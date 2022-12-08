ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

Missourinet

Problems paying for vehicle sales tax? Missouri lawmaker wants state to offer payment plan (LISTEN)

To hear the Show Me Today interview with State Representative Marlene Terry, click below. The sales tax for a new vehicle can cost hundreds of dollars and some Missourians don’t have that kind of money laying around. The cost can lead to some residents driving around with an expired temporary tag because they cannot afford to pay the sales tax.
MISSOURI STATE
The Kansas City Beacon

Initiative petitions let Missouri voters make policy, but some lawmakers say they’re gone too far

Missouri is one of 26 states that uses an initiative petition process. It is also one of many Republican-controlled states where lawmakers are seeking to make it harder for citizens to circumvent their legislature and place a proposed law or constitutional amendment on a statewide ballot. Initiative petitions have been used in Missouri to enact […] The post Initiative petitions let Missouri voters make policy, but some lawmakers say they’re gone too far appeared first on The Beacon.
MISSOURI STATE
ValueWalk

$500 Monthly Stimulus Checks From Missouri Possible

Some low-income families in Missouri could soon get monthly stimulus checks of up to $500. If approved, these stimulus checks are specifically for residents of St. Louis, Missouri. The proposal to send these monthly stimulus checks from Missouri has been approved by the zonal committee, but it still needs to clear several steps before it becomes a law.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Missouri Independent

Lawsuit seeks to toss Missouri law used by AG to sue schools over COVID policies

The issue of how far legislators can go when they change a bill with amendments will be debated again Tuesday afternoon in a Cole County courtroom. Overland, a city in St. Louis County, is asking Circuit Judge Daniel Green to throw out a 2021 law used as a hammer by Attorney General Eric Schmitt in […] The post Lawsuit seeks to toss Missouri law used by AG to sue schools over COVID policies appeared first on Missouri Independent.
MISSOURI STATE
krcgtv.com

Appeals court shoots down Gov. Mike Parson's anti-union actions

NEW BLOOMFIELD — Governor Mike Parson's administration violated the constitution when it stopped withholding union dues from the paychecks of the state's prison guards three years ago, according to the Missouri Court of Appeals, Western District. In what was seen as an attempt to break the union, the move...
MISSOURI STATE
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Mid-Missouri hospitals, pharmacies deal with antibiotic shortage

As flu season continues, representatives from MU Health Care and Boone Hospital said they’re seeing a larger demand for antibiotics. As a result, some local pharmacies are struggling to keep them in stock. Kilgore's Medical Pharmacy is one of three Columbia pharmacies experiencing shortages. The pharmacist in charge at Kilgore’s said for the past month, The post Mid-Missouri hospitals, pharmacies deal with antibiotic shortage appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLUMBIA, MO
kttn.com

Missouri Department of Conservation can connect landowners with funding for practices that benefit grazing forage

The Missouri Department of Conservation can connect farmers and property owners with land management expertise and financial assistance offered by the Natural Resources Conservation Service. MDC is the lead agency for some Regional Conservation Partnership Programs designed to boost grassland habitat and forage, increase natural buffers around crop fields, and improve wildlife habitat.
MISSOURI STATE

