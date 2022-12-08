WWE is about to hit the Road to WrestleMania 39. The rumor mill is churning at full gear already, and we have one reported Mania idea to address. It was reported in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter that, “One of the things talked about internally in WWE is for Reigns to wrestle both nights at Mania, with the working ideas being Cody Rhodes and Dwayne Johnson. “Nothing is definite and actually today the best bet is that it won’t take place like that. There is also talk of splitting up the titles so Raw has a world champion after Mania. “But anything until probably mid-January when plans have to be finalized because of the Rumble for this year is just talk.”

5 HOURS AGO