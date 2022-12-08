Read full article on original website
Grand jury indicts Kansas woman in mail-order pharmacy scheme
Three Florida residents and one Kansas resident have been charged with a scheme to defraud Medicare.
KVOE
KVOE News poll results show vast majority of respondents displeased with new city logo
A minor adjustment to Emporia’s new city logo did very little to change opinions on the overall design. KVOE’s recent news poll concluded late Friday afternoon and asked residents the question: Do you approve of the new design? Nearly 500 individuals responded to the poll with an overwhelming majority, 423 to be exact, answering “no.” 31 respondents answered “yes” while 12 responded “unsure.”
WIBW
Police continue to investigate Kansas College Rapist, warn residents to be vigilant
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - As police continue to investigate the Kansas College Rapist while many prepare for winter break, residents have been warned to be vigilant. The Riley Co. Police Department took to Facebook on Friday, Dec. 9, to warn students to be vigilant ahead of winter break. RCPD noted...
WIBW
Actions taken for fan behavior at Topeka High/Valley Center basketball game
Chef cooks up an adorable visit as he hopes for a fur-ever home. Shawnee Co. Commissioner explains issues surrounding future of curbside recycling service. Three people were arrested overnight Friday after getting into a fight at a local bar.
4 Great Burger Places in Kansas
Photo byPhoto by Taylor Harding on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Kansas and you like trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Kansas that prepare absolutely delicious burgers every day of the week.
Kansas singer's run on 'The Voice' comes to an end
Justin Aaron, Junction City, reached the semifinal round of "The Voice" competition on NBC but was unable to advance to the finals. Following singing performances on Tuesday night, voters reduced the field of eight down to five. Aaron was among those who did not move on. The Junction City resident...
WIBW
Zoo Lights create perfect backdrop for Stormont Vail wedding proposal
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Zoo’s Zoo Lights created the perfect backdrop for a Stormont Vail employee’s wedding proposal. Stormont Vail Health says that Jeff Johnson posed the perfect evening with the perfect backdrop at its Glow Wild Event to work some magic of his own. In front...
RCPD: Suspects spray painted walls inside Manhattan church
RILEY COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating alleged vandalism at a church in Riley County. Around 5:00pm on Thursday, the Riley County Police Department was called to investigate a report of vandalism at the Sedalia Community Church on N. 52nd Street in Manhattan, according to the Riley County Police Department activity report.
Multiple arrests made after early-morning fight at Topeka bar
TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Topeka Police Department made multiple arrests early Friday morning following a fight at the Bar ‘N Grill in Topeka. An official with the police department said they could not confirm how many people were involved, but it was a “real mess,” with the responding officers calling for backup immediately after arriving. […]
Police warn of Kansas College Rapist prior to winter break
MANHATTAN (KSNT) – Law enforcement is warning college students to be careful approaching winter break due to a man referred to as the “Kansas College Rapist.” The Riley County Police Department reports that between 2000 and 2015 a total of 14 completed or attempted rapes of female college students occurred in Lawrence and Manhattan. These […]
What restaurants will be at the Topeka Wing Fling?
TOPEKA (KSNT) – Several local restaurants will be showing up at the annual Wing Fling in the Stormont Vail Events Center later this month. The 7th annual Wing Fling is Topeka’s only Chicken Wing Competition. The event will feature hot wings, cold drinks and more than a little competition. The following list of local restaurants […]
WIBW
Three people arrested in Topeka bar fight identified
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Three people who were arrested overnight Friday after getting into a fight at a local bar have been identified by the Topeka Police Department. The Topeka Police Department was called to Bar ‘N Grill at SW 21st St. and SW Belle Ave. around 1 a.m. on December 9. The three people arrested following an on-scene investigation are:
KVOE
Investigations continue into Lyon County deer poaching incidents
Investigations continue into separate deer poaching incidents in Lyon County last month. Lyon County Game Warden Aaron Scheve is asking residents to come forward with any information they might have after single deer were poached Nov. 6 near Roads 70 and X outside Hartford and Nov. 16 near Roads 170 and T east of Emporia. In the 170 and T incident, Scheve says the hunter apparently spotlighted the animal before using a high-powered rifle and shooting in the direction of Interstate 35 with vehicles on the highway at the time.
WIBW
Sheriff’s Office launches operation to deter mail, package thefts
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office has launched a collaborative operation to deter mail and package thefts this Holiday season. The Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office says with the start of the Holiday season, it has already seen more mail and package thefts in the county.
Kansas felon caught with stolen property, firearm and drugs
SHAWNEE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a Kansas felon on new charges after a drug bust. On Wednesday, members of the Topeka Police Department Narcotics Unit served a search warrants in the 1500 Block SW Tyler Street related to an ongoing investigation, according to Police Lt. Ronnie Connell. While...
WIBW
United Methodist Church’s new bishop for Kansas makes history
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The United Methodist Church recently elected new leaders for its various regions, and the new bishop coming to Kansas is making history. Rev. Dr. David Wilson is the first Native American bishop ever elected in the denomination. He currently serves in Oklahoma City, and will be based from Topeka as he moves to lead the UMC congregations in Kansas and Nebraska.
KVOE
CRASH UPDATE: One person observed after Kansas Turnpike wreck in Chase County.
One person was observed for possible medical treatment after a crash southwest of Emporia on Sunday. Emporia EMS responded to the Kansas Turnpike mile marker 100.8 southbound around 7:20 pm after a reported rollover crash. The person, identified as 55-year-old Jimmy Murdock of Topeka, declined a trip to a hospital.
Valley Center students disciplined, some reports ‘exaggerated, inaccurate,’ principals say
The principals said some “exaggerated and/or inaccurate’” reports of actions by Valley Center students at a basketball game against Topeka High School led to “responses from both communities that have become inflamed and disappointing.”
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Deepest Lake in Kansas
Most of the lakes in Kansas are man-made lakes created to manage flood control, water supplies and to help irrigate the miles and miles of crops grown in Kansas. There are 24 public reservoirs that have been built over the years. Smaller lakes and ponds dot the landscape of the state as well providing pockets of habitats for fish, turtles, birds and migrating waterfowl. Many of the bigger reservoirs are around the same size with Milford Lake being the biggest lake in Kansas. The bigger reservoirs in the state are also the deepest lakes although that is not always the case. If you are looking for some of the deeper pools for fishing there are a few lakes that have prime fishing holes. Let’s take a look at the deepest lake in Kansas.
2,500 pills possibly containing fentanyl, cocaine seized in Junction City drug bust
JUNCTION CITY (KSNT) – The Junction City Police Department reports that more than 2,000 pills believed to be fentanyl were found along with cocaine after a search warrant was served on Thursday. The JCPD’s Drug Task Force and Kansas Bureau of Investigation’s Special Operations Division executed a search warrant in the 600 block of West […]
