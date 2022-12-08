Tanger Outlets National Harbor Offers Special Hours for Final Days of Holiday Shopping

Photo by Tanger Outlets National Harbor

Tanger Outlets National Harbor is offering special extended hours to help with last-minute holiday shopping in the Washington D.C. area. Top brands for gifting – such as Adidas, H&M and Vera Bradley – are stocked up and offering real savings for shoppers checking off wish lists during the final days of the season, including Super Saturday and Christmas Eve. Visitors can also take advantage of special hours on the day after Christmas for even more savings.

​WHEN:

​Saturday, Dec. 17 ​ 10 a.m. – 9 p.m.

​Sunday, Dec. 18 ​ 10 a.m. – 7 p.m. ​

​Monday, Dec. 19 ​ 10 a.m. – 9 p.m.

​Tuesday, Dec. 20 ​ 10 a.m. – 9 p.m.

​Wednesday, Dec. 21 ​ 10 a.m. – 9 p.m.

​Thursday, Dec. 22 ​ 10 a.m. – 9 p.m.

​Friday, Dec. 23 ​ ​ 10 a.m. – 9 p.m.

​Christmas Eve, Dec. 24 ​ ​ 8 a.m.– 6 p.m.

​Christmas Day, Dec. 25 ​ CLOSED

​Monday, Dec. 26 ​ 10 a.m. – 9 p.m.

WHERE:

​Tanger Outlets National Harbor ​

​6800 Oxon Hill Road

​National Harbor, MD 20745

MEDIA ACCESS:

​Tanger Outlets National Harbor is available to host media onsite, including live shots, as shoppers check off last minute gifting needs. Please contact Caroline Day at678.699.9885 in advance to coordinate easy access and arrival details.

To learn more about holiday plans at Tanger Outlets National Harbor, visit tangeroutlets.com/nationalharbor—and connect on Facebook and Instagram.