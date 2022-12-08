ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alexandria, VA

Alexandria is pushing for an independent health department

Alexandria is gunning for authority to run its own health department. Every year, Alexandria sends representatives to Richmond to plead its case to the General Assembly. With the city under the yoke of the Dillon Rule — which says that local government can only exercise powers expressly granted by the state — often times those legislative priorities focus on areas where the city wants a little more wiggle room.
Morning Notes

Which Confederate Statues Are Gone in the DMV — and Which Remain? — “Virginia has been known for having more Confederate memorials than any other state.” [Washington Post]. It’s Tuesday — Clear throughout the day. High of 43 and low of 28. Sunrise at 7:20 am...
City of Alexandria government offices to close for Christmas and New Year’s Holidays

The following press release was just published by the City of Alexandria. City of Alexandria government offices will be closed Friday, December 23, and Monday, December 26, in observance of the Christmas holiday. They will also be closed Monday, January 2, 2023, in observance of the New Year’s Day holiday. Other schedule changes and closings are listed below.
Alexandria partners with local synagogue to obtain hate crime prevention funding

Last Friday, Alexandria won a $147,600 grant from the state to protect local religious congregations from hate crimes. The grant funding is the end result of a partnership between the Alexandria Police Department (APD) and the Agudas Achim Congregation. The $147,600 in grant funding comes from the Virginia Department of Criminal Justice Services’ Combating Hate Crime Grant.
Four people displaced after house fire in Arlandria

Four people were displaced by an Arlandria house fire that started with a space heater. The fire occurred at around midnight (Saturday morning) in a row house in the 3700 block of Mark Drive, according to the Alexandria Fire Department (AFD). AFD said the incident was accidental; caused by a...
Alexandria launches poetry contest to celebrate writing and inspire transit riders

The following press release was just published by the City of Alexandria. The “DASHing Words in Motion” poetry contest brings recognition to writers, promotes an appreciation of poetry as an art form, and provides inspiration to individuals using the Alexandria Transit Company’s DASH Buses and Trolleys. The contest encourages quality writing by participants 16 years of age or older, who live, work or study in the City of Alexandria. Contest winners will have their poems on exhibit on DASH buses and trolleys throughout the City, as well as displayed on websites, social media platforms, brochures and flyers.
