Sources: North Alabama, Dearmon tabbing former FootballScoop Coordinator of the Year finalist as new defensive coordinator

footballscoop.com
Sources: Dearmon, North Alabama snagging Big 12 analyst for key coordinator role
After time as a senior special teams analyst for Lance Leipold's resurgent University of Kansas program, among other career stops, Luke Roth is on the move. Sources tell FootballScoop that Roth is accepting the special teams coordinator position as well as defensive assistant working with the secondary for new University of North Alabama head coach Brent Dearmon, hired last week by the Lions.
rocketcitynow.com
Class of 2023 announced for Huntsville-Madison County Athletic Hall Of Fame
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Athletes representing nine different sports and who have etched their names in the history books locally, nationally and internationally comprise the Class of 2023 of the Huntsville-Madison County Athletic Hall of Fame. Among the honorees are an Olympic medal winner, the first NHL player born in...
WAAY-TV
Walters is Phil Steele ASUN Freshman of the Year, 15 Lions on All-ASUN Team
FLORENCE, Ala. -- The University of North Alabama football team placed 15 players on the 2022 Phil Steele All-ASUN Conference team, highlighted by two first-team selections and quarterback Noah Walters being named ASUN Freshman of the Year. Walters started in 10 of North Alabama's 11 games as a true freshman...
Say hello to Halo Blue, the Rocket City Trash Pandas’ new uniform for 2023
The Rocket City Trash Pandas will be saying 'halo' to a new blue jersey and cap for the 2023 season.
University of North Alabama to give Nucor employees reduced tuition
The program is meant to help with worker retention as employees pursue higher education.
chattanoogapulse.com
Day Tripping: Celebrating Cranes At The Wheeler National Wildlife Refuge In Decatur, Alabama
Over 14,000 Sandhill Cranes along with several pairs of Whooping Cranes spend the winter each year at Wheeler National Wildlife Refuge (WNWR) in Decatur, Ala. In celebration of the winter migration of these long-legged and long-necked birds, Wheeler Wildlife Refuge Association hosts a three-day event offering a variety of indoor and outdoor activities appealing to people of all ages. The 2023 Festival of the Cranes will be held January 13-15 with activities at WNWR and in various venues within downtown Decatur.
radio7media.com
Highway checkpoints in Giles and Marshall counties
THE TENNESSEE HIGHWAY PATROL WILL BE CONDUCTING ROADSIDE SAFETY CHECKPOINTS ON FRIDAY, DECEMBER 23, IN GILES AND MARSHALL COUNTIES. IN GILES COUNTY, A CHECKPOINT IS PLANNED ON HIGHWAY 31 AT THE 3.6 MILE MARKER. A CHECKPOINT WILL BE HELD IN MARSHALL COUNTY ON U.S. HIGHWAY 31 ALTERNATE. THE TENNESSEE HIGHWAY PATROL RECOGNIZES THAT ROADSIDE SAFETY CHECKPOINTS SUCH AS THESE ARE HIGHLY VISIBLE AND EFFECTIVE TOOLS OF ENFORCING THE LAWS OF TENNESSEE WHILE ENSURING THE PROTECTION OF VEHICLE OCCUPANTS.
North Alabama man acquitted of capital murder in 2019 slaying
A north Alabama man was reportedly found not guilty Friday of capital murder in the February 2019 slaying of a 30-year-old Decatur man. A Morgan County jury acquitted Hartselle resident Zachary Bernard Williams of capital murder in the death of Michael Irvin, Jr., the Decatur Daily reported. Irvin died after...
ULA begins construction on $300M expansion in Decatur
DECATUR, Ala. – United Launch Alliance (ULA), along with partner Beyond Gravity, has begun construction on the $300 million expansion of its Decatur facility announced back in August 2022. The ground was broken on the project in October and building permits issued this week. Upon completion, the 500,000-square-foot expansion is expected to create 250 jobs. The expansion was necessary after ULA’s deal with Amazon, one of the largest deals in aerospace engineering in history, to build 38 rockets to put internet-delivering satellites in orbit. Beyond Gravity is already the largest rocket parts supplier in Europe and is already operating in Alabama. At the...
Man accused of breaking into and damaging two Hartselle homes
The Hartselle Police Department arrested a Houston, Ala. man after he allegedly broke into and damaged two homes.
WAFF
Athens Christmas tree grower facing higher shipping costs, lower supply
ATHENS, Ala. (WAFF) - ‘Tis the season to buy a beautiful tree to light up your living room. It’s a yearly tradition to go out to the farm and pick out a new tree but the prices at the cash register may be looking brand new. Christmas tree vendors are experiencing rising costs just like everyone else.
WAAY-TV
UPDATE: Morgan County investigators find missing Somerville man
11:35 a.m. UPDATE: The Morgan County Sheriff's Office says Mr. Houser has been located. The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office says investigators are looking for a missing Somerville man. Joe Kevin Houser, 68, was last seen about 3:15 p.m. Wednesday leaving a residence in the 600 block of Bluff City...
WAAY-TV
Jury finds Hartselle man not guilty in Morgan County murder
UPDATE: A jury has found Zachary Williams not guilty of the murder of Michael Irvin Jr. Deliberations began late Thursday and ended Friday afternoon. Stick with WAAY 31 for updates. From earlier:. A Hartselle man's fate is about to be in the hands of a jury, as closing arguments ended...
1 killed in Hwy 31 wreck
CULLMAN COUNTY, Ala. – A two vehicle wreck on U.S. Hwy 31 near County Road 1282, north of Hurricane Creek Park, claimed the life of Marquetta D. Vinson, 41, of Falkville. Vinson was driving a 2007 Ford Fusion and was critically injured when struck by a 2014 Ford Fusion driven by a Cullman man, Gregory S. Ross. Both drivers were transported to UAB Hospital where Vinson succumbed to her injuries according to ALEA. No additional information is available at this time when ALEA continues an investigation.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Educator accused of using a racial slur
Historical house in Decatur gets new name amid ties to the Confederacy. Historical house in Decatur gets new name amid ties to the Confederacy. Streetcar removed from service for repair. CBS46 News at 6 p.m.
Man found not guilty in Decatur murder trial
A Morgan County Jury has found Zachary Williams not guilty on counts of capital murder.
‘More will go down’: Ex-Limestone correctional guard expects more arrests
Four former Limestone correctional officers are facing charges of bribery and promoting prison contraband while employed by the state department of corrections.
WAFF
‘She could light up a room’: community remembers Red Bay teen who passed after year-long coma
RED BAY, Ala. (WAFF) - Gracie Davis was a shining part of Red Bay and the community’s love only grew after hearing about her terrible accident that happened on Dec. 17, 2021. After being in a coma for nearly a year, Gracie passed away Wednesday night, just hours before her 19th birthday.
Sheffield residents concerned after city council appoints new municipal judge
Some residents in Sheffield aren't happy with how the city council chose to appoint a new municipal judge.
WAAY-TV
Madison homesteader says rising prices, avian flu outbreak have more people shopping local for eggs
You might notice the price of eggs is significantly up this holiday season. According to the the U.S. Department of Agriculture, egg prices jumped more than 10% in October, putting the average price for a carton of eggs at $3.42. Experts say this particular spike can be traced back to...
