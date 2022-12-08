Read full article on original website
Related
WWE’s Jey Uso asks Sami Zayn to get a haircut for Roman Reigns
Sami Zayn is on a roll in the WWE Universe; he’s uber-over with the fans, he’s a WarGames winner, and, after months of in-fighting, Jey Uso can finally call him a friend, completing his acceptance within The Bloodline. Surely life is good for Zayn, but being friends with...
stillrealtous.com
Major Update On Cody Rhodes’ WWE Return
Cody Rhodes made his triumphant return to WWE earlier this year when he defeated Seth Rollins at WrestleMania 38, but unfortunately he’s been out of action since June due to injury. Fightful Select is reporting that WWE filmed a commercial in Los Angeles on Friday that featured Cody Rhodes,...
ringsidenews.com
Kofi Kingston Finally Breaks Insane WWE Record At NXT Deadline
Kofi Kingston worked incredibly hard to earn himself a place at the top of WWE. Kingston’s pairing with Xavier Woods and Big E helped his tag team career in a major way as well. Tonight, the New Day member broke an all-time WWE record. Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods...
ringsidenews.com
Sonya Deville Turns Up The Heat In Super Revealing Black Outfit Video Drop
Sonya Deville made her comeback to WWE television back in January 2020 in a non-wrestling role. Fast forward two years, Deville is now an active in-ring competitor, but that’s not the only thing she does now. Sonya Deville loves showing off the results of her hard work. By the looks of it, she gave fans a reason to be happy with a new video drop.
ringsidenews.com
This Week’s Monday Night RAW Has Only 1K Tickets Left
WWE is set to broadcast RAW from the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. This week’s show promises serious action, with matches to decide Raw Women’s Championship number one contender and United States Championship number one contender. We also have an update on the ticket sales for this week’s Raw.
ringsidenews.com
Scarlett Makes Main Roster In-Ring Debut During WWE Live Event
Scarlett signed a contract with WWE in 2019. However, since her debut, she has only wrestled two matches for the company and largely served as Karrion Kross’ valet. After a long time, Scarlett finally made her in-ring debut for Vince McMahon’s former company. Karrion Kross had been building...
ringsidenews.com
NXT Has No Intention Of Losing Apollo Crews To WWE Main Roster
Apollo Crews made his return to NXT earlier this year, Since then, he has made his intentions very clear. After several weeks of calling out Bron Breakker, Apollo Crews finally got his shot at the NXT Championship. However, he came up short despite putting on a valiant effort. There have...
ringsidenews.com
Jeff Hardy Called ROH ‘Ring of Horror’ After Terrible Debut
Jeff hardy is one of the greatest high-flyers in the history of professional wrestling. The charismatic Hardy is known for his risk-taking performances, high-flying maneuvers, and long tenure in the business. However, Jeff’s big debut in Ring of Honor did not get the reaction he was expecting and Hardy had an interesting choice of words to coin his ROH debut night in 2003.
ringsidenews.com
Replacement For Braun Strowman At WWE Madison Square Garden Event Revealed
Braun Strowman’s release from the company last year clearly shocked fans, as he was a huge star back then. He eventually returned to the company earlier this year and fans were glad to see him back. He remains linked with Bray Wyatt in one way or the other. Now it seems Strowman will be replaced by Drew McIntyre in the upcoming MSG show.
ringsidenews.com
Ronda Rousey Didn’t Appreciate How WWE Reminded Fans Of Her Cringe-Worthy Botch
Ronda Rousey has been in the news recently after fans criticized her performance at the Survivor Series. The star admitted that she messed up when she took a DDT on the ring apron from Shotzi, and many online were not impressed. #FireRondaRousey trended multiple times on social media during WWE shows in the weeks following the event, before the former UFC champion presented her own explanation.
ringsidenews.com
William Regal Will Serve In Vice President Role After WWE Return
William Regal quickly became the talk of the pro wrestling world. Regal has been known to contribute towards the development of various promotions, both on-screen and off-screen. Recently, William Regal’s new role has been revealed for his upcoming run in WWE. William Regal was released by WWE, back in...
ringsidenews.com
Ex WWE Writer Says Vince McMahon Pranked Him With A Magician He Hated
When Vince McMahon was in charge of WWE, he loved to pull pranks, or ribs, on the talent. Whether it was mocking them onscreen, subtle digs via commentators, or even work behind the scenes, Vince would get a satisfying reaction no matter what. There was a time Mr. McMahon went after an employee by using a celebrity magician.
ringsidenews.com
MJF Says He Will Have ‘Pillaged’ & Left The Pro Wrestling Business In A Decade
All Elite Wrestling is currently the house that is run by Maxwell Jacob Freidman, more commonly known as MJF. The Devil has everything going his way and leaves no opportunity to remind the fans that he is the top dog. MJF recently blew his own trumpet once again by sending a message to the fans while preparing for his first title defense.
ringsidenews.com
Ronda Rousey Calls WWE Universe Out For Being Hyporcritcal
Ronda Rousey is one of the most dangerous combat athletes to step inside the ring. With her MMA background and prowess as a competitor, Rousey is nothing but a force to be reckoned with. She was recently berated by the fans for being an unsafe worker but now has fired back towards them for being hypocrites while berating three top SmackDown superstars.
ringsidenews.com
Ryback Continues His War Against ‘Snakes’ At Twitter
Ryback first debuted in WWE as part of Nexus. However, he didn’t gain traction until WWE rebranded him and put him on his own. Since then, Ryback was on a meteoric rise. At one point, it felt like he would soon become the WWE Champion, but that is not the story nowadays. In fact, he seems to be shadow-banned on Twitter.
ringsidenews.com
Shinsuke Nakamura Cried After Losing To Brock Lesnar
Brock Lesnar has evoked plenty of emotions from fans over the years with his victories in the ring, the most notable example being the end of Undertaker’s legendary WrestleMania streak at the hands of Lesnar. However, a lesser-known account of the upset caused by The Beast Incarnate has surfaced.
ringsidenews.com
Chris Jericho Destroys Fan For Insulting Finish To ROH Final Battle Match
Chris Jericho is truly a veteran in the pro wrestling business and his contributions to the industry can never be understated. Jericho became the ROH Champion after beating Claudio Castagnoli a few months ago. He also ended up dropping it back to Claudio recently, but a fan didn’t like the ending. This led to Jericho eviscerating that fan in brutal fashion.
ringsidenews.com
Asuka Continues To Tease Massive Character Change With Cyptic Post
Asuka has established herself as one of the most ruthless competitors in the WWE women’s locker room, and there is a good reason for that. The Empress Of Tomorrow has gone through a lot of changes throughout her career. Asuka has been teasing a huge character change over the past few days, and now it seems she has dropped yet another tease.
ringsidenews.com
Braun Strowman Leads ‘Country Roads’ Sing-Along At West Virginia WWE Live Event
When WWE Superstars aren’t performing on RAW, SmackDown, or NXT, they are busy performing at house shows called WWE Live Events. While these shows aren’t taped for the public, footage sometimes makes its way to fans on social media, and this video is one to watch. It’s obvious...
ringsidenews.com
MJF’s Fiancée Roasts Him Over Looking Chubbier Than She Paints Him In Her Art
MJF is considered one of the most controversial and highly discussed pro wrestlers in a long time. His dedication to his craft has earned him a ton of props from fans and pro wrestlers alike. This includes MJF’s interactions with his family, as his fiancée recently roasted him as well.
Comments / 0