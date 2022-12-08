Read full article on original website
Related
WWE’s Jey Uso asks Sami Zayn to get a haircut for Roman Reigns
Sami Zayn is on a roll in the WWE Universe; he’s uber-over with the fans, he’s a WarGames winner, and, after months of in-fighting, Jey Uso can finally call him a friend, completing his acceptance within The Bloodline. Surely life is good for Zayn, but being friends with...
ringsidenews.com
WWE Not Considering Rumored WrestleMania Plan For Roman Reigns
WWE is about to hit the Road to WrestleMania 39. The rumor mill is churning at full gear already, and we have one reported Mania idea to address. It was reported in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter that, “One of the things talked about internally in WWE is for Reigns to wrestle both nights at Mania, with the working ideas being Cody Rhodes and Dwayne Johnson. “Nothing is definite and actually today the best bet is that it won’t take place like that. There is also talk of splitting up the titles so Raw has a world champion after Mania. “But anything until probably mid-January when plans have to be finalized because of the Rumble for this year is just talk.”
ringsidenews.com
Ronda Rousey Calls WWE Universe Out For Being Hyporcritcal
Ronda Rousey is one of the most dangerous combat athletes to step inside the ring. With her MMA background and prowess as a competitor, Rousey is nothing but a force to be reckoned with. She was recently berated by the fans for being an unsafe worker but now has fired back towards them for being hypocrites while berating three top SmackDown superstars.
ringsidenews.com
Ryback Continues His War Against ‘Snakes’ At Twitter
Ryback first debuted in WWE as part of Nexus. However, he didn’t gain traction until WWE rebranded him and put him on his own. Since then, Ryback was on a meteoric rise. At one point, it felt like he would soon become the WWE Champion, but that is not the story nowadays. In fact, he seems to be shadow-banned on Twitter.
ringsidenews.com
Sonya Deville Turns Up The Heat In Super Revealing Black Outfit Video Drop
Sonya Deville made her comeback to WWE television back in January 2020 in a non-wrestling role. Fast forward two years, Deville is now an active in-ring competitor, but that’s not the only thing she does now. Sonya Deville loves showing off the results of her hard work. By the looks of it, she gave fans a reason to be happy with a new video drop.
ringsidenews.com
Scarlett Makes Main Roster In-Ring Debut During WWE Live Event
Scarlett signed a contract with WWE in 2019. However, since her debut, she has only wrestled two matches for the company and largely served as Karrion Kross’ valet. After a long time, Scarlett finally made her in-ring debut for Vince McMahon’s former company. Karrion Kross had been building...
ringsidenews.com
Bray Wyatt Shares Emotional Message On Behalf Of His Uncle Barry Windham
Bray Wyatt has been all about his various entertaining gimmicks in WWE for the past decade. Many people also know that Wyatt is a part of the legendary Rotanda wrestling family which consists of his father I.R.S., brother Bo Dallas, late grandfather Blackjack Mulligan, and uncles Kendall and Barry Windham. Now Wyatt is in need of help for his uncle Barry.
ringsidenews.com
Von Wagner Was Pitched For WWE Main Roster Call-Up
Von Wagner made his NXT debut in 2019. Since then, he has been turning heads due to his massive size and agility. While his in-ring skills have been top-notch, many fans have been critical of his charisma and mic skills. During his tenure in NXT, Von Wagner has been featured...
ringsidenews.com
Jamie Noble Wrestles His Last Match At WWE Live Event
Jamie Noble debuted in WWE back in 2001 and went on to have a memorable career in the Cruiserweight division. The pro wrestling veteran had not competed in the ring for several years, but that all changed after a recent WWE Live Event. In fact, Noble ended up winning his final match.
ringsidenews.com
Kurt Angle Recreates Iconic Milk Truck Segment During WWE SmackDown
Kurt Angle arrived on SmackDown this week to celebrate his birthday with his hometown crowd in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. The Olympic Gold Medalist recreated an iconic segment during the show as well. Kurt Angle arrived in the ring to celebrate his birthday during the show’s main event, but was interrupted by...
ringsidenews.com
This Week’s Monday Night RAW Has Only 1K Tickets Left
WWE is set to broadcast RAW from the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. This week’s show promises serious action, with matches to decide Raw Women’s Championship number one contender and United States Championship number one contender. We also have an update on the ticket sales for this week’s Raw.
ringsidenews.com
Kofi Kingston Finally Breaks Insane WWE Record At NXT Deadline
Kofi Kingston worked incredibly hard to earn himself a place at the top of WWE. Kingston’s pairing with Xavier Woods and Big E helped his tag team career in a major way as well. Tonight, the New Day member broke an all-time WWE record. Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods...
ringsidenews.com
Replacement For Braun Strowman At WWE Madison Square Garden Event Revealed
Braun Strowman’s release from the company last year clearly shocked fans, as he was a huge star back then. He eventually returned to the company earlier this year and fans were glad to see him back. He remains linked with Bray Wyatt in one way or the other. Now it seems Strowman will be replaced by Drew McIntyre in the upcoming MSG show.
ringsidenews.com
Kurt Angle’s Wife Can Still Smell Milk On Him After WWE SmackDown Birthday Celebration
Kurt Angle is a WWE Hall of Famer. The legend had a birthday celebration planned on last week’s episode of SmackDown. SmackDown is where the legend was supposed to appear in the main event. The main event segment of SmackDown this week was a birthday celebration, which was interrupted...
ringsidenews.com
Matt Riddle Spotted With New Adult Film Star Girlfriend Misha Montana
Matt Riddle’s personal life hasn’t been so good as of late, unlike his professional life. In 2020, Riddle was accused of sexual assault by indie wrestler Candy Cartwright. Although Riddle was acquitted of the charges, his personal life only got worse. Now, it seems that Riddle has a new lady in his life, and she’s quite a choice for the Original Bro.
ringsidenews.com
Ronda Rousey Didn’t Appreciate How WWE Reminded Fans Of Her Cringe-Worthy Botch
Ronda Rousey has been in the news recently after fans criticized her performance at the Survivor Series. The star admitted that she messed up when she took a DDT on the ring apron from Shotzi, and many online were not impressed. #FireRondaRousey trended multiple times on social media during WWE shows in the weeks following the event, before the former UFC champion presented her own explanation.
ringsidenews.com
NXT Stars Spotted Backstage At This Week’s Monday Night RAW
WWE is seeing the progress of young and upcoming superstars in their development brand, NXT. In order to drive this growth further, many of those NXT prospects have been spotted wrestling on WWE Main Event. The show is taped prior to Monday Night RAW for a weekly one-hour show featuring mid-card and young superstars, and this week’s edition seems no different.
ringsidenews.com
WWE Reveals Shotzi Blackheart’s Injury Status During SmackDown
Shotzi Blackheart failed to beat Ronda Rousey for the SmackDown Women’s Championship at Survivor Series WarGames. Tonight, Shotzi suffered a nasty injury at the hands of the Baddest Woman on the Planet and Shayna Baszler. Shotzi Blackheart was jumped by Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler before WWE SmackDown this...
ringsidenews.com
ROH Final Battle 2022 Full Card & Start Time
Ring Of Honor was resurrected by Tony Khan after he purchased the company earlier this year. Since then, he has produced two pay-per-views and the third one is upon us this weekend. Fans are certainly excited for ROH Final Battle this year. The Final Battle pay-per-view will be taking place...
ringsidenews.com
Shinsuke Nakamura Cried After Losing To Brock Lesnar
Brock Lesnar has evoked plenty of emotions from fans over the years with his victories in the ring, the most notable example being the end of Undertaker’s legendary WrestleMania streak at the hands of Lesnar. However, a lesser-known account of the upset caused by The Beast Incarnate has surfaced.
Comments / 0