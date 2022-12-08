Read full article on original website
stmarynow.com
Police: Man arrested for possessing 4 drugs; Berwick meters have a bad week
Morgan City police made a pair of drug-related arrests over the weekend, one of which involved possession of four kinds drugs. Utility meters took a beating in Berwick in a pair of cases that resulted in arrests. And in Pierre Part, a school zone violation turned into an aggravated battery arrest involving a weapon. Morgan City police arrested the woman on an Assumption warrant.
stmarynow.com
Bernice Street Christmas
The Grinch might have stolen Christmas, but on Saturday, he cut the ribbon to open the annual Christmas celebration on Morgan City's Bernice Street. As always, neighborhood residents had brilliantly light decorations. This year there was also a snow machine in addition to visits with Santa, hot chocolate and popcorn. Among those present for the ribbon-cutting were Chamber President Beth Chiasson, City Councilman Lou Tamporello, Santa and the Abominable Snowman.
wbrz.com
One dead, another hurt after reported gunfire near Plank Road Tuesday morning
BATON ROUGE - Authorities are investigating gunfire that left at least one person dead and another hurt late Tuesday morning. Shots were fired shortly after 10 a.m. on Dayton Street, near Plank Road, leaving one person dead. A second person was reportedly found shot in the area of Clayton Street, just off N Foster Drive.
BRPD: Person killed, another injured in north Baton Rouge shooting
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one person dead on Clayton Drive and another injured elsewhere in the same neighborhood, officials say. The shooting reportedly happened around 10:45 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 13. Police said they are investigating two scenes...
brproud.com
$50K bond set for Baton Rouge woman accused of speeding in school zone
PIERRE PART, La. (BRPROUD) – A Baton Rouge woman remains behind bars on a $50,000 bond after a recent incident in a school zone. Linda Jean Blanton, 58, of Baton Rouge, allegedly did not comply with a request made by a P.O.S.T. Certified School Resource Officer on Wednesday, December 7.
theadvocate.com
1 person killed, 1 injured after car hits them on Florida Boulevard, Baton Rouge police say
One pedestrian was killed and another injured after a vehicle struck them Tuesday afternoon as they walked along Florida Boulevard, Baton Rouge police say. Baton Rouge Police Department spokesman Sgt. L'jean McKneely said a preliminary review of the incident found that it happened shortly before 2 p.m. as the two pedestrians were walking on the road's shoulder near Little John Drive.
stmarynow.com
One dead after Monday courtroom violence in Franklin
FRANKLIN -- One person died Monday morning in a what the St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office called a shooing in a Parish Courthouse courtroom. Little is yet known about the incident. Louisiana State Police have been called in to investigate, a routine step in officer-involved incidents, and witnesses were being interviewed in the courthouse by 11 a.m., a little more than two hours after the incident. The courthouse was under lockdown at noontime Monday.
CRIME STOPPERS: BRPD attempting to identify ‘sticky bandits’
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is attempting to identify two suspects accused of stealing money orders. According to BRPD, the suspects used a string with sticky substance to steal money orders that were deposited through a drop slip at Oak Lane Apartments on Monday, Dec. 5.
New Iberia Police investigating gun on campus at New Iberia Senior High School
The New Iberia Police Department (NIPD) is investigating a gun on campus at New Iberia Senior High School.
lafourchegazette.com
Lafourche Booking Log - December 12, 2022
The following suspects were arrested in Lafourche Parish on December 12, 2022.
brproud.com
Arrest made following deadly shooting at Mead Road apartments
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Detectives with the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office (EBRSO) say a suspect linked to a fatal November shootout at a Mead Road apartment complex has been arrested. According to an official report, 32-year-old Travis Darnell Foster was apprehended and booked into East Baton...
brproud.com
Former Fiery Crab employee accused of putting Molotov cocktail under manager’s truck in September arrested
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — A man accused of starting a fire under the truck of his former manager at a Baton Rouge restaurant in September was arrested on charges of simple arson and simple criminal damage to property. The Baton Rouge Fire Department (BRFD) said investigators were called...
Sandbag information in anticipation of severe weather
Here's what we know about sandbags available across Acadiana as governments look toward forecasted severe weather
brproud.com
License plate reader helps nab hit-and-run suspect in EBR Parish
CENTRAL, La. (BRPROUD) – The Central Police Department responded to a two-vehicle crash on Wednesday, December 7. The crash took place around 3 p.m. on Greenwell Springs Rd. and it involved a Chevy Impala and Toyota Highlander. CPD said that a male driver in the Chevy Impala rear-ended the...
wbrz.com
Woman found uninjured in car riddled with bullet holes near Mid City South early Monday morning
BATON ROUGE - A woman was found in a car filled with bullet holes on Jefferson Highway early Monday morning. Officials said the woman was in a car near Jefferson Highway at Audubon Avenue. The car reportedly had bullet holes in the doors and its tires were flat. Officials also...
brproud.com
Man killed in Baton Rouge neighborhood Saturday, police investigating
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting that occurred Saturday evening. Police responded to a shooting in the 8800 block of Edwin Street around 5:50 p.m. and found Deandre Duncan, 37, who had been shot. The police say Duncan died at the scene.
houmatimes.com
Pedestrian Killed in Lafourche Parish Crash
On December 11, 2022, shortly before 10:00 p.m., Louisiana State Police Troop C was notified of a single-vehicle fatal crash involving a pedestrian on Louisiana Highway 308 near Sugar Mill Road. The crash claimed the life of 32-year-old female Devonni Boudreaux of Lockport. The preliminary investigation revealed Boudreaux was lying...
BRPD: 1 killed in shooting on Edwin Street
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting that happened on the afternoon of Saturday, Dec. 10. According to police, the victim, Deandre Duncan, 37, was found shot to death on Edwin Street near Whitfield Street. Duncan was found around 5:50 p.m. and...
Man arrested for allegedly trying to set former boss’ truck on fire, officials say
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Officials arrested a man Monday morning, Dec. 12, after he allegedly tried to set his former boss’ truck on fire three months prior. According to the Baton Rouge Fire Department, investigators charged Jordan Alec Koota, 25, with simple arson and simple criminal damage to property for a vehicle fire that occurred on Sept. 12 at the Fiery Crab on Citiplace Ct.
LSP: 1 killed in crash in Livingston Parish
LIVINGSTON PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Louisiana State Police are investigating a crash that left one person dead on the morning of Monday, Dec. 12. Troopers said the crash happened around 8:30 a.m. in Livingston Parish and claimed the life of Mark Randall Crayton Jr., 34, of Holden. According to Louisiana...
