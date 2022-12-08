Read full article on original website
Washingtonian.com
Winery and Brewery Day Trips on the Silver Line
In addition to connecting DMV residents with Dulles Airport (53 minutes from Metro Center on a recent trip), the new Silver Line extension opens up a world of possibilities for those looking to escape the city without having to rent a car or spend hundreds of dollars on rideshares. Notably, some of Northern Virginia’s wineries and breweries are now not much more than a train ride and a quick cab away. Here are a few excursions we tried—and recommend—from new Metro stops on the Silver Line extension:
Washingtonian.com
Exercise Your Brain at DC’s New Optical Illusions Museum
You’re in a spinning tunnel, trying to walk forward on unsteady ground, as ripples of pink and purple surround you. As the vertigo starts to set in, you grab the hand rail beside you, take another step forward, and finally emerge. That’s just one of the psychedelic experiences at the brand-new Museum of Illusions DC, which opened in CityCenterDC (927 H St, NW) on Tuesday and which offers plenty of Instagrammable opportunities.
Washingtonian.com
Weird History: An Anthrax Lab in Chevy Chase DC
Imagine a Chevy Chase DC business and you might think of a low-key eatery or a historic movie theater. What might not come to mind: a bioweapons lab. But that’s precisely what Anton Dilger—an American surgeon born in Virginia who secretly worked for the German government—established in 1915 in his home on a leafy street in upper Northwest.
