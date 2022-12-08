ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Everett, WA

myeverettnews.com

Tents Are Up Makers Are Out As Wintertide Festival Going Until 8PM In Downtown Everett

Yep, it is raining but hey it is December 10th, you’re in Everett, Washington and used to the rain plus the action is happening under the tents and in the theaters. The Wintertide Festival and Market is underway in downtown Everett at California and Wetmore. You’ll stay dry under the tents and be able to find all kinds of cool hand-crafter gift items. There are also free live performances happening at the Cope Gillette Theater and Santa will be stopping by.
EVERETT, WA
The Suburban Times

Name Your Price Adoption Weekend at Tacoma Animal Shelter

From Dec. 9 – 11, adopters can choose any adoption fee when adopting an adult dog, adult cat, or critter at the Humane Society for Tacoma & Pierce County. The Humane Society for Tacoma & Pierce County and Best Friends Animal Society are teaming up for a name your price adoption event from Dec. 9 – 11. The collaborative weekend-long event encourages people to open up their homes to adoptable animals by choosing to adopt, not buy, their next pet.
TACOMA, WA
KING 5

West Seattle couple puts on huge holiday display with thousands of lights

SEATTLE — A couple from West Seattle is pulling out all the stops to spread some holiday cheer with an amazing holiday light display. The “4040 House Holiday Lights” is a stunning spectacle that’s been an entire year in the making. Kent Stroker and Ryan Olson say they simply wanted to spread some joy this year and have more than 44,000 LED lights.
SEATTLE, WA
roadtirement.com

The Old Spaghetti Factory in Lynnwood Washington

The Old Spaghetti Factory is often referred to as a “family-friendly chain eatery featuring traditional Italian entrees amid turn-of-the-century decor.” The one in Alderwood Mall in Lynwood, Washington remains true to that description. We dined there with our daughter, son-in-law and grandson tonight. The decor is immediately impressive...
LYNNWOOD, WA
roadtirement.com

Fresa Mexican Kitchen and Tequila Bar

Our daughter suggested a great Mexican restaurant for our supper last night. Sher and I went with her and our grandson and met our son-in-law at the Fresa Mexican Kitchen and Tequila Bar in Everett, Washington. She said that they had just happened on this place and were glad they tried it.
EVERETT, WA
q13fox.com

Puget Sound: Late Fall sunshine returns with very chilly temperatures.

Seattle - A new week brings new weather headlines! Get ready for dry, but very cold conditions coming our way over the next seven days. After warming to 45 on Sunday at the airport we'll dial back the temperatures into the upper 30s to near 40 each day next week. The average for this time of year is now 47.
SEATTLE, WA
myedmondsnews.com

I-5 Express Lanes in Seattle closing early each night from Dec. 12-15 and 19-20

Those using the Interstate 5 Express Lanes need to prepare for nightly early closures of those lanes beginning Monday, Dec. 12 at 8 p.m. Contractor crews working for the Washington State Department of Transportation, will close the express lanes early to remove the top portion of a concrete pier located between the express lanes and northbound I-5. A single left lane on northbound I-5 near the on-ramp to westbound State Route 520 will also close from 8 p.m. to 4:30 a.m. each of the working nights.
SEATTLE, WA

