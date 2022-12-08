ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Elon Musk takes the stage, amid boos, at Chappelle's show

SAN FRANCISCO — Dave Chappelle asked the crowd at his comedy show to “make some noise for the world’s richest man.”. They did. Lots of booing. It was a rather uncomfortable appearance for Elon Musk, Twitter's new owner, at Chappelle’s show with Chris Rock on Sunday night at the Chase Center in San Francisco. At the end of the show, Chappelle was talking about the need to get along and communicate with people with different viewpoints and perspectives.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Golden Globe noms led by 'Banshees,' 'Everything Everywhere'

NEW YORK — After scandal and boycott plunged the Hollywood Foreign Press Association into disarray and knocked its annual award show off television for a year, the Golden Globes geared up Monday for its return by showering nominations on the black comedy “The Banshees of Inisherin” and the multiverse mash-up “Everything Everywhere all at Once."
CALIFORNIA STATE
OK! Magazine

Drew Barrymore Tells Whoopi Goldberg She Started Dating Again After 'So Many Years': 'I'm Too Good At Being Alone'

Drew Barrymore is single and ready to mingle!On the Thursday, December 1, episode of The Drew Barrymore Show, the 47-year-old sat down with Whoopi Goldberg to give an update on her relationship status."The last time you were here, we both were single. You weren’t dating. Are you dating now?” the Charlie's Angels actress asked The View star before admitting she dipped her toe back in to the dating pool.MARTHA STEWART ADMITS ROMANTIC INTEREST IN PETE DAVIDSON: 'HE KNOWS HOW TO GET IN & GET OUT'“Because it had been so many years, I started to get a little worried, like I’m...
People

See Kirstie Alley's Most Memorable Roles Through the Years

PEOPLE looks back at the actress' best roles after she died from cancer at age 71 Kirstie Alley will always be remembered for making audiences laugh. The actress, who died from cancer at age 71, made a name for herself in Hollywood when she starred as Rebecca Howe on Cheers. For the breakout role, Alley won a Golden Globe for best actress and an Emmy for outstanding lead actress in 1991. But that was only the start as Alley went on to portray dozens of iconic roles across film and television, including Sally...
KANSAS STATE
