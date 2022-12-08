The OATS Transit Board of Directors held its annual meeting in Columbia on November 29. The following individuals were elected as officers for 2023-2024:. OATS Transit has been governed by a volunteer board of directors since the company began in 1971. At the November 29th meeting, the Board reviewed the annual report which showed during the fiscal year 2022 OATS buses traveled 11.2 million miles and provided over 956,492 trips. OATS Transit provided specialized transportation for employment, medical, essential shopping, business errands, education, and nutrition in 87 Missouri counties.

COLUMBIA, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO