rona Bar and Ofek Avshalom are partners in both business and life. The two Israeli photographers live and work together in Tel Aviv. Their relationship began in March 2020 — peak strange and 'unprecedented' times — as countries around the world began announcing lockdowns. "The first day of the lockdown in Israel, it was our first day as a couple," they explain. The pair had met a year previous through work, but even still, their relationship has been unconventionally marked by the pandemic.
iheart.com

If You See This USB Charger In A Hotel Or Airbnb, Get Out & Call The Police

Most people don't think twice about the amenities offered by a hotel room or an Airbnb, they just appreciate that they are there and drink complimentary coffee from the coffee maker or binge watch something on an already-paid-for streaming service, but some guests might not realize that one convenience provided by their accommodations isn't as it seems - a USB charging cube.
Looper

Chumlee's One Piece Of Advice To Anyone Thinking Of Coming To The Gold & Silver Pawn Shop - Exclusive

Who knew there was so much to learn at a pawn shop? That's certainly the case if you visit the Gold & Silver Pawn Shop in Las Vegas, Nevada, home to History's "Pawn Stars." People from all over the globe travel to this hock shop to see all of the treasures hidden within its walls. Plus, if you have a rare antique you're looking to get some cash for, you can always bring it in and learn something about the item from Rick Harrison or one of his many experts.
LAS VEGAS, NV
BuzzFeed

BuzzFeed

24K+
Followers
7K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

We drive conversation and inspire what audiences watch, read, buy, and obsess over next.

 https://www.buzzfeed.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy