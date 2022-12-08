Sources: North Alabama, Dearmon tabbing former FootballScoop Coordinator of the Year finalist as new defensive coordinator

DECATUR, Ala. – United Launch Alliance (ULA), along with partner Beyond Gravity, has begun construction on the $300 million expansion of its Decatur facility announced back in August 2022. The ground was broken on the project in October and building permits issued this week. Upon completion, the 500,000-square-foot expansion is expected to create 250 jobs. The expansion was necessary after ULA’s deal with Amazon, one of the largest deals in aerospace engineering in history, to build 38 rockets to put internet-delivering satellites in orbit. Beyond Gravity is already the largest rocket parts supplier in Europe and is already operating in Alabama. At the...

DECATUR, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO