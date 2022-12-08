ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spiral Diner introduces weekly game nights, 'reverse happy hour' in Denton

Buy Now Spiral Diner & Bakery is now offering weekly board game nights on Fridays. 

Vegan diner and bakery Spiral has launched new programming for guests in time for the holidays, the eatery announced late last month.

The eatery is now hosting a “reverse happy hour” weekdays from 7–10 p.m. with special pricing on appetizers and select beverages, and will close each week with a Friday game night. Spiral has consulted with a local board game group to provide games for guests, but diners are also encouraged to bring their own.

The Denton-Record Chronicle is the only daily information source providing news, sports and entertainment coverage for Denton, Texas, and the surrounding communities of Denton County.

