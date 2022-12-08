“Life is what happens to you while you’re busy making other plans.” –John Lennon. That quote from John Lennon seems to ring especially true around this time of year. We all get so busy with planning, list-making, and trying to get so much done that it’s easy to forget why we are doing it all in the first place! When John Lennon was killed outside his home on Dec. 8, 1980, his son Sean was 5 — the same age as my son. Now, I had loved the Beatles, and John was my favorite. But when he was murdered, all I could think about was that little boy, suddenly losing his father. Especially in such a horrible way, right before Christmas, and with all the media attention. I talked to my son about it, and he drew a picture for Sean Lennon, which we sent in a card to Yoko and Sean. Unbelievably, we received a warm thank-you note, and for several years after we received a Christmas card from them each year. I guess it doesn’t matter who you are — it’s the human connections we make that matter.

OAK BLUFFS, MA ・ 13 HOURS AGO