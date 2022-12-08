Drew Barrymore is single and ready to mingle!On the Thursday, December 1, episode of The Drew Barrymore Show, the 47-year-old sat down with Whoopi Goldberg to give an update on her relationship status."The last time you were here, we both were single. You weren’t dating. Are you dating now?” the Charlie's Angels actress asked The View star before admitting she dipped her toe back in to the dating pool.MARTHA STEWART ADMITS ROMANTIC INTEREST IN PETE DAVIDSON: 'HE KNOWS HOW TO GET IN & GET OUT'“Because it had been so many years, I started to get a little worried, like I’m...

10 DAYS AGO