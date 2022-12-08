ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manhattan, KS

KVOE

KVOE News poll results show vast majority of respondents displeased with new city logo

A minor adjustment to Emporia’s new city logo did very little to change opinions on the overall design. KVOE’s recent news poll concluded late Friday afternoon and asked residents the question: Do you approve of the new design? Nearly 500 individuals responded to the poll with an overwhelming majority, 423 to be exact, answering “no.” 31 respondents answered “yes” while 12 responded “unsure.”
EMPORIA, KS
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Kansas

Photo byPhoto by Taylor Harding on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Kansas and you like trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Kansas that prepare absolutely delicious burgers every day of the week.
KANSAS STATE
JC Post

RCPD: Suspects spray painted walls inside Manhattan church

RILEY COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating alleged vandalism at a church in Riley County. Around 5:00pm on Thursday, the Riley County Police Department was called to investigate a report of vandalism at the Sedalia Community Church on N. 52nd Street in Manhattan, according to the Riley County Police Department activity report.
MANHATTAN, KS
KSNT News

Multiple arrests made after early-morning fight at Topeka bar

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Topeka Police Department made multiple arrests early Friday morning following a fight at the Bar ‘N Grill in Topeka. An official with the police department said they could not confirm how many people were involved, but it was a “real mess,” with the responding officers calling for backup immediately after arriving. […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Police warn of Kansas College Rapist prior to winter break

MANHATTAN (KSNT) – Law enforcement is warning college students to be careful approaching winter break due to a man referred to as the “Kansas College Rapist.” The Riley County Police Department reports that between 2000 and 2015 a total of 14 completed or attempted rapes of female college students occurred in Lawrence and Manhattan. These […]
MANHATTAN, KS
KSNT News

What restaurants will be at the Topeka Wing Fling?

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Several local restaurants will be showing up at the annual Wing Fling in the Stormont Vail Events Center later this month. The 7th annual Wing Fling is Topeka’s only Chicken Wing Competition. The event will feature hot wings, cold drinks and more than a little competition. The following list of local restaurants […]
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Three people arrested in Topeka bar fight identified

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Three people who were arrested overnight Friday after getting into a fight at a local bar have been identified by the Topeka Police Department. The Topeka Police Department was called to Bar ‘N Grill at SW 21st St. and SW Belle Ave. around 1 a.m. on December 9. The three people arrested following an on-scene investigation are:
TOPEKA, KS
KVOE

Investigations continue into Lyon County deer poaching incidents

Investigations continue into separate deer poaching incidents in Lyon County last month. Lyon County Game Warden Aaron Scheve is asking residents to come forward with any information they might have after single deer were poached Nov. 6 near Roads 70 and X outside Hartford and Nov. 16 near Roads 170 and T east of Emporia. In the 170 and T incident, Scheve says the hunter apparently spotlighted the animal before using a high-powered rifle and shooting in the direction of Interstate 35 with vehicles on the highway at the time.
LYON COUNTY, KS
JC Post

Kansas felon caught with stolen property, firearm and drugs

SHAWNEE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a Kansas felon on new charges after a drug bust. On Wednesday, members of the Topeka Police Department Narcotics Unit served a search warrants in the 1500 Block SW Tyler Street related to an ongoing investigation, according to Police Lt. Ronnie Connell. While...
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

United Methodist Church’s new bishop for Kansas makes history

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The United Methodist Church recently elected new leaders for its various regions, and the new bishop coming to Kansas is making history. Rev. Dr. David Wilson is the first Native American bishop ever elected in the denomination. He currently serves in Oklahoma City, and will be based from Topeka as he moves to lead the UMC congregations in Kansas and Nebraska.
KANSAS STATE
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Deepest Lake in Kansas

Most of the lakes in Kansas are man-made lakes created to manage flood control, water supplies and to help irrigate the miles and miles of crops grown in Kansas. There are 24 public reservoirs that have been built over the years. Smaller lakes and ponds dot the landscape of the state as well providing pockets of habitats for fish, turtles, birds and migrating waterfowl. Many of the bigger reservoirs are around the same size with Milford Lake being the biggest lake in Kansas. The bigger reservoirs in the state are also the deepest lakes although that is not always the case. If you are looking for some of the deeper pools for fishing there are a few lakes that have prime fishing holes. Let’s take a look at the deepest lake in Kansas.
KANSAS STATE

