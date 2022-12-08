ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lewiston, ME

WMTW

Man injured in shooting outside Portland nightclub

PORTLAND, Maine — Portland police are investigating a shooting that left one man injured. According to investigators, a group was denied entry to Rick's Cabaret on Riverside Street around 2 a.m. “As they were leaving the parking lot, several gunshots were fired from their car towards the entrance,” a...
PORTLAND, ME
newscentermaine.com

Portland man arrested on murder charges related to a November shooting

A 21-year-old Portland man turned himself into authorities Sunday afternoon after a warrant was issued for his arrest earlier this month. According to a release from the Portland Police Department, Tristin Chamberlain was charged with murder in connection to a November 29 shooting in the area of Sherman and Mellen Streets in Portland.
PORTLAND, ME
railfan.com

State Ponders Future of Former Maine Central ‘Lower Road’ Main Line

AUGUSTA, Maine — Stakeholders in central Maine are asking the state to do something with 33 miles of former Maine Central track through the scenic Kennebec Valley. The trackage is owned by the state and was once part of the MEC’s “Lower Road” main line. MEC maintained two main lines connecting Portland and Waterville. Guilford Rail System used both into the late 1980s but then decided to abandon the middle section of the Lower Road in favor of what was called the “Back Road,” which served a number of papermill branches. The state specifically owns the section of track between Brunswick and Augusta.
AUGUSTA, ME
lcnme.com

No Injuries in Wiscasset Fire

Everyone was able to exit safely, including some pet birds, from a suspected furnace fire at 288 Birch Point Road in Wiscasset on the morning of Saturday, Dec. 10. The blaze started in the furnace closet and spread to the roof of the home before firefighters arrived on the scene, according to Wiscasset Fire Department Capt. Steven Smith.
WISCASSET, ME
WPFO

Fire in Gorham results in $1 Million in loss property

GORHAM, Maine (WGME) -- The Gorham Fire Department say a barn caught fire resulting in an estimated $1 Million in loss property. According to authorities, the fire took place at a 156 Barstow Road, at approximately 6:30 a.m. on Saturday. Authorities say there were no injuries to any civilians or...
GORHAM, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Grease fire shuts down Portland café

PORTLAND, Maine — A cafe in Portland was forced to close Sunday afternoon after a fire started in the kitchen. Portland Fire Department Chief John Hendricks told NEWS CENTER Maine, the department got a call from Rose Foods on Forest Avenue around 3:08 p.m. that employees were trying to put out a fire in the kitchen,
PORTLAND, ME
boothbayregister.com

Boothbay Harbor Police make 2 arrests

Boothbay Harbor Police Department made two arrests between Nov. 3 and Dec. 5. On Nov. 14, officer Doug Snyder arrested Jacob Kaler, 43, of Boothbay Harbor for violating condition of release and operating while license suspended. On Dec. 1, officer Jenn Gosselin arrested Norma Weeks, 65, of Boothbay for illegal...
BOOTHBAY HARBOR, ME
97.5 WOKQ

4 Maine Maritime Academy Students Killed in Crash

Four Maine Maritime Academy died in a one-vehicle crash early Saturday morning including one from York County. A 2013 Range Rover with seven people driving south on Shore Road (Route 166) in Castine went off the road, struck a tree and burst into flames around 2:05 a.m., according to Maine State Police spokeswoman Shannon Moss.
CASTINE, ME
WCVB

Two college students from Massachusetts killed in fiery Maine crash

CASTINE, Maine — Four college students from Massachusetts were in a Range Rover that crashed into a tree and burst into flames in Maine early Saturday morning. Only two survived. According to Maine State Police, seven students from Maine Maritime Academy were in the vehicle when it veered off...
CASTINE, ME
Q97.9

Why Is There a Random Statue of a Huge Hammer in Lewiston, Maine?

Has anyone been driving down Pine Street in Lewiston and noticed this humungous, larger-than-life hammer statue? Talk about random and rare but you can always count on Lewiston for being interesting!. This photo was originally posted by Kayla Banton in the Lewiston Rocks Facebook Group. The comments are pretty hilarious...
LEWISTON, ME
truecountry935.com

Two Indicted in Lewiston Murder

Barry Zollarcoffer of Lewiston and Andrew Stallings of Rumford have been indicted for murder in connection with the death of 37-year-old Nicholas Blake at 70 River Street in Lewiston last October.
LEWISTON, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Decades-long search for Kimberly Moreau continues

MEXICO, Maine — More than 36 years after she first went missing, the town of Mexico, Maine, is still looking for answers, and actively searching for Kimberly Moreau. Moreau was 17 when she was reported missing in 1986, and officials with the Maine State Police said it has remained an active investigation ever since. More activity continued this week, as MSP Major Crimes detectives followed up on a tip in Mexico.
MEXICO, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Athens man, 33, dies at Somerset County Jail

MADISON, Maine — Police are investigating after a resident was reported dead at the Somerset County Jail in Madison on Monday. According to Assistant Jail Administrator Capt. Michael Pike, Readington-Fairview EMS responded to a call shortly before 8 a.m. Virgil White, 33, of Athens was pronounced dead at the...
MADISON, ME
B98.5

Maine Woman Found Guilty Of Speeding For Going 45 In A 45 Zone

Yes! As strange as it sounds, a woman was once found guilty of speeding for going 45 miles per hour in a 45 mile per hour zone. According to the December 7th, 1953 issue of the Daily Kennebec Journal, the woman had been involved in a November crash in a 45 mile per hour zone on Augusta's North Belfast Avenue.
AUGUSTA, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Man dead after driving off road in Canaan

CANAAN, Maine — A man from Hartland died Friday after the vehicle he was driving went off Route 23 in Canaan. It happened around 4:30 p.m., Somerset County Chief Sheriff's Deputy Michael Mitchell told NEWS CENTER Maine. Mitchell said the 59-year-old man drove off the left side of the...
CANAAN, ME

