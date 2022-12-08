The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) has filed a lawsuit against Microsoft to stop the company from buying video game developer and publisher Activision Blizzard. According to the FTC, the $69 billion deal would give Microsoft an unfair advantage and too much power over the video game industry. Microsoft will have control over prices of popular video games, such as from the Call of Duty series. Microsoft could also make it difficult for other companies to sell their own video games.

4 DAYS AGO