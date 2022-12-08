Read full article on original website
Things To Do In Maine Friday 12/9 to Sunday 12/11The Maine WriterMaine State
4 Great Steakhouses in MaineAlina AndrasMaine State
Proposed Gender Identity Policy At Maine School Called A Distraction From Education By ParentsThe Maine WriterOxford, ME
3 Great Steakhouses in MaineAlina AndrasMaine State
Things to Do This Weekend 11/26 and 11/27 in MaineThe Maine WriterMaine State
WMTW
Trucks believed to be racing prior to deadly head-on crash in Androscoggin County
TURNER, Maine — A 79-year-old woman was killed in a head-on crash in Androscoggin County Sunday morning. Officials confirmed Carol Ivers, of Fayette, was killed, and two others were hurt in a crash on Route 4 in Turner. According to emergency responders, Jacob Diaz and a passenger were heading...
WMTW
Man injured in shooting outside Portland nightclub
PORTLAND, Maine — Portland police are investigating a shooting that left one man injured. According to investigators, a group was denied entry to Rick's Cabaret on Riverside Street around 2 a.m. “As they were leaving the parking lot, several gunshots were fired from their car towards the entrance,” a...
newscentermaine.com
Portland man arrested on murder charges related to a November shooting
A 21-year-old Portland man turned himself into authorities Sunday afternoon after a warrant was issued for his arrest earlier this month. According to a release from the Portland Police Department, Tristin Chamberlain was charged with murder in connection to a November 29 shooting in the area of Sherman and Mellen Streets in Portland.
railfan.com
State Ponders Future of Former Maine Central ‘Lower Road’ Main Line
AUGUSTA, Maine — Stakeholders in central Maine are asking the state to do something with 33 miles of former Maine Central track through the scenic Kennebec Valley. The trackage is owned by the state and was once part of the MEC’s “Lower Road” main line. MEC maintained two main lines connecting Portland and Waterville. Guilford Rail System used both into the late 1980s but then decided to abandon the middle section of the Lower Road in favor of what was called the “Back Road,” which served a number of papermill branches. The state specifically owns the section of track between Brunswick and Augusta.
lcnme.com
No Injuries in Wiscasset Fire
Everyone was able to exit safely, including some pet birds, from a suspected furnace fire at 288 Birch Point Road in Wiscasset on the morning of Saturday, Dec. 10. The blaze started in the furnace closet and spread to the roof of the home before firefighters arrived on the scene, according to Wiscasset Fire Department Capt. Steven Smith.
Pedestrians injured, dead after two separate Lewiston crashes
LEWISTON, Maine — Police are investigating after two pedestrians were struck by vehicles in two separate crashes on Wednesday afternoon. Around 4:30 p.m., police were called to a crash at the intersection of East Avenue and Lisbon Street involving a pedestrian and a truck, according to the Lewiston Police Department Wednesday.
WPFO
Fire in Gorham results in $1 Million in loss property
GORHAM, Maine (WGME) -- The Gorham Fire Department say a barn caught fire resulting in an estimated $1 Million in loss property. According to authorities, the fire took place at a 156 Barstow Road, at approximately 6:30 a.m. on Saturday. Authorities say there were no injuries to any civilians or...
Grease fire shuts down Portland café
PORTLAND, Maine — A cafe in Portland was forced to close Sunday afternoon after a fire started in the kitchen. Portland Fire Department Chief John Hendricks told NEWS CENTER Maine, the department got a call from Rose Foods on Forest Avenue around 3:08 p.m. that employees were trying to put out a fire in the kitchen,
boothbayregister.com
Boothbay Harbor Police make 2 arrests
Boothbay Harbor Police Department made two arrests between Nov. 3 and Dec. 5. On Nov. 14, officer Doug Snyder arrested Jacob Kaler, 43, of Boothbay Harbor for violating condition of release and operating while license suspended. On Dec. 1, officer Jenn Gosselin arrested Norma Weeks, 65, of Boothbay for illegal...
4 Maine Maritime Academy Students Killed in Crash
Four Maine Maritime Academy died in a one-vehicle crash early Saturday morning including one from York County. A 2013 Range Rover with seven people driving south on Shore Road (Route 166) in Castine went off the road, struck a tree and burst into flames around 2:05 a.m., according to Maine State Police spokeswoman Shannon Moss.
WCVB
Two college students from Massachusetts killed in fiery Maine crash
CASTINE, Maine — Four college students from Massachusetts were in a Range Rover that crashed into a tree and burst into flames in Maine early Saturday morning. Only two survived. According to Maine State Police, seven students from Maine Maritime Academy were in the vehicle when it veered off...
Why Is There a Random Statue of a Huge Hammer in Lewiston, Maine?
Has anyone been driving down Pine Street in Lewiston and noticed this humungous, larger-than-life hammer statue? Talk about random and rare but you can always count on Lewiston for being interesting!. This photo was originally posted by Kayla Banton in the Lewiston Rocks Facebook Group. The comments are pretty hilarious...
truecountry935.com
Two Indicted in Lewiston Murder
Barry Zollarcoffer of Lewiston and Andrew Stallings of Rumford have been indicted for murder in connection with the death of 37-year-old Nicholas Blake at 70 River Street in Lewiston last October.
Decades-long search for Kimberly Moreau continues
MEXICO, Maine — More than 36 years after she first went missing, the town of Mexico, Maine, is still looking for answers, and actively searching for Kimberly Moreau. Moreau was 17 when she was reported missing in 1986, and officials with the Maine State Police said it has remained an active investigation ever since. More activity continued this week, as MSP Major Crimes detectives followed up on a tip in Mexico.
Community Search for Missing Stuffed Bear With Bag of Owner's Son's Ashes Inside
The special bear went missing and was thought to have accidentally been donated to Goodwill.
Community mourns Maine Maritime students killed in Castine crash
MAINE, USA — News of Saturday's deadly car crash in Castine that took the lives of four Maine Maritime Academy students and injured three others has left many Maine communities shaken. The victims have been preliminarily identified as 20-year-old Brian Kenealy of York, Maine, 21-year-old Chase Fossett of Gardiner,...
Athens man, 33, dies at Somerset County Jail
MADISON, Maine — Police are investigating after a resident was reported dead at the Somerset County Jail in Madison on Monday. According to Assistant Jail Administrator Capt. Michael Pike, Readington-Fairview EMS responded to a call shortly before 8 a.m. Virgil White, 33, of Athens was pronounced dead at the...
Maine Woman Found Guilty Of Speeding For Going 45 In A 45 Zone
Yes! As strange as it sounds, a woman was once found guilty of speeding for going 45 miles per hour in a 45 mile per hour zone. According to the December 7th, 1953 issue of the Daily Kennebec Journal, the woman had been involved in a November crash in a 45 mile per hour zone on Augusta's North Belfast Avenue.
An Incredible Cafe in Westbrook, Maine, Welcomes You With a Library as Soon as You Walk Through the Door
I have always loved posting up at a coffee shop, sipping on a little cappuccino, and getting work done. There are a plethora of cafes scattered around Portland perfect for a day spent like that but it can be hard to score a seat in the small, crowded shops. Most...
Man dead after driving off road in Canaan
CANAAN, Maine — A man from Hartland died Friday after the vehicle he was driving went off Route 23 in Canaan. It happened around 4:30 p.m., Somerset County Chief Sheriff's Deputy Michael Mitchell told NEWS CENTER Maine. Mitchell said the 59-year-old man drove off the left side of the...
