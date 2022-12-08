ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

BBC

Nintendo lands Call of Duty in 10-year Microsoft deal

Microsoft has entered into a 10-year agreement to bring Call of Duty to Nintendo consoles, following its plan to acquire the game's publisher. Microsoft wants to buy Activision Blizzard, which also makes Overwatch and Warcraft, for $68.7bn (£56.5bn). The deal would enable Microsoft to stop Call of Duty from...
AFP

US sues to block Microsoft's blockbuster buyout of gaming giant Activision

The US Federal Trade Commission on Thursday sued to block Microsoft's $69 billion buyout of gaming giant Activision Blizzard, maker of the blockbuster "Call of Duty" title, over concerns that it would stifle competition. The move by Washington follows an intervention by the European Union, which opened an in-depth probe into the transaction over its concerns that the deal would see Activision Blizzard's popular games become exclusive to Microsoft, the maker of the Xbox console.
WASHINGTON STATE
morningbrew.com

Microsoft’s deal for Activision Blizzard nears judgment day

If you can remember back to January, Microsoft shook up the gaming world when it agreed to buy Call of Duty-maker Activision Blizzard for $69 billion. If it goes through, it’d be Microsoft’s biggest acquisition and one of the 30 largest deals ever. Key word: if. The FTC...
Washington Examiner

FTC sues Microsoft to stop $68.7 billion acquisition of Call of Duty developer

The Federal Trade Commission filed a lawsuit to stop Microsoft from acquiring the developer of Call of Duty, the most significant attempt yet by the Lina Khan-led agency to hold up tech mergers. The lawsuit was filed on Wednesday to block Microsoft's acquisition of Activision-Blizzard for $68.7 billion. The two...
TheStreet

Activision Stock Slides As FTC Moves to Block $69 Billion Microsoft Takeover

Activision Blizzard (ATVI) - Get Free Report shares moved lower Thursday after the U.S. Federal Communications Commission said it would challenge the 'Call of Duty' maker's planned $69 billion takeover by tech giant Microsoft (MSFT) - Get Free Report. The FTC said the deal, unveiled earlier this year, would "harm...
decrypt.co

FTC Could Curb Microsoft's Metaverse Ambitions with Activision Lawsuit

On Thursday, the Federal Trade Commission announced a lawsuit to block Microsoft from acquiring Activision Blizzard, developers of the Call of Duty and Overwatch franchises. The FTC alleges the deal would give Microsoft an unfair advantage over its competitors in the gaming industry, essentially creating a monopoly. Microsoft announced the...
NBC Philadelphia

Microsoft Buys Near 4% Stake in London Stock Exchange Group as Part of 10-Year Cloud Deal

LONDON — U.S. tech giant Microsoft on Monday announced a 10-year partnership with the London Stock Exchange Group and took a near 4% stake in the U.K. bourse operator. The partnership involves next-generation data and analytics, as well as cloud computing products, according to a statement by the LSEG. It includes a new data infrastructure for the London exchange and analytics and modelling solutions with Microsoft Azure, AI, and Microsoft Teams.
SlashGear

US FTC Will Officially Try To Block Microsoft-Activision Merger

The United States Federal Trade Commission has filed a lawsuit that seeks to undo Microsoft's acquisition of video game publisher Activision Blizzard. According to The Washington Post, the FTC vote to block the deal was split 3-1, with three Democrats in favor and one Republican lawmaker against it. Microsoft acquired Activision Blizzard in a deal valued at $69 billion dollars, at a time when the studio was going through serious management turmoil leading all the way up to CEO Bobby Kotick.
Ars Technica

FTC files suit to stop Microsoft’s $69 billion Activision purchase

The Federal Trade Commission has filed a lawsuit seeking to block the proposed $69 billion merger between Microsoft and Activision Blizzard. By a 3–1 vote, the regulatory commissioners approved the filing of an "administrative complaint" showing they have "reason to believe" antitrust law is being violated and will argue as much in front of an administrative law judge.
NBC Philadelphia

Blizzard Seeks New Partners to Continue Offering World of Warcraft in China

Blizzard Entertainment is in talks with new potential distribution partners about continuing to offer its World of Warcraft game in China. Blizzard is set to discontinue game services in China from January 2023 after failing to renew a 14-year contract with Chinese gaming giant NetEase. The deal, first signed in...
SVG

The FTC Pulls Out The Big Guns To Stop Microsoft's Activision Blizzard Merger

The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) is so determined to squash the Microsoft-Activision Blizzard merger that it is finally pulling out the big guns and taking the deal to court. Microsoft's proposed acquisition of gaming publisher Activision Blizzard — valued at a whopping $68.7 billion — has been one of the...

