Elon Musk takes the stage, amid boos, at Chappelle's show
SAN FRANCISCO — Dave Chappelle asked the crowd at his comedy show to “make some noise for the world’s richest man.”. They did. Lots of booing. It was a rather uncomfortable appearance for Elon Musk, Twitter's new owner, at Chappelle’s show with Chris Rock on Sunday night at the Chase Center in San Francisco. At the end of the show, Chappelle was talking about the need to get along and communicate with people with different viewpoints and perspectives.
Golden Globe noms led by 'Banshees,' 'Everything Everywhere'
NEW YORK — After scandal and boycott plunged the Hollywood Foreign Press Association into disarray and knocked its annual award show off television for a year, the Golden Globes geared up Monday for its return by showering nominations on the black comedy “The Banshees of Inisherin” and the multiverse mash-up “Everything Everywhere all at Once."
Celebrities? They’re all a bit weird … Hadley Freeman on 22 years interviewing stars
Ben Affleck was delightful, Justin Timberlake a drag and Keanu so handsome I couldn’t speak. Here’s everything you always wanted to know about A-listers (but were afraid to ask) I — started working at the Guardian in the summer of 2000 – not to write, but to look...
James Arness’ Cause of Death and His Last Words to ‘Gunsmoke’ Fans
Here's 'Gunsmoke' actor James Arness' cause of death and the heartfelt final words that he left for his longtime fans.
Kelly Clarkson Just Dropped A Major Bombshell About Her Talk Show And Fans Are Going Crazy
It’s just been announced that The Kelly Clarkson Show has been renewed for two more seasons, meaning we will have the hit daytime talk show on our screens until at least 2025! How exciting!. The Kelly Clarkson Show Is Renewed Until 2025. NBCUniversal Syndication Studios issued a statement about...
musictimes.com
Irene Cara Net Worth: Was the Singer a Millionaire at the Time of Her Death?
How much was Irene Cara's net worth at the time of her death?. Cara's death has been a hot topic since her publicist, Judith A. Moose, announced it on Saturday morning. She revealed on the singer's Twitter account that she passed away in her Florida home. "Irene's family has requested...
John Leguizamo calls Steven Seagal a 'horrible human' and said he based his 'washed up' character in 'The Menu' on him
Leguizamo once said watching Steven Seagal film his death scenes in "Executive Decision" was a "fantasy" in a 2012 interview with the AV Club.
John Stamos speaks out about Lori Loughlin after Varsity Blues scandal: 'She went to f---ing jail, man'
"Full House" alum John Stamos opened up about Lori Loughlin's college admission scandal on an episode of the "Armchair Expert," with comedian Dax Shepard.
3 Moments of ‘Gilligan’s Island’ Controversy and How They Changed the Show
'Gilligan's Island' like many TV shows was prone to controversy, and much of the drama took place behind-the-scenes.
Everyone Is Freaking Out Over Jennifer Coolidge's "These Gays" Line From "White Lotus" — Like, It Has Fully Taken Over Twitter
One of those phrases that will go down in internet history because it's just that powerful.
Kevin Costner learns 'Yellowstone' election results, discusses his own political views: 'I'm disappointed'
"Yellowstone" star Kevin Costner felted defeated and wished he saw "more of a morality" from elected officials. Costner plays John Dutton on the Paramount show.
Colin Hanks’ Wife Samantha Bryant: All About Their Marriage & His Past Relationships
Colin Hanks has followed in his father, Tom Hanks’, footsteps as he is a working Hollywood actor. The ‘King King’ star dated a bevy of beauties, including Busy Phillips, during his rise in the entertainment industry. He’s been married to Samantha Bryant for over a decade, and...
Kate Walsh on the end of 'Grey's Anatomy,' and why it's so hard to tell a joke in modern culture
Actress and animal lover Kate Walsh talked to Fox News Digital about her time on "Grey's Anatomy," and revealed if she'd do a reboot of "Private Practice." She also discussed comedy in today's world of cancel culture.
‘Gunsmoke’: How James Arness’ Peace Was ‘Fractured’ by Matt Dillon Fans
Actor James Arness became a household name thanks to his performance as Matt Dillon in 'Gunsmoke,' but one instance with fans 'fractured' his idea of peace.
Martin Scorsese Used ‘Gimme Shelter’ in So Many of His Movies That Mick Jagger Noticed
Rolling Stones singer Mick Jagger is quite aware of director Martin Scorsese's love of using the song 'Gimme Shelter' in movies.
Drew Barrymore Tells Whoopi Goldberg She Started Dating Again After 'So Many Years': 'I'm Too Good At Being Alone'
Drew Barrymore is single and ready to mingle!On the Thursday, December 1, episode of The Drew Barrymore Show, the 47-year-old sat down with Whoopi Goldberg to give an update on her relationship status."The last time you were here, we both were single. You weren’t dating. Are you dating now?” the Charlie's Angels actress asked The View star before admitting she dipped her toe back in to the dating pool.MARTHA STEWART ADMITS ROMANTIC INTEREST IN PETE DAVIDSON: 'HE KNOWS HOW TO GET IN & GET OUT'“Because it had been so many years, I started to get a little worried, like I’m...
‘Gilmore Girls’: 3 Characters That Are Spoken About but Remain Unseen
'Gilmore Girls' relied on its side characters to make the show interesting, even the ones that Rory and Lorelai Gilmore never got to meet, like Eastside Tilly and Faye Wellington.
See Kirstie Alley's Most Memorable Roles Through the Years
PEOPLE looks back at the actress' best roles after she died from cancer at age 71 Kirstie Alley will always be remembered for making audiences laugh. The actress, who died from cancer at age 71, made a name for herself in Hollywood when she starred as Rebecca Howe on Cheers. For the breakout role, Alley won a Golden Globe for best actress and an Emmy for outstanding lead actress in 1991. But that was only the start as Alley went on to portray dozens of iconic roles across film and television, including Sally...
Boy Meets World Alum Recalls Being Excluded From Key Episode And Having To Watch It Be Filmed
Boy Meets World alum Jason Marsden recalled being excluded from a key episode while having to watch it be filmed.
17 Fan Reactions To "Pitch Perfect: Bumper In Berlin"
It's the series that most Pitch Perfect fans have been waiting for.
