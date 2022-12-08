ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morgan City, LA

Comments / 0

Related
stmarynow.com

Police: Man arrested for possessing 4 drugs; Berwick meters have a bad week

Morgan City police made a pair of drug-related arrests over the weekend, one of which involved possession of four kinds drugs. Utility meters took a beating in Berwick in a pair of cases that resulted in arrests. And in Pierre Part, a school zone violation turned into an aggravated battery arrest involving a weapon. Morgan City police arrested the woman on an Assumption warrant.
MORGAN CITY, LA
stmarynow.com

Bernice Street Christmas

The Grinch might have stolen Christmas, but on Saturday, he cut the ribbon to open the annual Christmas celebration on Morgan City's Bernice Street. As always, neighborhood residents had brilliantly light decorations. This year there was also a snow machine in addition to visits with Santa, hot chocolate and popcorn. Among those present for the ribbon-cutting were Chamber President Beth Chiasson, City Councilman Lou Tamporello, Santa and the Abominable Snowman.
MORGAN CITY, LA
WAFB

BRPD: Person killed, another injured in north Baton Rouge shooting

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one person dead on Clayton Drive and another injured elsewhere in the same neighborhood, officials say. The shooting reportedly happened around 10:45 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 13. Police said they are investigating two scenes...
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

1 person killed, 1 injured after car hits them on Florida Boulevard, Baton Rouge police say

One pedestrian was killed and another injured after a vehicle struck them Tuesday afternoon as they walked along Florida Boulevard, Baton Rouge police say. Baton Rouge Police Department spokesman Sgt. L'jean McKneely said a preliminary review of the incident found that it happened shortly before 2 p.m. as the two pedestrians were walking on the road's shoulder near Little John Drive.
BATON ROUGE, LA
stmarynow.com

One dead after Monday courtroom violence in Franklin

FRANKLIN -- One person died Monday morning in a what the St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office called a shooing in a Parish Courthouse courtroom. Little is yet known about the incident. Louisiana State Police have been called in to investigate, a routine step in officer-involved incidents, and witnesses were being interviewed in the courthouse by 11 a.m., a little more than two hours after the incident. The courthouse was under lockdown at noontime Monday.
FRANKLIN, LA
WAFB

CRIME STOPPERS: BRPD attempting to identify ‘sticky bandits’

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is attempting to identify two suspects accused of stealing money orders. According to BRPD, the suspects used a string with sticky substance to steal money orders that were deposited through a drop slip at Oak Lane Apartments on Monday, Dec. 5.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Arrest made following deadly shooting at Mead Road apartments

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Detectives with the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office (EBRSO) say a suspect linked to a fatal November shootout at a Mead Road apartment complex has been arrested. According to an official report, 32-year-old Travis Darnell Foster was apprehended and booked into East Baton...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

License plate reader helps nab hit-and-run suspect in EBR Parish

CENTRAL, La. (BRPROUD) – The Central Police Department responded to a two-vehicle crash on Wednesday, December 7. The crash took place around 3 p.m. on Greenwell Springs Rd. and it involved a Chevy Impala and Toyota Highlander. CPD said that a male driver in the Chevy Impala rear-ended the...
CENTRAL, LA
houmatimes.com

Pedestrian Killed in Lafourche Parish Crash

On December 11, 2022, shortly before 10:00 p.m., Louisiana State Police Troop C was notified of a single-vehicle fatal crash involving a pedestrian on Louisiana Highway 308 near Sugar Mill Road. The crash claimed the life of 32-year-old female Devonni Boudreaux of Lockport. The preliminary investigation revealed Boudreaux was lying...
LAFOURCHE PARISH, LA
WAFB

BRPD: 1 killed in shooting on Edwin Street

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting that happened on the afternoon of Saturday, Dec. 10. According to police, the victim, Deandre Duncan, 37, was found shot to death on Edwin Street near Whitfield Street. Duncan was found around 5:50 p.m. and...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Man arrested for allegedly trying to set former boss’ truck on fire, officials say

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Officials arrested a man Monday morning, Dec. 12, after he allegedly tried to set his former boss’ truck on fire three months prior. According to the Baton Rouge Fire Department, investigators charged Jordan Alec Koota, 25, with simple arson and simple criminal damage to property for a vehicle fire that occurred on Sept. 12 at the Fiery Crab on Citiplace Ct.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

LSP: 1 killed in crash in Livingston Parish

LIVINGSTON PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Louisiana State Police are investigating a crash that left one person dead on the morning of Monday, Dec. 12. Troopers said the crash happened around 8:30 a.m. in Livingston Parish and claimed the life of Mark Randall Crayton Jr., 34, of Holden. According to Louisiana...
LIVINGSTON PARISH, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy