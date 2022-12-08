ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
dailyhodl.com

Staggering $2,800,000,000 in Bitcoin (BTC) Has Exited Crypto Exchanges in Just One Month: Glassnode

Leading analytics firm Glassnode reveals that crypto exchanges are witnessing a massive exodus of Bitcoin as BTC holders take the initiative to self-custody their coins. According to Glassnode’s Bitcoin exchange net position change metric, which tracks the 30-day supply held in exchange wallets, 179,250 BTC worth over $2.8 billion at time of writing has exited centralized crypto exchanges in the last month.
dailyhodl.com

Billionaire Tim Draper Says Bitcoin (BTC) Will Make El Salvador One of the Richest Nations on Earth

Venture capitalist Tim Draper says Bitcoin (BTC) will likely transform El Salvador from one of the poorest countries in the world to one of the richest. In a new interview with popular crypto bull Anthony Pompliano, the billionaire predicts that the decision by El Salvador President Nayib Bukele to invest in the king crypto and make it a legal tender in the country will pay off over time.
dailyhodl.com

Billionaire Mike Novogratz Predicts Bitcoin Will Explode by Over 2,800% – But There’s a Catch

Galaxy Digital founder and CEO Mike Novogratz is predicting a meteoric ascent for Bitcoin (BTC) that could push the value of the king crypto to heights never seen before. Reminded that he predicted Bitcoin would reach $500,000 by 2025, Novogratz says in a new Bloomberg interview that he still believes BTC could hit his massive price target, but also notes that it would take more time than he originally expected as macroeconomic conditions have changed.
dailyhodl.com

‘Magic’ Ethereum-Based Altcoin Explodes 138% As Coinbase Places Crypto Asset on Roadmap

An Ethereum (ETH)-based altcoin project has quietly outperformed the markets with a parabolic rally following a nod of approval from top US crypto exchange Coinbase. Coinbase says Magic (MAGIC) is now on its listing roadmap, which the exchange created as a way to promote transparency and prevent insider trading on its listings.
astaga.com

Dogecoin (DOGE/USD) loses $0.09

Dogecoin has misplaced 15% within the week amid a bear market. The dearth of constructive fundamentals has been ailing the meme cryptocurrency. DOGE will verify a bullish reversal if the candlestick closes above $0.09. When you’ve got been eyeing buying Dogecoin (DOGE/USD), you’re in all probability undecided whether or not...
astaga.com

Why The GBTC Discount Could Lead To A Bitcoin Sell-Off

Grayscale Bitcoin Belief (GBTC) stays the most important bitcoin belief on the earth with billions of {dollars} value of BTC, however within the final 12 months, the belief has had a tough time maintaining with the market. The results of this has been a big premium that has continued to widen via the bear market. At the moment, the GBTC is buying and selling at a record-high premium, which has sparked speculations of a possible BTC sell-off within the pipeline.
dailyhodl.com

Crypto Strategist Who Predicted 2018 Bitcoin Bottom Issues Alert, Says BTC Primed for Fresh Bear Market Lows

A crypto analyst who correctly called Bitcoin’s (BTC) 2018 bottom says the king crypto is setting up for another corrective move en route to carving a fresh bear market low. The pseudonymous analyst Smart Contracter tells his 216,200 Twitter followers that Bitcoin’s recent rally from its current bear market low of $15,546 is likely coming to an end.
u.today

Bitcoin (BTC) Price Analysis for December 6

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
cryptogazette.com

Billionaire Tim Draper’s Latest Bitcoin Prediction: Incoming 1,370% BTC Surge

The optimistic prediciotns about Bitcoin’s price continue to pour into the crypto space. Check out the latest one involving Bitcoin below. Venture capitalist Tim Draper is doubling down on a prediction that Bitcoin (BTC) goes on a parabolic rally to $250,000. This might happen sooner than just about everyone thinks.
astaga.com

Dogecoin Price Plunges 10%, Time To Buy DOGE on Dips?

Dogecoin reacted to the draw back from the $0.1120 resistance in opposition to the US Greenback. DOGE should keep above the $0.080 assist to begin a contemporary enhance. DOGE began a contemporary decline from the $0.1120 resistance in opposition to the US greenback. The value is buying and selling beneath...

Comments / 0

Community Policy