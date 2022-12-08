Read full article on original website
Major discount retail chain opens another new Washington store locationKristen WaltersLake Stevens, WA
The Last Boeing 747 Rolls Out From the Factory, Ending a 54-Year-Old Legacy of Iconic Jumbo-JetsPrateek DasguptaEverett, WA
They stole this disabled Army Master Sergeant's Medal of Honor plateStephen L DaltonSeattle, WA
4 Great Burger Places in WashingtonAlina AndrasWashington State
How the Seattle Seahawks Make the NFL PlayoffsFlurrySportsSeattle, WA
myeverettnews.com
Tents Are Up Makers Are Out As Wintertide Festival Going Until 8PM In Downtown Everett
Yep, it is raining but hey it is December 10th, you’re in Everett, Washington and used to the rain plus the action is happening under the tents and in the theaters. The Wintertide Festival and Market is underway in downtown Everett at California and Wetmore. You’ll stay dry under the tents and be able to find all kinds of cool hand-crafter gift items. There are also free live performances happening at the Cope Gillette Theater and Santa will be stopping by.
‘Kitty Hall’ adoption event returns to Seattle after hiatus
SEATTLE — Adoptable kittens and cats will take over Seattle City Hall once again for a citywide adoption event known as Kitty Hall. The event, which was on hiatus during the pandemic, is happening as the shelter celebrates its 50th anniversary. Hosted by the Seattle Animal Shelter, the adoption...
Are there any restaurants in Tacoma doing takeout dinners for Christmas?
Anyone have suggestions of restaurants that are doing takeout dinners for Christmas that you finish prepping/ heating at home? Doesn't have to be traditional Christmas fare and prefer pickup before Christmas day. I'd like to try to keep it under $150/$200ish. Thanks!
The Suburban Times
Name Your Price Adoption Weekend at Tacoma Animal Shelter
From Dec. 9 – 11, adopters can choose any adoption fee when adopting an adult dog, adult cat, or critter at the Humane Society for Tacoma & Pierce County. The Humane Society for Tacoma & Pierce County and Best Friends Animal Society are teaming up for a name your price adoption event from Dec. 9 – 11. The collaborative weekend-long event encourages people to open up their homes to adoptable animals by choosing to adopt, not buy, their next pet.
Highly-anticipated new restaurant opening in Washington this week
A highly-anticipated new restaurant is hosting its grand opening this week with fun food giveaways. Read on to learn more. On Monday, December 12, 2022, a highly-anticipated new Mexican restaurant Birrieria Tijuana will open its newest Washington location in Bellingham.
West Seattle couple puts on huge holiday display with thousands of lights
SEATTLE — A couple from West Seattle is pulling out all the stops to spread some holiday cheer with an amazing holiday light display. The “4040 House Holiday Lights” is a stunning spectacle that’s been an entire year in the making. Kent Stroker and Ryan Olson say they simply wanted to spread some joy this year and have more than 44,000 LED lights.
New happy hours, jewelry store, and long-anticipated restaurant open in Bellingham
Your guide to Whatcom County’s latest retail news, such as new restaurant openings, new happy hour menus and discounts.
q13fox.com
Santacon event in downtown Seattle
Santacon 2022 kicks off this weekend in downtown Seattle. The event happens on Saturday, and will pop-up again the following weekend.
roadtirement.com
The Old Spaghetti Factory in Lynnwood Washington
The Old Spaghetti Factory is often referred to as a “family-friendly chain eatery featuring traditional Italian entrees amid turn-of-the-century decor.” The one in Alderwood Mall in Lynwood, Washington remains true to that description. We dined there with our daughter, son-in-law and grandson tonight. The decor is immediately impressive...
roadtirement.com
Fresa Mexican Kitchen and Tequila Bar
Our daughter suggested a great Mexican restaurant for our supper last night. Sher and I went with her and our grandson and met our son-in-law at the Fresa Mexican Kitchen and Tequila Bar in Everett, Washington. She said that they had just happened on this place and were glad they tried it.
This Is Washington's Best Pie Shop
If you're craving a slice of pie, Yelp found the best joint in every state to grab one.
Popular Seattle Bakery Reopening Downtown Location: Here's When
The bakery chain shut down its downtown location earlier this year due to crime concerns.
Here's The Best Pastry Spot In Washington
Yelp found the best place to grab pastries in every state, and one under-the-radar Florida cafe made the list.
This Is Washington's Best Bakery
Taste of Home has the scoop on the most wonderful bakery in every state.
q13fox.com
Puget Sound: Late Fall sunshine returns with very chilly temperatures.
Seattle - A new week brings new weather headlines! Get ready for dry, but very cold conditions coming our way over the next seven days. After warming to 45 on Sunday at the airport we'll dial back the temperatures into the upper 30s to near 40 each day next week. The average for this time of year is now 47.
americanmilitarynews.com
Letters found in a used book reveal Tacoma mom’s heartbreak of son lost at Pearl Harbor
The envelope had yellowed with age. A postmark dated March 12, 1942 reads, “Remember Pearl Harbor”. No one needed to tell its recipient, Lillian Hultgren, to remember Dec. 7, 1941. It was the day her son, Lorentz Hultgren, died along with 428 other men on the USS Oklahoma.
Looking for a place to rent? Beware of this common scam
Similar fraud happens in a tight market and among vacation rentals, police said.
Residents in Maple Valley claim they haven’t gotten mail in days
Maple Valley, WA. - Some residents say they haven’t been able to get their mail for days now. Some are telling KIRO 7 it’s been since the end of November when they received their last package. Many are worried about not getting checks, even medications, in the mail because of this issue.
New Indian restaurant shares holiday drink recipes, menu preview ahead of grand opening
SEATTLE — Mint Progressive Indian is planning a late December opening in downtown Seattle at 1103 1st Ave. Restaurant owners said the restaurant will build upon the "ever-evolving culinary traditions of Indian cuisine." Menu items will include modern dishes inspired by the culinary techniques and distinct flavors of regions...
myedmondsnews.com
I-5 Express Lanes in Seattle closing early each night from Dec. 12-15 and 19-20
Those using the Interstate 5 Express Lanes need to prepare for nightly early closures of those lanes beginning Monday, Dec. 12 at 8 p.m. Contractor crews working for the Washington State Department of Transportation, will close the express lanes early to remove the top portion of a concrete pier located between the express lanes and northbound I-5. A single left lane on northbound I-5 near the on-ramp to westbound State Route 520 will also close from 8 p.m. to 4:30 a.m. each of the working nights.
