California State

TechSpot

Microsoft compares Sony to Blockbuster, confirms 10-year CoD-PlayStation offer

A hot potato: Microsoft's president and vice-chair Brad Smith says that the FTC suing the company to block its $69 billion acquisition of Activision Blizzard would hurt competition, consumers, and thousands of game developers. He also compared Sony's objections to the deal to Blockbuster complaining about the rise of Netflix.
AFP

US sues to block Microsoft's blockbuster buyout of gaming giant Activision

The US Federal Trade Commission on Thursday sued to block Microsoft's $69 billion buyout of gaming giant Activision Blizzard, maker of the blockbuster "Call of Duty" title, over concerns that it would stifle competition. The move by Washington follows an intervention by the European Union, which opened an in-depth probe into the transaction over its concerns that the deal would see Activision Blizzard's popular games become exclusive to Microsoft, the maker of the Xbox console.
WASHINGTON STATE
IGN

Activision Blizzard Acquisition: FTC Files Suit to Block Microsoft From Completing the Deal

The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) has filed a lawsuit against Microsoft to stop the company from buying video game developer and publisher Activision Blizzard. According to the FTC, the $69 billion deal would give Microsoft an unfair advantage and too much power over the video game industry. Microsoft will have control over prices of popular video games, such as from the Call of Duty series. Microsoft could also make it difficult for other companies to sell their own video games.
BBC

Nintendo lands Call of Duty in 10-year Microsoft deal

Microsoft has entered into a 10-year agreement to bring Call of Duty to Nintendo consoles, following its plan to acquire the game's publisher. Microsoft wants to buy Activision Blizzard, which also makes Overwatch and Warcraft, for $68.7bn (£56.5bn). The deal would enable Microsoft to stop Call of Duty from...
BBC

Microsoft's Activision Blizzard deal: What you need to know

Microsoft is ramping up its video game section and wants to buy Activision Blizzard - the team that makes Call of Duty. But some governments are worried about it - if you're new to this long-running saga, here's what you need to know. Microsoft wants to pay $69bn (£56bn) for...
Ars Technica

FTC files suit to stop Microsoft’s $69 billion Activision purchase

The Federal Trade Commission has filed a lawsuit seeking to block the proposed $69 billion merger between Microsoft and Activision Blizzard. By a 3–1 vote, the regulatory commissioners approved the filing of an "administrative complaint" showing they have "reason to believe" antitrust law is being violated and will argue as much in front of an administrative law judge.

