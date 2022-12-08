Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s results of "AEW Rampage" on December 9, 2022!. Blackpool Combat Club member Jon Moxley will be squaring off with recent AEW signee Konosuke Takeshita. This will not be the first time that the duo has faced one another, as they went head-to-head at Fyter Fest during the Interim World Championship Eliminator Tournament. With Moxley besting Takeshita in their first encounter, will Takeshita be able to even the score tonight, or will Moxley be able to pick up another win?

