Read full article on original website
Related
BBC
Nintendo lands Call of Duty in 10-year Microsoft deal
Microsoft has entered into a 10-year agreement to bring Call of Duty to Nintendo consoles, following its plan to acquire the game's publisher. Microsoft wants to buy Activision Blizzard, which also makes Overwatch and Warcraft, for $68.7bn (£56.5bn). The deal would enable Microsoft to stop Call of Duty from...
US sues to block Microsoft's blockbuster buyout of gaming giant Activision
The US Federal Trade Commission on Thursday sued to block Microsoft's $69 billion buyout of gaming giant Activision Blizzard, maker of the blockbuster "Call of Duty" title, over concerns that it would stifle competition. The move by Washington follows an intervention by the European Union, which opened an in-depth probe into the transaction over its concerns that the deal would see Activision Blizzard's popular games become exclusive to Microsoft, the maker of the Xbox console.
Microsoft's Activision deal faces its biggest obstacle yet in FTC lawsuit
"Microsoft has already shown that it can and will withhold content from its gaming rivals," the FTC says
Activision CEO confident "this deal will close" despite FTC suing Microsoft
The situation only "sounds alarming," according to Bobby Kotick
Microsoft gaming ambitions hobbled as U.S. seeks to block Activision deal
WASHINGTON, Dec 8 (Reuters) - The Biden administration on Thursday moved to block Microsoft's (MSFT.O) $69 billion bid to buy "Call of Duty" maker Activision Blizzard , throwing a stumbling block in front of the tech giant's plans to rapidly expand its portfolio of popular games and catch up to bigger rivals.
morningbrew.com
Microsoft’s deal for Activision Blizzard nears judgment day
If you can remember back to January, Microsoft shook up the gaming world when it agreed to buy Call of Duty-maker Activision Blizzard for $69 billion. If it goes through, it’d be Microsoft’s biggest acquisition and one of the 30 largest deals ever. Key word: if. The FTC...
kalkinemedia.com
UPDATE 4-U.S. seeks to stop Microsoft's $69 bln bid for games maker Activision
WASHINGTON, Dec 8 (Reuters) - The Biden administration filed a complaint on Thursday aimed at blocking tech giant Microsoft's $69 billion bid to buy "Call of Duty" games maker Activision, over concerns the deal would deny rivals access to popular games. Microsoft, which owns the Xbox, said in January 2022...
Washington Examiner
FTC sues Microsoft to stop $68.7 billion acquisition of Call of Duty developer
The Federal Trade Commission filed a lawsuit to stop Microsoft from acquiring the developer of Call of Duty, the most significant attempt yet by the Lina Khan-led agency to hold up tech mergers. The lawsuit was filed on Wednesday to block Microsoft's acquisition of Activision-Blizzard for $68.7 billion. The two...
Activision Stock Slides As FTC Moves to Block $69 Billion Microsoft Takeover
Activision Blizzard (ATVI) - Get Free Report shares moved lower Thursday after the U.S. Federal Communications Commission said it would challenge the 'Call of Duty' maker's planned $69 billion takeover by tech giant Microsoft (MSFT) - Get Free Report. The FTC said the deal, unveiled earlier this year, would "harm...
decrypt.co
FTC Could Curb Microsoft's Metaverse Ambitions with Activision Lawsuit
On Thursday, the Federal Trade Commission announced a lawsuit to block Microsoft from acquiring Activision Blizzard, developers of the Call of Duty and Overwatch franchises. The FTC alleges the deal would give Microsoft an unfair advantage over its competitors in the gaming industry, essentially creating a monopoly. Microsoft announced the...
NBC Philadelphia
Microsoft Buys Near 4% Stake in London Stock Exchange Group as Part of 10-Year Cloud Deal
LONDON — U.S. tech giant Microsoft on Monday announced a 10-year partnership with the London Stock Exchange Group and took a near 4% stake in the U.K. bourse operator. The partnership involves next-generation data and analytics, as well as cloud computing products, according to a statement by the LSEG. It includes a new data infrastructure for the London exchange and analytics and modelling solutions with Microsoft Azure, AI, and Microsoft Teams.
US FTC Will Officially Try To Block Microsoft-Activision Merger
The United States Federal Trade Commission has filed a lawsuit that seeks to undo Microsoft's acquisition of video game publisher Activision Blizzard. According to The Washington Post, the FTC vote to block the deal was split 3-1, with three Democrats in favor and one Republican lawmaker against it. Microsoft acquired Activision Blizzard in a deal valued at $69 billion dollars, at a time when the studio was going through serious management turmoil leading all the way up to CEO Bobby Kotick.
geekwire.com
Microsoft challenges Sony’s ‘Call of Duty’ stance in attempt to avoid FTC suit over Activision deal
Microsoft says it has offered Sony a 10-year contract to make new “Call of Duty” games available on PlayStation at the same time as their release on Xbox if the Redmond company completes its proposed acquisition of Activision Blizzard. Brad Smith, Microsoft president and vice chair, revealed the...
Ars Technica
FTC files suit to stop Microsoft’s $69 billion Activision purchase
The Federal Trade Commission has filed a lawsuit seeking to block the proposed $69 billion merger between Microsoft and Activision Blizzard. By a 3–1 vote, the regulatory commissioners approved the filing of an "administrative complaint" showing they have "reason to believe" antitrust law is being violated and will argue as much in front of an administrative law judge.
NBC Philadelphia
Blizzard Seeks New Partners to Continue Offering World of Warcraft in China
Blizzard Entertainment is in talks with new potential distribution partners about continuing to offer its World of Warcraft game in China. Blizzard is set to discontinue game services in China from January 2023 after failing to renew a 14-year contract with Chinese gaming giant NetEase. The deal, first signed in...
dotesports.com
Gabe Newell trusts Microsoft after Call of Duty commitment to Steam, even if the FTC doesn’t
It’s been a wild week for Microsoft, capped off with an official lawsuit by the U.S. Federal Trade Commission aimed at blocking the company’s $69 billion acquisition of video game publisher Activision Blizzard. In the lawsuit, the FTC remarked that the company was capable of “acquiring and using...
The FTC Pulls Out The Big Guns To Stop Microsoft's Activision Blizzard Merger
The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) is so determined to squash the Microsoft-Activision Blizzard merger that it is finally pulling out the big guns and taking the deal to court. Microsoft's proposed acquisition of gaming publisher Activision Blizzard — valued at a whopping $68.7 billion — has been one of the...
NBC Philadelphia
Laid Off Tech Workers From Meta, Google and Twitter Are Being Wooed by the Federal Government
Skilled tech workers laid off are in demand and the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs wants to hire them. The VA is looking to pay higher salaries than the agency had in the past and wants to make the hiring process easier. It's banking on the mission of the agency...
NBC Philadelphia
Musk's Twitter Reportedly Hasn't Paid Rent on Its Office Spaces for Weeks
In an effort to cut costs following Elon Musk's $44 billion acquisition of Twitter, the social media company has stopped paying rent, according to a report from The New York Times. Twitter has not paid rent for its global offices or San Francisco headquarters in weeks, the report said, as...
The FTC Is Suing Microsoft to Block It From Purchasing Activision Blizzard, a Video Game Holding Company
The Federal Trade Commission said it could be negative for competition in the gaming sector.
Comments / 0