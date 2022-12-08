Read full article on original website
CNBC
Microsoft offers Sony 10-year deal for Call of Duty on PlayStation if Activision deal goes through
Microsoft President Brad Smith said the company offered Sony a 10-year contract to make each new release of the Call of Duty available on Sony's PlayStation console at the same time as the Xbox. Microsoft is hoping the move will assuage regulators' and its rivals' antitrust fears over its proposed...
TechSpot
Microsoft compares Sony to Blockbuster, confirms 10-year CoD-PlayStation offer
A hot potato: Microsoft's president and vice-chair Brad Smith says that the FTC suing the company to block its $69 billion acquisition of Activision Blizzard would hurt competition, consumers, and thousands of game developers. He also compared Sony's objections to the deal to Blockbuster complaining about the rise of Netflix.
US sues to block Microsoft's blockbuster buyout of gaming giant Activision
The US Federal Trade Commission on Thursday sued to block Microsoft's $69 billion buyout of gaming giant Activision Blizzard, maker of the blockbuster "Call of Duty" title, over concerns that it would stifle competition. The move by Washington follows an intervention by the European Union, which opened an in-depth probe into the transaction over its concerns that the deal would see Activision Blizzard's popular games become exclusive to Microsoft, the maker of the Xbox console.
game-news24.com
The Xbox and Activision Blizzard acquisition will likely go ahead after all claims last report comes
One of the FTC’s four persons panel must approve the deal to go through (pic: Microsoft). The US regulatory body can argue that it’s not possible to block Microsofts Activision Blizzard buyout claims a new report. As soon as it became clear that Microsoft would buy Activision Blizzard...
Microsoft's Activision deal faces its biggest obstacle yet in FTC lawsuit
"Microsoft has already shown that it can and will withhold content from its gaming rivals," the FTC says
Activision CEO confident "this deal will close" despite FTC suing Microsoft
The situation only "sounds alarming," according to Bobby Kotick
IGN
Activision Acquisition: UK Govt Shares All Arguments From Microsoft and Sony; May Get US FTC Approval
Sony is confident that the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) of the UK will seek to block Microsoft’s acquisition of Activision Blizzard. Sony has published a response upon CMA’s request on how the deal could be bad for competition in the gaming industry. Sony’s document says that the...
IGN
Activision Blizzard Acquisition: FTC Files Suit to Block Microsoft From Completing the Deal
The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) has filed a lawsuit against Microsoft to stop the company from buying video game developer and publisher Activision Blizzard. According to the FTC, the $69 billion deal would give Microsoft an unfair advantage and too much power over the video game industry. Microsoft will have control over prices of popular video games, such as from the Call of Duty series. Microsoft could also make it difficult for other companies to sell their own video games.
BBC
Nintendo lands Call of Duty in 10-year Microsoft deal
Microsoft has entered into a 10-year agreement to bring Call of Duty to Nintendo consoles, following its plan to acquire the game's publisher. Microsoft wants to buy Activision Blizzard, which also makes Overwatch and Warcraft, for $68.7bn (£56.5bn). The deal would enable Microsoft to stop Call of Duty from...
BBC
Microsoft's Activision Blizzard deal: What you need to know
Microsoft is ramping up its video game section and wants to buy Activision Blizzard - the team that makes Call of Duty. But some governments are worried about it - if you're new to this long-running saga, here's what you need to know. Microsoft wants to pay $69bn (£56bn) for...
Microsoft gaming ambitions hobbled as U.S. seeks to block Activision deal
WASHINGTON, Dec 8 (Reuters) - The Biden administration on Thursday moved to block Microsoft's (MSFT.O) $69 billion bid to buy "Call of Duty" maker Activision Blizzard , throwing a stumbling block in front of the tech giant's plans to rapidly expand its portfolio of popular games and catch up to bigger rivals.
kalkinemedia.com
UPDATE 4-U.S. seeks to stop Microsoft's $69 bln bid for games maker Activision
WASHINGTON, Dec 8 (Reuters) - The Biden administration filed a complaint on Thursday aimed at blocking tech giant Microsoft's $69 billion bid to buy "Call of Duty" games maker Activision, over concerns the deal would deny rivals access to popular games. Microsoft, which owns the Xbox, said in January 2022...
Apparently Microsoft also thinks GTA 6 is coming in 2024
Microsoft seems to echo rumors around the GTA 6 release window
Activision Blizzard falls as FTC says it is suing to stop Microsoft's takeover of the gaming giant
"Microsoft has already shown that it can and will withhold content from its gaming rivals," FTC Bureau of Competition director Holly Vedova said.
geekwire.com
Microsoft challenges Sony’s ‘Call of Duty’ stance in attempt to avoid FTC suit over Activision deal
Microsoft says it has offered Sony a 10-year contract to make new “Call of Duty” games available on PlayStation at the same time as their release on Xbox if the Redmond company completes its proposed acquisition of Activision Blizzard. Brad Smith, Microsoft president and vice chair, revealed the...
Major U.S. tech union condemns the FTC for blocking Xbox's Activision deal
The Communication Workers of America condemns the FTC for suing to block Microsoft's purchase of Activision Blizzard.
Ars Technica
FTC files suit to stop Microsoft’s $69 billion Activision purchase
The Federal Trade Commission has filed a lawsuit seeking to block the proposed $69 billion merger between Microsoft and Activision Blizzard. By a 3–1 vote, the regulatory commissioners approved the filing of an "administrative complaint" showing they have "reason to believe" antitrust law is being violated and will argue as much in front of an administrative law judge.
dotesports.com
Gabe Newell trusts Microsoft after Call of Duty commitment to Steam, even if the FTC doesn’t
It’s been a wild week for Microsoft, capped off with an official lawsuit by the U.S. Federal Trade Commission aimed at blocking the company’s $69 billion acquisition of video game publisher Activision Blizzard. In the lawsuit, the FTC remarked that the company was capable of “acquiring and using...
IGN
Microsoft Enters into 10-Year Commitments with Nintendo and Steam Developer Valve for Call of Duty; All We Know
Microsoft's acquisition of Activision Blizzard is the most expensive deal in the gaming industry, coming in at a whopping $68.7 Billion. This deal has been under a whole bunch of scrutiny though as many feel that it would bring anti-competitiveness to the table. The acquisition is also under active investigation by the European Union at the moment.
