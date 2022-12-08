Read full article on original website
NBC Bay Area
Five SF COVID Shelter Residents Paid $1,000 Apiece for Spots, Documents Show
San Francisco officials are demanding that a COVID-19 homeless shelter in Hunters Point reimburse the five residents investigators say were forced to pay $1,000 each for what were supposed to be rent-free spots on the site, according to documents reviewed by NBC Bay Area. The shelter site was hastily created,...
NBC Bay Area
COVID Cases Rise: Will Mask Mandates Return?
COVID cases are skyrocketing in Bay Area wastewater. The flu is also making a comeback. As those cases rise, some people may wonder this: are mandatory mask requirements inevitable?. Health experts admit the country is embarking on something we’ve never seen before, a triple threat of viruses, which is made...
NBC Bay Area
San Jose, Santa Clara County Leaders Announce Historic Housing Deal
Santa Clara County and the city of San Jose announced a historic housing agreement for a project in North San Jose. The deal connected to the Summerhill Housing Project on Baypointe Drive in San Jose opens doors to thousands of housing units as well as construction and infrastructure jobs, according to a news release.
NBC Bay Area
BART Reports Major Delays, Trains Removed on Antioch Line
BART is reporting major delays Tuesday morning on its Antioch line because of an equipment problem on the track near Pleasant Hill. A BART spokesperson said around 6:30 a.m. that the equipment problem is affecting trains in both directions on the Antioch line, and that trains have been removed from service as a result.
NBC Bay Area
Triple Threat: Bay Area Residents Trying to Differentiate COVID, Flu and RSV
The numbers are clear as cases of COVID, Flu, and RSV all surging. Now, growing number of people around the Bay are dealing with a kind of COVID confusion. For people like Kate Koehneke of San Francisco, she is trying to figure out if she has COVID or the flu and added that it has been a frustrating process for her.
NBC Bay Area
What Do Supervised Injection Sites Look Like, How Do They Work?
On Tuesday, San Francisco lawmakers unveiled plans to "fast track" the opening of supervised injection centers, where individuals can openly use illegal drugs under the care of trained professionals. "It's a continuum of care to treat this epidemic illness in society," Supervisor Hillary Ronen told a crowd of supporters along...
NBC Bay Area
Advocates Demand Oakland Bishop Add 100+ Priests to List of Alleged Abusers
Advocates from the Survivors Network of those Abused by Priests gathered Tuesday at the doorstep of the Roman Catholic Diocese of Oakland to unveil a list of East Bay priests they say have been accused of sexual abuse, mostly against children. “We’ve painstakingly gone through all the records we could...
NBC Bay Area
Waffle Company Eggo Fined $85,000 for 2021 Toxic Gas Release
Waffle-maker company Eggo has been fined $85,000 after being convicted of releasing a toxic ammonia from its waffle factory in San Jose, according to the Santa Clara County District Attorney's Office. Eggo was criminally charged with negligently discharging an air contaminant, failing to immediately report the release, providing inadequate training...
NBC Bay Area
Independent Investigation Finds VTA Had No Prior Knowledge, Warning About Yard Shooting
The Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority on Monday held a press conference regarding findings from an independent investigation into the May 26, 2021, mass shooting in the VTA's San Jose rail yard that left nine employees dead. An independent investigator was commissioned to evaluate if "there was anything we could...
NBC Bay Area
Burglars Break Into ‘Curry Up Now' Locations in San Jose, Oakland
A Bay Area restaurant chain was hit by burglars at two locations over the weekend. Managers at "Curry Up Now" said that someone broke into the San Jose restaurant Saturday and the Oakland location Sunday. According to the managers, the thieves smashed windows, broke into cash registers and even cut...
NBC Bay Area
Freeze Warning Issued for North Bay; Freeze Watch for Rest of Bay Area
The National Weather Service issued a freeze warning for Tuesday and Wednesday morning for the North Bay, southern Monterey County and in San Benito County. For the North Bay -- particularly Santa Rosa, Napa and San Rafael areas -- the warning will be in effect overnight and each morning through Sunday.
NBC Bay Area
One-on-One With New Alameda County DA Pamela Price
NBC Bay Area’s Velena Jones sat down for a one-on-one conversation with Alameda County’s new district attorney. Pamela Price talks about her priorities and biggest challenges when she takes office next month. Watch the full interview in the video player above.
NBC Bay Area
Legal Issues Prevent SF From Creating Supervised Injection Sites
For months, the city of San Francisco has been pushing to open so-called supervised injection sites as the controversial Tenderloin Linkage Center closed. However, operators of the proposed new sites said the city's department of public health confirmed those new sites are no longer viable. During a question-and-answer session Tuesday,...
NBC Bay Area
Some Kids Forced to Wait 6-7 Months to See Valley Medical Center Doctor: Internal Email
"It’s not a checkup. If they’re seeing us, there’s a problem," said Dr. Christopher Fink, a pediatric gastroenterologist at Santa Clara Valley Medical Center. He and two other doctors, including Dr. Rachel Ruiz, wrote a letter to hospital leaders on Dec. 8 requesting “an urgent meeting” to talk about the state of the facility’s pediatric gastroenterology department.
NBC Bay Area
Officials Urge Caution for Drivers as Wind, Rain Continue to Impact Bay Area Roads
Conditions were dangerous on Bay Area roads Saturday with wind, rain, and some flooding. Officials are still urging continued caution for drivers throughout the weekend. Many drivers took notice as rain and wind pummeled Bay Area roads. “The wind today it was terrible," said Mohammad Andar of Treasure Island. He...
NBC Bay Area
Residents Concerned Over Multiple Martinez Refinery Incidents
A bigger-than-usual flaring at the Martinez Refinery took place Friday evening and left residents feeling unsettled. The Martinez Refinery company said the flaring was caused by an equipment malfunction, and stated "the flare worked as designed to safely combust excess hydrocarbons efficiently and effectively." "It was kind of scary because...
NBC Bay Area
Woman Dies After Crash South of Downtown San Jose
A woman died in a collision between two vehicles in San Jose on Tuesday morning, police said. The crash was reported at 6:16 a.m. in the area of Pomona and Alma avenues. The woman was taken to a hospital and succumbed to her injuries there, and her name is not yet being released.
NBC Bay Area
Residential Units Damaged by Fire in San Jose
Crews responded to a two-alarm fire in San Jose Monday, officials confirmed. The fire began burning at around 11:50 a.m. on the 4700 block of Hatfield Walkway and was under control less than an hour later. San Jose Fire Department officials said on Twitter one patient was taken to a...
NBC Bay Area
Vallejo to Open Warming Shelter as Overnight Temperatures Drop
An overnight warming shelter will be available in the City of Vallejo this week, from Monday night through Thursday night. The City partnered with the nonprofit organization the Greater Vallejo Recreation District to provide the shelter during colder weather like the cold front forecast to hit the Bay Area this week, City of Vallejo spokesperson Christina Lee said in a press release.
NBC Bay Area
2 Contra Costa County Races Back in the Mix
The recent tie-breaker drawing in Richmond's heated city council race may not be the final chapter as the brother of the losing candidate has requested and paid for a recount. Two Contra Costa County races are now back in the mix as election workers prepare to re-count ballots. Last week,...
