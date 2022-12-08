ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

People just say no to lip fillers....it makes you look and sound ridiculous!!!!

Page Six

Andy Cohen speaks out for the first time after Ramona Singer’s ‘RHONY’ exit

Andy Cohen called out the hypocrisy of some Bravo fans after Ramona Singer announced she was leaving the “Real Housewives of New York” after 13 seasons on the show. The Bravo boss finally addressed Singer’s exit on his Sirius XM radio show, “Radio Andy,” Wednesday, saying that “people saw that coming.” “It’s interesting, [it’s] one of those hilarious things of the internet, which is, every time it was mentioned, it was ‘Please, no Ramona.’ You go on Twitter, ‘Get rid of Ramona!'” Cohen joked. “But the second Ramona announces she’s leaving, ‘Nooo, Ramona’s a legend!’ Like, it’s so funny. It’s so funny.” Cohen,...
NEW YORK STATE
Page Six

Bethenny Frankel claims Andy Cohen, Jeff Lewis apologized after ‘WWHL’ clash

Bethenny Frankel says Andy Cohen and Jeff Lewis apologized after slamming her as “defensive” and “hypocritical” on Wednesday’s episode of “Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen.” “What a circus of emotions today,” Frankel said in an Instagram Story on Thursday afternoon. “Had a phone call with Andy, had a phone call with Jeff Lewis.” The “Real Housewives of New York City” alum, 52, explained that she “read so many comments” after her confrontation on the talk show caused a commotion on social media. “Love you all, gotta have a good sense of humor about everything and also, gotta accept people’s apologies and...
The Independent

‘It’s now in my brain’: I’m a Celeb’s Jill Scott seen by medic after cockroach lodges itself in her ear

Jill Scott had to be seen by a medic after a cockroach got stuck in her ear onI’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!.Thursday’s episode (17 November) featured a fairground-themed Bushtucker Trial voted for by campmates rather than the public.But rather than competing for meals, the contestants were competing to get their names entered more times in a tombola, the prize of which was a “big beach barbecue bonanza”. Mike Tindall, Owen Warner and Jill Scott took part in the challenge, with Tindall explaining: “Myself and Jill haven’t done a trial, and Owen is so hungry he’ll do anything.”At...
RadarOnline

Jada Pinkett Smith’s Ex August Alsina Hits The Town With His New Boyfriend Zu Days After Coming Out

Jada Pinkett Smith’s ex-boyfriend August Alsina’s relationship with his boyfriend Zu is going strong with the two spending the Thanksgiving holiday together, RadarOnline.com has learned. On Thursday, August’s new musician beau named Zu posted a selfie of the two-eating lunch outside. The two are seated close to each other and were matching in all-black ensembles. August followed up with his own post on Instagram which showed the two in an elevator while posing for the camera. As RadarOnline.com previously reported, earlier this week, August revealed Zu as his partner to the world on an episode of The Surreal Life.During a...

