COVID Cases Rise: Will Mask Mandates Return?

COVID cases are skyrocketing in Bay Area wastewater. The flu is also making a comeback. As those cases rise, some people may wonder this: are mandatory mask requirements inevitable?. Health experts admit the country is embarking on something we’ve never seen before, a triple threat of viruses, which is made...
San Jose, Santa Clara County Leaders Announce Historic Housing Deal

Santa Clara County and the city of San Jose announced a historic housing agreement for a project in North San Jose. The deal connected to the Summerhill Housing Project on Baypointe Drive in San Jose opens doors to thousands of housing units as well as construction and infrastructure jobs, according to a news release.
BART Reports Major Delays, Trains Removed on Antioch Line

BART is reporting major delays Tuesday morning on its Antioch line because of an equipment problem on the track near Pleasant Hill. A BART spokesperson said around 6:30 a.m. that the equipment problem is affecting trains in both directions on the Antioch line, and that trains have been removed from service as a result.
What Do Supervised Injection Sites Look Like, How Do They Work?

On Tuesday, San Francisco lawmakers unveiled plans to "fast track" the opening of supervised injection centers, where individuals can openly use illegal drugs under the care of trained professionals. "It's a continuum of care to treat this epidemic illness in society," Supervisor Hillary Ronen told a crowd of supporters along...
Waffle Company Eggo Fined $85,000 for 2021 Toxic Gas Release

Waffle-maker company Eggo has been fined $85,000 after being convicted of releasing a toxic ammonia from its waffle factory in San Jose, according to the Santa Clara County District Attorney's Office. Eggo was criminally charged with negligently discharging an air contaminant, failing to immediately report the release, providing inadequate training...
Burglars Break Into ‘Curry Up Now' Locations in San Jose, Oakland

A Bay Area restaurant chain was hit by burglars at two locations over the weekend. Managers at "Curry Up Now" said that someone broke into the San Jose restaurant Saturday and the Oakland location Sunday. According to the managers, the thieves smashed windows, broke into cash registers and even cut...
One-on-One With New Alameda County DA Pamela Price

NBC Bay Area’s Velena Jones sat down for a one-on-one conversation with Alameda County’s new district attorney. Pamela Price talks about her priorities and biggest challenges when she takes office next month. Watch the full interview in the video player above.
Legal Issues Prevent SF From Creating Supervised Injection Sites

For months, the city of San Francisco has been pushing to open so-called supervised injection sites as the controversial Tenderloin Linkage Center closed. However, operators of the proposed new sites said the city's department of public health confirmed those new sites are no longer viable. During a question-and-answer session Tuesday,...
Some Kids Forced to Wait 6-7 Months to See Valley Medical Center Doctor: Internal Email

"It’s not a checkup. If they’re seeing us, there’s a problem," said Dr. Christopher Fink, a pediatric gastroenterologist at Santa Clara Valley Medical Center. He and two other doctors, including Dr. Rachel Ruiz, wrote a letter to hospital leaders on Dec. 8 requesting “an urgent meeting” to talk about the state of the facility’s pediatric gastroenterology department.
Officials Urge Caution for Drivers as Wind, Rain Continue to Impact Bay Area Roads

Conditions were dangerous on Bay Area roads Saturday with wind, rain, and some flooding. Officials are still urging continued caution for drivers throughout the weekend. Many drivers took notice as rain and wind pummeled Bay Area roads. “The wind today it was terrible," said Mohammad Andar of Treasure Island. He...
Residents Concerned Over Multiple Martinez Refinery Incidents

A bigger-than-usual flaring at the Martinez Refinery took place Friday evening and left residents feeling unsettled. The Martinez Refinery company said the flaring was caused by an equipment malfunction, and stated "the flare worked as designed to safely combust excess hydrocarbons efficiently and effectively." "It was kind of scary because...
Woman Dies After Crash South of Downtown San Jose

A woman died in a collision between two vehicles in San Jose on Tuesday morning, police said. The crash was reported at 6:16 a.m. in the area of Pomona and Alma avenues. The woman was taken to a hospital and succumbed to her injuries there, and her name is not yet being released.
Residential Units Damaged by Fire in San Jose

Crews responded to a two-alarm fire in San Jose Monday, officials confirmed. The fire began burning at around 11:50 a.m. on the 4700 block of Hatfield Walkway and was under control less than an hour later. San Jose Fire Department officials said on Twitter one patient was taken to a...
Vallejo to Open Warming Shelter as Overnight Temperatures Drop

An overnight warming shelter will be available in the City of Vallejo this week, from Monday night through Thursday night. The City partnered with the nonprofit organization the Greater Vallejo Recreation District to provide the shelter during colder weather like the cold front forecast to hit the Bay Area this week, City of Vallejo spokesperson Christina Lee said in a press release.
2 Contra Costa County Races Back in the Mix

The recent tie-breaker drawing in Richmond's heated city council race may not be the final chapter as the brother of the losing candidate has requested and paid for a recount. Two Contra Costa County races are now back in the mix as election workers prepare to re-count ballots. Last week,...
