Kavan Choksi, a successful investor, business management and wealth consultant. The past year has delivered plenty of geopolitical shocks that impacted the investment landscape, including the War in Ukraine, political upheaval in the UK, and protests in China over the country’s zero-Covid policy. Even amid this uncertainty, many of the predicted economic assumptions leading into the year held up. The pandemic-related worker shortage resulted in continued strength in the employment market, coupled with continued supply chain woes. These factors, fueled by a historically low-interest rate environment, ignited inflation. The magnitude of inflation – which reached decades-high rates – may have been difficult to predict, but it certainly did not come as a total surprise.

5 HOURS AGO