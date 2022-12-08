Read full article on original website
alxnow.com
Alexandria is pushing for an independent health department
Alexandria is gunning for authority to run its own health department. Every year, Alexandria sends representatives to Richmond to plead its case to the General Assembly. With the city under the yoke of the Dillon Rule — which says that local government can only exercise powers expressly granted by the state — often times those legislative priorities focus on areas where the city wants a little more wiggle room.
alxnow.com
Alexandria City Public Schools asks for help in selecting next superintendent
Alexandria City Public Schools is looking for community input on its national search for a new superintendent. The school system wants to hire the superintendent by the end of March and for them to start work on July 1, 2023. The online feedback form is s intended for families and...
alxnow.com
Morning Notes
Which Confederate Statues Are Gone in the DMV — and Which Remain? — “Virginia has been known for having more Confederate memorials than any other state.” [Washington Post]. It’s Tuesday — Clear throughout the day. High of 43 and low of 28. Sunrise at 7:20 am...
alxnow.com
City of Alexandria government offices to close for Christmas and New Year’s Holidays
The following press release was just published by the City of Alexandria. City of Alexandria government offices will be closed Friday, December 23, and Monday, December 26, in observance of the Christmas holiday. They will also be closed Monday, January 2, 2023, in observance of the New Year’s Day holiday. Other schedule changes and closings are listed below.
alxnow.com
Alexandria partners with local synagogue to obtain hate crime prevention funding
Last Friday, Alexandria won a $147,600 grant from the state to protect local religious congregations from hate crimes. The grant funding is the end result of a partnership between the Alexandria Police Department (APD) and the Agudas Achim Congregation. The $147,600 in grant funding comes from the Virginia Department of Criminal Justice Services’ Combating Hate Crime Grant.
alxnow.com
New report shows behind-the-scenes look at successes and challenges of free bus overhaul
As neighboring DC moves forward with a fare-free bus network, Alexandria is looking back at lessons from its own first full year with a fare-free bus network. Alexandria bus network DASH has released its first annual report on the new initiative that eliminated fares for buses. The new report looks...
alxnow.com
Four people displaced after house fire in Arlandria
Four people were displaced by an Arlandria house fire that started with a space heater. The fire occurred at around midnight (Saturday morning) in a row house in the 3700 block of Mark Drive, according to the Alexandria Fire Department (AFD). AFD said the incident was accidental; caused by a...
alxnow.com
Alexandria launches poetry contest to celebrate writing and inspire transit riders
The following press release was just published by the City of Alexandria. The “DASHing Words in Motion” poetry contest brings recognition to writers, promotes an appreciation of poetry as an art form, and provides inspiration to individuals using the Alexandria Transit Company’s DASH Buses and Trolleys. The contest encourages quality writing by participants 16 years of age or older, who live, work or study in the City of Alexandria. Contest winners will have their poems on exhibit on DASH buses and trolleys throughout the City, as well as displayed on websites, social media platforms, brochures and flyers.
