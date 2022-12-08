Read full article on original website
Mary Hill
5d ago
Sorry NOT Sorry Rick but the embarrassment that your causing ur wife our commonwealth Prosecutors Judges, Mayor, his family is just absolute disgusting and down right evil and thats to say the lease ! If he will do this WHAT WILL HE NOT DO ?
Liberal Fact Checker
5d ago
Hell with a suspension, he needs to be disbarred. I can not believe he won reelection. However, from what I hear is challenger was a terrible option.....
Isaac Wilford
5d ago
I new it was coming one day for him I was all ways told just sit back and wait what goes around comes back around just in a matter of time
Related
coloradopolitics.com
State Supreme Court finds no problem with judge terminating parental rights as father struggled to log in
Colorado's Supreme Court on Monday did not fault a Jefferson County judge for refusing to postpone a hearing in which she terminated a father's parental rights, even as the man was unsuccessfully trying to connect to the proceedings virtually. The justices noted that Colorado law permits judges to end the...
wdrb.com
Kentucky attorney general urges FCC to reduce unwanted texts from fraudulent numbers
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron is calling on the Federal Communications Commission to crack down on unwanted text messages from fraudulent numbers. Cameron joined a bipartisan coalition of 51 attorneys general Monday in asking the FCC to take additional steps to stop scammers. "As we work...
Lawsuit: Governor threatened retaliation for records request
SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — A former state senator says he was threatened by New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham through an emissary with “escalating consequences” if he did not withdraw a request by his law firm for public records concerning the administration’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a lawsuit filed this week.
clarksvillenow.com
Last of Gangster Disciples sentenced in decade long case spanning Clarksville area
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – The final six defendants in a RICO conspiracy operating out of Clarksville were sentenced last week in U.S. District Court, according to a release from U.S. Attorney Mark H. Wildasin for the Middle District of Tennessee. This multi-year investigation resulted in federal charges against...
Wendell Lynch takes stock of Hopkinsville’s shift in supporting a Black mayor
Not quite three years ago, when Wendell Lynch recited the oath of office to become Hopkinsville’s interim mayor, a few hundred family members, friends and city officials were present for the ceremony at the Memorial Building. Lynch, who was city council’s unanimous choice for interim mayor after Carter Hendricks...
wnky.com
Amid misinformation, BGPD, WCSO, local leaders release messages about Emmett Till protests
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – The Bowling Green Police Department has released a message clarifying information surrounding Carolyn Bryant Donham and the death of Emmett Till. After some messages shared to social media included false information, BGPD chief of police Michael Delaney, along with Warren County Sheriff’s Office sheriff Brett Hightower and Bowling Green chapter of the NAACP president Ryan Dearbone, provided a response about the recent protests and the case involved.
whvoradio.com
PADD Closes Calendar Year With Christmas Luncheon, Legislative Updates
For the first time since 2019, noted dignitaries and local authorities were able to enjoy strong fellowship and a Christmas meal — when on Monday the Pennyrile Area Development District convened for its year-end review at Pennyrile Forest State Park in Dawson Springs. A global pandemic and a natural...
WBKO
Sen. Rand Paul reacts to threat against him, area schools, Sen. Mitch McConnell
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Many parents of students from Bowling Green Independent Schools and Warren County Public Schools were angered by the decision of school officials to not cancel school yesterday amidst a shooting threat. However, Sen. Rand Paul, who was also targeted in the threat, said it is...
Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear’s Medical Marijuana Order Enters Uncharted Territory
The executive order, which automatically pardons Kentuckians buying pot outside of the Commonwealth for documented medical needs, soon goes into effect, but basic details remain unclear.
wkdzradio.com
Cadiz Police Department Hires New Officer
The Cadiz Police Department has added an officer to its force with nearly 20 years of law enforcement experience. Robert Harris was sworn in Tuesday morning by Mayor Todd King after it was confirmed by an oath that Harris had never fought in a duel or served as a second in a duel.
Former Kentucky correctional officer charged with rape
A former Kentucky correctional officer has been accused of rape.
whvoradio.com
Mayor Lynch Honored Sunday
The MC pointed out it was a roast, but that didn’t stop a few presenters from delivering some friendly jabs at the Hopkinsville Mayor’s Farewell reception. Family, friends, and community members packed a room at the Bruce Convention Center to wish Mayor Wendell Lynch a happy retirement. Christian...
Kentucky authorities investigating death threats to children, Rand Paul, Mitch McConnell: 'You can't stop me'
Kentucky authorities are investigating a threat made to school children in Allen and Warren counties, as well as to Minority Leader Mitch McConnell and Sen. Rand Paul.
Kentucky man will spend life in prison for shooting at police during kidnapping
Ky. man who shot officer sentenced to life in federal prison. A Kentucky man who shot a police officer during a kidnapping has been sentenced to life in federal prison. Jonathan Lee Smithers, 41, was sentenced Monday in federal court in Ashland. Smithers had already entered a guilty plea to attempted murder earlier this year in state court.
whvoradio.com
New Livestock Pavilion Coming To Western Kentucky State Fair
A new livestock barn for the Western Kentucky State Fair in Hopkinsville is in the plans with a grant from the Kentucky Department of Agriculture to help make the barn a reality. The Kentucky Department of Agriculture award a $100,000 grant to the Western Kentucky State Fair this week. The...
q95fm.net
Several DUI And Felony Arrests Made
Two Kentucky State Troopers made multiple DUI and felony arrests. White Plains, Ky: On Wednesday, December 7th, 2022, Troopers from Post 2 Madisonville conducted a pre-approved traffic safety checkpoint on Highway 62 at the Muhlenberg and Hopkins County line. During the checkpoint, Maurice Summers (51) of Graham, Kentucky was arrested for DUI and Drug Trafficking. Maurice Summers was lodged in the Hopkins County Jail being charged with DUI, Trafficking Marijuana, Trafficking in a controlled substance 1st degree, 2nd or greater offense (greater than 2 grams of methamphetamine), Trafficking in a controlled substance 1st degree, 1st offense (drug unspecified), and multiple other traffic and misdemeanor drug offenses.
Wave 3
‘Bogus Beggar’ arrested in Eastern Kentucky
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Gary Thompson, also known as ‘The Bogus Beggar’, was arrested Saturday in Eastern Kentucky. According to our sister station, WYMT, officials with the Pikeville Police Department said they received complaints about Thompson earlier in the week in their region. ‘The Bogus Beggar’ is facing...
fox17.com
Clarksville gang members convicted of murders, shootings
CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — After more than a decade of shootings, murders, and assaults, the final six members of the "Gangster Disciples" operating out of Clarksville have been convicted in court, say the U.S. Attorney's office. Their sentencings are the conclusion of a multi-year investigation, which resulted in federal...
More Schools Have Closed in Kentucky This Year Than Rest of U.S. Combined. Why?
This school year, one state has shuttered classrooms due to illness three times as often as the rest of the country combined, new data show. In Kentucky, infection has prompted at least 385 schools across 44 districts to cancel in-person classes for a day or more, accounting for three-quarters of all such disruptions across the […]
WBKO
Warren County man sentenced for murder
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A Warren County man has been sentenced after he was convicted of a murder back in 2020. The Warren Commonwealth’s Attorney confirms Shannon Eugene Ward was sentenced to 35 years in jail for murder, and five years more for wanton endangerment, making his total sentence 40 years in jail.
