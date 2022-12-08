Read full article on original website
Martha's Vineyard Times
Fifth town approves amended Housing Bank legislation
At its Monday meeting, the Edgartown select board voted in favor of sending the recently amended Martha’s Vineyard Housing Bank Act to the state legislature for consideration. At their last meeting, the Housing Bank Review Committee, charged with reviewing and modifying the Housing Bank legislation, agreed on a few...
Martha's Vineyard Times
Ogden joins MA Sheriff’s Association leadership
Dukes County Sheriff Robert Ogden was elected on Thursday, Dec. 8, to serve as the new associate vice president of the Massachusetts Sheriff’s Association, according to a Facebook post by the Dukes County Sheriff’s Office. “I’m really excited and honored,” Ogden told The Times. He was elected by...
Martha's Vineyard Times
Chappy Ferry rate hike approved
The request by ferry co-owner Peter Wells to increase Chappy Ferry rates by 15 percent was approved in a unanimous vote Monday by the Edgartown select board. With nearly 90 participants at Monday’s public hearing, held via Zoom, the select board heard from proponents of those opposed to the requested hike, after a brief presentation by Wells regarding the reasoning behind the proposed fare hike, which was included in the public hearing notice issued by the Edgartown select board. A vehicle trip, for example, will go from $13 to $15 roundtrip.
Martha's Vineyard Times
Dukes County ballot certification delayed
Martha’s Vineyard and Gosnold voters will need to wait a bit longer for their ballots to be certified, according to Dukes County Clerk George Davis. After the state elections, Davis told The Times once the ballots were tallied by the town clerks, register of probate Daphne DeVries and a judge from Probate and Family Court would join him as the Dukes County board of examiners to certify the votes. These ballots would then be sent to the Secretary of the Commonwealth’s office for another round of certification.
Martha's Vineyard Times
Select board should have someone look at books
This letter was originally sent to the Edgartown select board. This is written to request that the Edgartown select board utilize the services of a competent financial expert as part of its ratemaking review for the Chappaquiddick Ferry. The August 7, 2020, opinion from attorney Jeffrey Swopes to attorney Ronald...
Martha's Vineyard Times
Defendant gets ‘an early Christmas present’
An operating under the influence (OUI) of alcohol case and related charges against a Tisbury man were dropped in Edgartown District Court Monday morning after prosecutors for the Cape and Islands District Attorney Michael O’Keefe’s office declined to prosecute the case any further. The charges stem from a...
Martha's Vineyard Times
Tisbury made a deal
Many people will be surprised and dismayed to learn that a local official in Tisbury has unilaterally determined to convert the Katharine Cornell Theater to the exclusive use of his office. What was supposed to be a temporary, emergency occupation during the pandemic is now lapsing into a permanent takeover — without any public notice, public hearing, or review. Surely the select board has something to say on behalf of the public they represent? “No comment,” said one; “no comment,” said another, negligently deferring to the town administrator, the official behind the scheme. And so a space that was dedicated to the use of the public for the enjoyment of the arts is now to be dedicated to office space for paper pushers.
Martha's Vineyard Times
Court report: Dec. 5 to Dec. 12
Shane A. Harthcock, Oak Bluffs; 41, in possession of Class B drug, assault and battery, disorderly conduct: continued to pretrial hearing. Jordan Coyle, Edgartown; 19, vandalizing property, breaking and entering during daytime for felony and placing person in fear, trespassing, carrying a dangerous weapon: with further conditions to stay away from and no contact with alleged victim.
Martha's Vineyard Times
Cribbage results
The Vineyard Cribbage Club met on Wednesday at 6 pm to play our favorite game. First, Roy Scheffer with an impressive 15/6 card (Grand Slam!) +163 card. Four people had 24-point hands, and there were a total of seven skunks (a game won by more than 31 points). We all enjoyed the laughs!
Martha's Vineyard Times
Tisbury School breaks ground ceremonially
School, town, and construction officials gathered at the Tisbury School Saturday morning for a groundbreaking ceremony for a $82 million renovation and addition project that Tisbury voters approved in two separate town meetings. Ahead of the shovel ceremony, a gathering was held under a tent amidst the modular classrooms that will be used for the duration of the project. Numerous officials signed a poster board-mounted rendering of the school, including former Tisbury select board member Larry Gomez and town administrator Jay Grande.
Martha's Vineyard Times
Christmas comes to Cape Cod
“A Cape Cod Christmas” brings a brief bit of holiday cheer to the M.V. Film Center on Sunday, Dec. 18. It’s a cinematic romance filmed in Falmouth and Woods Hole, and writer and director John Stimson, who summers in Falmouth, will be present for Q and A after the screening. The Stimson family’s house provided inspiration for the story.
Martha's Vineyard Times
Shopping local
Stop by the Chilmark Community Center for the Chilmark Holiday Flea Market. Hot lunches, homemade goods, holiday gifts, local Island vendors, collectibles, fresh greens and centerpieces, baked goods, and treasure tables. These holiday gifts are brought to you by many of your favorite Chilmark Flea vendors. Saturday, Dec. 17, from 10 am to 4 pm, and hosted by the Chilmark Community Church. If you don’t have a car, take advantage of free Island transport using the VTA bus.
Martha's Vineyard Times
Edgartown: Looking at lights, and Paint Pour Parties
I realized this weekend, as I wandered around the Edgartown School Craft Fair and watched the Christmas parade, that I am lacking holiday cheer this year. 2022 has been a tough year, and I’m really just ready to see it go. Amelia and I did buy a tree, and I set it up today. It now awaits lights and decorations in the corner of our living room. I’ve hung a wreath, but still need to put lights up on the porch. And I went to the Rise holiday dance show this afternoon, but I’m still lagging behind where I usually am by this time, I think. I do love the holiday season, so I’ll just keep pushing, trying to capture that magical feeling. Hoping that when my boy arrives on leave that I’ll feel more complete. Maybe I’ll drive around and look at lights while listening to holiday music. Just know that if you aren’t feeling it so much this year, you aren’t alone. Holidays can be a difficult time for many. You’re in good company.
Martha's Vineyard Times
College student from Aquinnah killed in crash
Riley Ignacio-Cameron, 20, of Aquinnah was one of four students at Maine Maritime Academy killed in an early morning crash Saturday in Castine, Maine — the coastal town where the college is located. According to a press release issued by Maine State Police, the crash occurred at 2:07 am...
Martha's Vineyard Times
Real Estate Transactions: Dec. 5 to Dec. 9
Dec. 6, Timothy J. Kane, trustee of David J. Kane Revocable Trust, sold 2 Beechwood Way to Beechwood Properties LLC for $975,000. Dec. 6, Timothy J. Kane, trustee of Clare M. Kane Revocable Trust, sold 4 Beechwood Way to Kane Farmhouse LLC for $1,325,000. Dec. 6, Walter Verdick sold 7...
Martha's Vineyard Times
Chilmark: Menemsha is festively decorated, and Katie Carroll is busy preparing gifts
When one of us suffers a tragedy, we pull together. To the wide circle of family and friends mourning the death of Riley Ignacio-Cameron, a 20-year-old resident of Aquinnah, and student at Maine Maritime Academy, in a car accident this past weekend; I stand by, holding you in the light and wishing I could lift you from the pain.
Martha's Vineyard Times
Oak Bluffs: Fundraiser for Sofia Hart, and holiday bazaar at the P.A. Club
“Life is what happens to you while you’re busy making other plans.” –John Lennon. That quote from John Lennon seems to ring especially true around this time of year. We all get so busy with planning, list-making, and trying to get so much done that it’s easy to forget why we are doing it all in the first place! When John Lennon was killed outside his home on Dec. 8, 1980, his son Sean was 5 — the same age as my son. Now, I had loved the Beatles, and John was my favorite. But when he was murdered, all I could think about was that little boy, suddenly losing his father. Especially in such a horrible way, right before Christmas, and with all the media attention. I talked to my son about it, and he drew a picture for Sean Lennon, which we sent in a card to Yoko and Sean. Unbelievably, we received a warm thank-you note, and for several years after we received a Christmas card from them each year. I guess it doesn’t matter who you are — it’s the human connections we make that matter.
Martha's Vineyard Times
Western Mass. takeover at the Ritz
The Island welcomes Prune, Sun Parade, Ruby Lou, and Lucy, some great bands out of Western Massachusetts, this weekend. The fun starts at 8 pm on Saturday, Dec. 17, at the Ritz in Oak Bluffs. Island native Salvadore McNamara, drummer for Prune, helped pull the event together, and will be introducing some of his fellow musicians to Martha’s Vineyard for the first time this coming weekend.
Martha's Vineyard Times
Hospital wins women’s choice awards
Martha’s Vineyard Hospital was awarded two 2023 Women’s Choice Awards Thursday, including a national rank of 70 of 837 small hospitals in patient satisfaction, according to a press release. The hospital was honored among “America’s 100 Best Hospitals for Patient Experience” and garnered an additional award for obstetrics,...
Martha's Vineyard Times
Stage an uprising
“Hell’s bells!” screams an irate Katharine Cornell. “Behold! My sacred space is an utter disgrace. It’s cluttered with computers and tables and files, deposited by unthinking bureaucratic crocodiles!. “I may be outside and six feet underground, but I won’t take this outrage lying down. I’ve come...
