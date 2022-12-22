ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

Mega Millions Jackpot: Best and Worst States for Winners

By Yaёl Bizouati-Kennedy
GOBankingRates
 6 days ago

Here we go again and just in time for the holidays! If your dreams of endless yacht vacations and quitting your job were crushed in November, when the record $2 billion Powerball jackpot made one person very happy, here's your chance to try again .

The Mega Millions jackpot, heading into the Dec. 23 drawing, is now at $510 million. That is the 10th-largest jackpot in Mega Millions' 20-year history.

While that is a very nice chunk of change, what ends up in the bank account after the prize is awarded can significantly vary depending on where the lucky winner resides.

Indeed, while in some countries lottery winnings are not taxed, in the U.S. they are -- and it varies by state.

According to the Mega Millions website, a winner may choose to receive the prize as an annuity, paid in 30 payments over 29 years, with each payment 5% bigger than the previous one to help "protect winners' lifestyle and purchasing power in periods of inflation," or as a lump sum payment. But both prize options are prior to federal and jurisdictional taxes.

First off, all winnings over $5,000 are subject to tax withholding by lottery agencies at the rate of 24%, according to TurboTax. And, if you opt to take the winnings in a lump sum, you will be in the highest tax bracket, which is 37% on 2022 income.

On top of that, there are state taxes, which vary wildly. Let's take a look at the best and worst states to win the Mega Millions jackpot.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fuoOj_0jc6WYsN00

Best States To Win Mega Millions

Eight states do not tax Mega Millions winnings: California, Florida, New Hampshire, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Washington, Wyoming. Pennsylvania, North Dakota, Indiana and Ohio also make our list of best states.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0eGAjT_0jc6WYsN00

1. California, Florida, New Hampshire, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Washington and Wyoming

If you're lucky enough to have bought your winning ticket in one of these states, you won't pay any taxes at the state level.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kQNfJ_0jc6WYsN00

2. North Dakota

State tax: 2.9%

ANNUITY

  • Subtotal after federal taxes: $10,747,045
  • State taxes: $493,000
  • Annual payments: $10,254,045
  • Total net payout: $307,621,350

CASH

  • Subtotal after federal taxes: $168,121,045
  • State taxes: $7,737,200
  • Total net payout: $160,383,845
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hfnVE_0jc6WYsN00

3. Pennsylvania

State tax: 3.07%

ANNUITY

  • Subtotal after federal taxes: $10,747,045
  • State taxes: $521,900
  • Annual payments: $10,225,145
  • Total net payout: $306,754,350

CASH

  • Subtotal after federal taxes: $168,121,045
  • State taxes: $8,190,760
  • Total net payout: $159,930,285
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3er9WN_0jc6WYsN00

4. Indiana

State tax: 3.23%

ANNUITY

  • Subtotal after federal taxes: $10,747,045
  • State taxes: $549,100
  • Annual payments: $10,197,945
  • Total net payout: $305,938,350

CASH

  • Subtotal after federal taxes: $168,121,045
  • State taxes: $8,617,640
  • Total net payout: $159,503,405
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=217AnM_0jc6WYsN00

5. Ohio

State tax: 3.99%

ANNUITY

  • Subtotal after federal taxes: $10,747,045
  • State taxes: $678,300
  • Annual payments: $10,068,745
  • Total net payout: $302,062,350

CASH

  • Subtotal after federal taxes: $168,121,045
  • State taxes: $10,645,320
  • Total net payout: $157,475,725
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15AQNs_0jc6WYsN00

Worst States To Win Mega Millions

The five worst states for lottery taxation are New York, New Jersey, Oregon, Minnesota and Maryland. Washington, D.C., also is included in this bottom five.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JYlGE_0jc6WYsN00

5. Maryland

State tax: 8.95%

ANNUITY

  • Subtotal after federal taxes: $10,747,045
  • State taxes: $1,521,500
  • Annual payments: $9,225,545
  • Total net payout: $276,766,350

CASH

  • Subtotal after federal taxes: $168,121,045
  • State taxes: $23,878,600
  • Total net payout: $144,242,445
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=336k3T_0jc6WYsN00

4. Minnesota

State tax: 9.85%

ANNUITY

  • Subtotal after federal taxes: $10,747,045
  • State taxes: $1,674,500
  • Annual payments: $9,072,545
  • Total net payout: $272,176,350

CASH

  • Subtotal after federal taxes: $168,121,045
  • State taxes: $26,279,800
  • Total net payout: $141,841,245
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3peVWD_0jc6WYsN00

3. Oregon

State tax: 9.9%

ANNUITY

  • Subtotal after federal taxes: $10,747,045
  • State taxes: $1,683,000
  • Annual payments: $9,064,045
  • Total net payout: $271,921,350

CASH

  • Subtotal after federal taxes: $168,121,045
  • State taxes: $26,413,200
  • Total net payout: $141,707,845
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39hAYW_0jc6WYsN00

2. New Jersey & Washington, D.C.

State/District tax: 10.75%

ANNUITY

  • Subtotal after federal taxes: $10,747,045
  • State taxes: $1,827,500
  • Annual payments: $8,919,545
  • Total net payout: $267,586,350

CASH

  • Subtotal after federal taxes: $168,121,045
  • State taxes: $28,681,000
  • Total net payout: $139,440,045
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Awi8t_0jc6WYsN00

1. New York

State tax: 10.9%

ANNUITY

  • Subtotal after federal taxes: $10,747,045
  • State taxes: $1,853,000
  • Annual payments: $8,894,045
  • Total net payout: $266,821,350

CASH

  • Subtotal after federal taxes: $168,121,045
  • State taxes: $29,081,200
  • Total net payout: $139,039,845

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com : Mega Millions Jackpot: Best and Worst States for Winners

GOBankingRates

GOBankingRates

El Segundo, CA
